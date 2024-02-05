Chilly nights and mild days
WLKY Meteorologist Daniel Johnson has the latest forecast.
DARTMOUTH, N.S. — Nova Scotians already buried under as much as 80 centimetres of snow hunkered down and braced for even more on Sunday as a powerful storm hovering over the province was poised to linger well into a third day. The heavy, continuous snowfall prompted the Cape Breton Municipality to declare a local state of emergency. Mayor Amanda McDougall shared the development in a video posted to her Facebook page, saying the step was necessary in light of the ongoing storm. "The reason that c
This Canadian winter has been warmer than usual, thanks to El Nino. But meteorologists are predicting that a La Nina event will be following soon, which could bring on more extreme weather than just the cold. Naomi Barghiel reports.
The storm barrelling into Atlantic Canada is hitting almost exactly 20 years after 'White Juan' hit the same region, bringing similar impacts. Jaclyn Whittal breaks down the comparison.
Snowfall totals continue to rack up in parts of Atlantic Canada as a marathon event holds on through the weekend, leading to numerous delays, cancellations and closures
"I’ll always be grateful for her bond with me," the bird's keeper, Chris Crowe, said in a statement
There will be no shortage of winter weather across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with significant snowfall totals and blizzard-like conditions on the line
An unscientific bias against “feral” or “invasive” animals threatens to undercut one of the great stabilizing trends making ecosystems healthier, a new paper argues. Introduced species such as feral pigs, horses, donkeys and camels represent a powerful force of “rewilding” — the reintroduction of wild animals into ecosystems where humans had eradicated them — according to a study…
A massive winter storm is already underway for many across the Maritimes, with whiteout conditions as winds gust over 70km/hr for some. Sydney could see a whopping 100cm of snow by the end of this event. Meteorologist Laura Power has the story.
VIÑA DEL MAR, Chile (AP) — Intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have caused at least 46 deaths, Chile's president said Saturday evening, and officials said at least 1,100 homes had been destroyed. In a nationally televised address, President Gabriel Boric warned that the death toll could worsen as four large fires burn in the region of Valparaiso, where firefighters have struggled to reach the most threatened neighborhoods. Boric urged Chileans to coopera
The City of Toronto hopes the results of a near year-long pilot project will give it a new tool to keep the city's pigeon population under control.Last spring, the city installed bird feeders with birth control feed called OvoControl in targeted areas across Toronto in an effort to bring the pest's population down.Four locations and hundreds of dollars later and the project is nearing its one-year mark — something Esther Attard, the city's chief veterinarian and director of its animal services d
Another “Pineapple Express” storm is on its way to California, bringing with it the threat of dangerous flooding and mudslides
P.E.I. is expected to get a reprieve from heavy snow overnight, but Environment Canada is continuing with its special weather statement with more precipitation on the way."There will be a brief break in heavy snow overnight tonight, before intensifying again on Sunday afternoon. Total snowfall amounts could reach 20 to 40 cm by Monday," the weather service said.The snow began Friday night and caused some businesses and events to be cancelled or postponed.Flights in and out of Charlottetown Airpo
Does the cold affect your EV’s battery performance and range? Are EVs harder to handle in snow? Here’s what you need to know about winter EV driving.
These impactful patterns have strange names with memorable weather for folks caught beneath these stagnant twists in the jet stream
California is bracing for a stronger and longer-lasting atmospheric river event this weekend, which is expected to bring mudslides, damaging winds, and heavy mountain snow and has already triggered flood watches for nearly 40 million people.
The NWS Los Angeles office said flooding would spread into urban areas and evacuations were announced in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
Ukraine's air defences downed nine of 14 Russian drones in an overnight attack that hit energy infrastructure in the city of Kryvyi Rih, the air force and regional officials said on Saturday. It is the second drone attack in two days on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said energy facilities were hit, resulting in electricity cut-offs for thousands of people.
There are around 70 avalanche paths in Avalanche Alley, all capable of producing dangerous avalanches.
Connie, the container dog, had been trapped inside a shipping container for at least eight days before being rescued by Coast Guard.
Halifax could see upwards of 50 cm of snow by the end of this winter storm event. Winds will be gusting over 70 km/h for some, leading to blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions. Meteorologist Laura Power has your local forecast.