Chilly with patches of precip possible
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has your forecast.
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advisories for two major highways in the province as up to 20 centimetres of snow starting today is in the forecast for the areas. The ministry's DriveBC service says motorists on Highway 99 between Squamish and Whistler, as well as Highway 3 between Grand Forks and Creston, should be prepared for low visibility and possible delays. Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for a number of areas in B.C. as a l
It may be January, but Lake Erie is ice free. According to Mike McKay, director of the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Windsor, as of New Year's Day the Great Lakes' Basin has less than 0.4 per cent ice cover. Usually at this time of year, the basin should have 10 per cent coverage, while Lake Erie should have 15 to 20 per cent. Dave Phillips, senior climatologist from Environment and Climate Change Canada, said that the lack of ice is indicative of the high
Nick Lupton, who lives next to a river in England's West Midlands, had multiple floods hit his home so he decided to build a wall. Now, as his area sees major floods, the barrier is facing a major test — and so far, it's holding.
We’re on the lookout for sneaky weekend snow squalls in southern Ontario ahead of the arrival of a major and likely disruptive storm early next week
Trail-cam footage from the Yukon Territory shows several bears expressing interest in the same pine tree.
A Texas low brewing and has it's sights set on Ontario and Quebec early next week. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on what we know.
A bitter chill will soon spill over the western half of Canada as highs will struggle to get out of the -20s for many communities
SUZU, Japan (AP) — His face hidden under a humble straw hat, the man silently watched as several helmeted rescue workers carefully lifted from the rubble his wife's body, wrapped in blue plastic on a stretcher. He wiped his weary face with a rag. His eyes were red. This scene in the city of Suzu was tragically repeated across Ishikawa Prefecture and nearby regions on the western coastline of Japan after Monday’s 7.6 magnitude temblor that decimated houses, twisted and scarred roads and scattered
Weekend snow will act as a pattern changer to open the door for some of the coldest air in the Northern Hemisphere to blanket the prairies
VICTORIA — A conservation group says its latest purchase of exclusive hunting rights in a British Columbia rainforest is a major step toward protecting the area's wildlife, but hunters say the move is an "abuse" of the licensing system. The Raincoast Conservation Foundation, based in Sidney, B.C., said Thursday that it raised $1.92 million over two years to buy the rights from hunters that covers roughly a quarter — or 18,000 square kilometres — of the Great Bear Rainforest on the province's nor
A feisty little dog in Asheville, North Carolina, proved what it means to be small but mighty when he chased three bears out of his yard in early December.Jerry Brake owns the camera that captured the video of his 20-pound Labradoodle, Eddie. Brake told Storyful he heard barking but did not know about the frightening encounter until he reviewed the surveillance footage.“We couldn’t see what he was barking at. The next day we noticed bear scat inside the fence, and checked the security cameras,” Brake said. “That’s when we found out about Eddie’s scary adventure.”The video shows three black bears moseying inside the fenced area before Eddie charges toward them. Two bears manage to hop the fence, but the third comes face-to-face with Eddie, who continues his offense. After the last bear gets over the fence the small dog can be seen running back toward the house.The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission cautions that, while black bears tend to be shy, they may become more bold if they have become dependent on human foods. The commission encourages residents to secure food, garbage, and recycling, as well as cleaning and storing outdoor grills. Credit: Jerry Brake via Storyful
The clawed animal was living in the mountains, researchers said.
Nick Lupton has erected the 7ft-high flood defence in Pixham next to the River Severn after being flooded 11 times.
A much-needed bout of weekend snow will blanket B.C.’s ski resorts ahead of a deep chill that’ll slide down the province next week
Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts remained in place on Friday morning.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A light but widely felt earthquake shook Southern California on Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings, other infrastructure or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.1 quake struck at 10:55 a.m. and was centered about a mile (1 kilometer) northwest of Lytle Creek, in the San Gabriel Mountains about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles. Such a quake is typically not strong enough to cause significant damage. Michael G
The ‘blister’ creatures live in mountain regions of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Spain, researchers said.
The pair won’t be on display for several more weeks.
A Muskox calf named Willow enjoyed playtime with a large ball, moving it with her head and chasing after it, as she approached her fifth month at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington.Willow was born in early September but already weighed 142 lbs (64.4 kg) and had “developed a liking for her larger jolly ball for enrichment,” said the zoo, which released this video on January 3. Credit: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium via Storyful
System snow with the threat for snow squalls off lake Ontario will be giving way to reduced visibilities this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.