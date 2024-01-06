Chilly with patches of precip possible

Storyful

A feisty little dog in Asheville, North Carolina, proved what it means to be small but mighty when he chased three bears out of his yard in early December.Jerry Brake owns the camera that captured the video of his 20-pound Labradoodle, Eddie. Brake told Storyful he heard barking but did not know about the frightening encounter until he reviewed the surveillance footage.“We couldn’t see what he was barking at. The next day we noticed bear scat inside the fence, and checked the security cameras,” Brake said. “That’s when we found out about Eddie’s scary adventure.”The video shows three black bears moseying inside the fenced area before Eddie charges toward them. Two bears manage to hop the fence, but the third comes face-to-face with Eddie, who continues his offense. After the last bear gets over the fence the small dog can be seen running back toward the house.The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission cautions that, while black bears tend to be shy, they may become more bold if they have become dependent on human foods. The commission encourages residents to secure food, garbage, and recycling, as well as cleaning and storing outdoor grills. Credit: Jerry Brake via Storyful