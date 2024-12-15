Chilly with scattered showers today

Latest Stories
- CBC
Witness describes 'carnage' of B.C. landslide
B.C.'s Sea to Sky Highway — the highway that connects Vancouver and Whistler — was closed in both directions on Saturday after a massive landslide. CBC's Sohrab Sandhu reports from the scene near Lions Bay.
- The Weather Network
240K+ lose power and 1 highway closed in B.C. as storm winds rage
Intense wind gusts are creating travel and power issues in B.C. Saturday, with escalation in the number of customers sitting in the dark
- The Canadian Press
Surrey woman dead after tree falls during B.C windstorm Saturday
VANCOUVER — At least one person is dead after a strong windstorm hit British Columbia's coast Saturday.
- The Weather Network
Ontario snowbelts face another 10 to 25 cm of snow by tonight
Drivers should continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions as snow squalls continue Friday for parts of southern Ontario
- CBC
Highways, parks closed, thousands without power as winds batter B.C.'s South Coast
Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings throughout B.C. for the weekend, including along the South Coast, where multiple stretches of highway were closed due to fallen trees and high winds. The province's driver information service, DriveBC, said the Sea to Sky Highway, or Highway 99, was closed in both directions due to a landslide at Brunswick Beach north of Lions Bay just after 10:30 a.m. PT on Saturday.Squamish RCMP said in a statement that the highway isn't expected to reope
- USA TODAY
Watch as vets treat a hairless, orphaned black bear cub rescued in California
Upon arriving to the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, the bear cub was dehydrated, anemic, underweight and suffering ear infections and a skin infection.
- The Weather Network
Extreme snowstorms seen from space: Canada’s coolest satellite images
Satellite images capture some of Canada’s snowiest storms in the past decade
- ABC News
Apparent tornado in California flips cars, sends several to hospital
An apparent tornado touched down in a small Northern California city Saturday, flipping cars, causing significant damage and sending several people to the hospital. The National Weather Service said the apparent tornado touched down at about 1:40 p.m. local time in Scotts Valley, about 30 miles south of San Jose. Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but there are no reported deaths, according to a press release from the Scotts Valley Police Department.
- USA TODAY
Crews enter 5th day battling Franklin Fire in Malibu: See map of damage, destruction
On Friday, the cause of the Franklin Fire remained under investigation, Cal Fire said. Rain was also expected in the region Saturday, per the NWS.
- WISN - Milwaukee Videos
Pretty Lake ice rescue: Man pulled out of water by fishermen
The Western Lakes Fire District said they received a call around 9 a.m.
- The Canadian Press
Conservationists eager to see plan to save rare eastern wolf found in Quebec, Ontario
MONTREAL — Gisèle Benoit still gets goosebumps when she remembers the first time she saw a family of eastern wolves emerge from the forests of the Mauricie National Park, under the backdrop of a rising moon.
- The Weather Network - Video
Weekend storm will hamper Saturday plans in B.C.
Strong wind, heavy rain, and alpine snow will be the story to start the weekend in British Columbia.
- The Weather Network
Pattern flip brings Ontario an influx of mild air and messy weather
Southern Ontario's weekend will end on a mild, but rainy note Sunday as a stateside system moves across the border
- The Canadian Press
Feds propose protection for giant salamanders devastated by Hurricane Helene
You never forget your first time seeing a giant salamander, according to Andy Hill.
- Fox Weather
Hurricanes Helene, Milton may have spread dangerous invasive species across Southeast
As the Southeast recovers from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, experts warn that floodwaters from the storms may have accelerated the spread of invasive wildlife and plant species. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the introduction of new plants and animals can cause economic damage, environmental harm and risks to health.
- The Canadian Press
Indian Ocean islands of Comoros, Madagascar and Mayotte are bracing for Cyclone Chido
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The islands of Comoros, Madagascar and Mayotte in the Indian Ocean were bracing for Cyclone Chido on Friday as the intense tropical storm whirred its way toward Africa's east coast.
- The Weather Network
Southern Ontario's bright weekend will be ending on a gloomy note
The beautiful weekend forecast across southern will end on a rainy note Sunday as a stateside system moves across the border
- The Weather Network
Record-breaking pressure will be over Ontario, Quebec this weekend
Records for highest atmospheric pressure will be under threat this weekend
- Global News
Hurricane Beryl: Jamaican farmers, fishers struggle to recover from massive storm
The Atlantic hurricane season which ended on Nov. 30 saw 18 named storms. Late in the season, Helene and Milton caused major damage from Florida to North Carolina, but much earlier Beryl ripped through the Caribbean. The massive storm sideswept Jamaica in early July, wiping out farms and fishing villages. Phil Carpenter reports.
- The Canadian Press
Cyclone Chido rips through French territory of Mayotte as it barrels toward eastern Africa
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean has suffered extensive damage from Cyclone Chido, officials said Saturday, as the storm roared toward the east coast of the continent.