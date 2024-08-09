Chilliwack crash victims were 'giving, loving, fun,' father says

Layna Brown, left, and her eight-year-old son Dominic, were killed in a multi-vehicle car crash Tuesday. Layna's other son, Dominic's twin, Tristan, remains in hospital. (Samara Brown - image credit)

As a former paramedic, Kevin Brown says he was able to remain stoic when police told his family that his daughter and grandson were killed in a six-car crash in Chilliwack on Tuesday.

Two days later, the 61-year-old says maintaining that stoicism has not been possible.

"That wave just starts rolling," Brown said in a phone interview. "You know, you get your periods of time where you're a little more upset and emotional and times where you can get some stability and grounding.

"I've gone through my wave of emotions several times over this."

Identical twins Dominic, left, and Tristan Dyck were avid hockey players, and their mom, Layna, was a volunteer for the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association.

Identical twins Dominic, left, and Tristan Dyck were avid hockey players, and their mom, Layna, was a volunteer for the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association. (Samara Brown)

Brown identified his daughter, Layna Brown, 40, and grandson, Dominic Dyck, eight, as victims of the crash.

Along with Dominic's twin brother, Tristan, the three were on their way to the Okanagan to celebrate Layna's recent birthday.

Tristan, Brown said, remains in hospital with many serious injuries — numerous fractured bones, plus a collapsed lung, internal bleeding and brain bleeds — but appears likely to survive.

The deaths of Layna and Dominic have sparked an outpouring of support from their community and donations of tens of thousands of dollars through an online fundraiser.

'A big loss to our community'

Layna was born in Nanaimo, her father said, but at the time of her death, she was living in Maple Ridge.

Brown said his daughter was passionate about art, having made a go of starting her own business with resin art. She had taken some international studies courses and volunteered overseas through church and non-profit groups.

"Her heart's always been in helping people out, especially kids," Brown said.

She worked as a server at Big Feast Bistro in Maple Ridge. The restaurant posted on social media it would stay closed on Thursday "to allow the team to grieve."

Kevin Brown said his daughter volunteered in several overseas countries through church and non-profit groups.

Kevin Brown said his daughter volunteered in several overseas countries through church and non-profit groups. (Samara Brown)

"Layna loved her job and loved serving our guests," one post read, with another reading, "Our hearts are heavy …. We will miss you, Layna!"

Dominic, Brown said, was big into hockey, as is Tristan. Dominic was a skater and a goalie.

"Really energetic kid," Brown said.

Jordan Emmerson with the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association recounted the whole family being involved in the sport. Layna was a counted-upon volunteer for tournaments and Maple Ridge's effort to be named Kraft Hockeyville.

"Layna always helped, always had a smile on her face," Emmerson said. "It's a big loss to our community, and we're standing by the family."

Chain reaction collision

Brown said all three members of the family caught in the crash were "giving, loving, fun and involved."

"Involved in their work, involved with their neighbours, involved in life, sport," he said. "Very outgoing. Fun."

He said his family wants answers about the crash, but it's a secondary thought for now as they try to move forward.

A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Yale Road West stopped traffic eastbound and reduced westbound traffic to a single lane on Tuesday evening.

The multi-vehicle collision happened on Highway 1 near Yale Road West in Chilliwack. (Shiral Tobin/CBC)

He says they're "amazed" by the donations that have poured in, which will pay for funerals and Tristan's recovery.

Mounties say the crash is under investigation.

A spokesperson said initial information suggests that an obstruction, reportedly a ladder, on Highway 1 led one or more vehicles to stop abruptly, causing a chain reaction collision.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor, a spokesperson for the police said, and no other serious injuries were reported.

Brown says his family does want answers, but their thoughts now are focused on Tristan's recovery and dealing with the loss of Layna and Dominic.