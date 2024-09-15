Chilling moment drunk driver speeds towards crash that kills teenage friend after night in pub

Smoke from the speeding tyres of a BMW can be seen moments before it careers into a fence killing its teenage passenger.

This is the shocking moment Oliver Barber crashed at twice the speed limit after spending the night drinking in Shifnal, Shropshire.

The 20-year-old can be seen loading three people, including 19-year-old William Hubbard, into the white car outside a pub before the fatal collision.

The BMW can be seen on the road before the fatal crash (West Mercia Police)

Shortly after leaving the local, Barber hit a fence on the A464 after reaching speeds of more than 60mph in 30mph hour zone.

William, who was a backseat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oliver Barber loads people into the car before the crash (West Mercia Police)

Barber suffered serious facial injuries from the collision and was taken to hospital for further treatment, where it was discovered he was three times over the legal drink drive limit.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Barber, of Juniper Way in Shifnal, got behind the wheel of his BMW on Friday 27 May 2023 having spent the evening drinking with friends.

He was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a police investigation.

Barber pleaded guilty and was given an eight-year custodial sentence and disqualified from driving for 11 years.

Oliver Barber who got behind the wheel of his BMW despite having spent the evening drinking (West Mercia Police)

PC Helen O’Connor, from West Mercia Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Barber’s poor driving and driving while intoxicated caused this crash, which sadly led to the death of his friend, William.

“The message I want to get across is that this collision could have been avoided if Barber had not got behind the wheel that night knowing he had drank more than the legal limit.

“The collision that night has not only had a devastating impact on the family and friends of William, but also Barber’s who will now spend eight years in custody.

“We welcome the sentence that has been handed to Barber today, and I hope it sends a clear message that driving under the influence can have catastrophic consequences, and it will not be tolerated and offenders will be brought to justice.”