Reuters

CAIRO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -There was no agreement on Sunday in the Gaza ceasefire talks that took place in Cairo, with neither Hamas nor Israel agreeing to several compromises presented by mediators, two Egyptian security sources said, casting doubt on the chances of success in the latest U.S.-backed effort to end the 10-month old war. A senior U.S. official, however, described the talks as "constructive", saying they were conducted in a spirit on all sides to reach "a final and implementable agreement." "The process will continue over the coming days through working groups to further address remaining issues and details," said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, adding that the teams would remain in Cairo.