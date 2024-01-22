The chill of the season will soon descend on Atlantic Canada

Get ready, Atlantic Canada—things are about to get much colder this week.

A part of the polar vortex sitting over Northern Canada will soon be on the move, bringing the cold with it as it heads southeast toward the East Coast.

Expect frigid conditions as daytime highs hover in the minus double digits while overnight lows dip into the -20s for northern parts of the region. Wind chills will make temperatures feel that much colder. Be sure to bundle up to stave off the risk of frostbite or hypothermia.

Bitterly cold temperatures inbound

Recent weather models showed temperatures well into the -30s across Nunavut as the polar vortex sits over the region.

Strong upper-level winds will carry the continent’s coldest air over Hudson Bay on Monday before reaching Atlantic Canada by Tuesday evening.

For reference, the coldest high temperatures we’ve seen across most of the Maritimes and Newfoundland occurred earlier this month and only reached the minus-5 to minus-8 range, with colder days recorded inland toward Saguenay and Wabush.

Where will Wednesday’s highs stack up? We’re on track to see the coldest daytime highs of the season for northern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and all of Newfoundland.

The coldest overnight lows we’ve seen this season bottomed-out in the mid minus-teens for most of the Maritimes and Newfoundland, with some -20s and even -30s far inland toward eastern Quebec and Labrador.

We’ll challenge plenty of those readings overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, as temperatures fall into the minus teens near the coast and easily drop into the -20s throughout New Brunswick and interior Newfoundland.

Another quick-moving Arctic high will bring an additional dose of very cold temperatures again late Friday or during next weekend, especially for Newfoundland.

Forecasters are also tracking an active pattern that’ll return late week through the beginning of the following week, with a few systems tracking into the region.

