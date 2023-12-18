Chileans vote to reject new conservative constitution

STORY: With 99.65% of ballot boxes tallied, a total of 55.76% Chileans rejected the new text while 44.24% voted in favor of it.

This is the second draft constitution in as many years that voters have rejected to replace its current text, a process born after large-scale, passionate and sometimes violent protests against inequality gripped the nation in 2019.

"The country got polarized, divided," President Gabriel Boric said during a televised address, adding that the result shows the process "didn't channel the hopes of having a new constitution written by everyone.

Boric reiterated his government wouldn't pursue a third rewrite and would move forward with pension and tax reform through the legislature.

"What the citizenry is demanding is a better capacity for dialogue, of consensus, but most of all action," Boric said.

Many Chileans have voiced mistrust and disenchantment with the process after years of polarization and political infighting.