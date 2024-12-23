Chilly start but a seasonal day
We'll start off on the chilly side before warming to the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. We are expected rain chances for Christmas Day.
We'll start off on the chilly side before warming to the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. We are expected rain chances for Christmas Day.
2024 may not have seemed like a very funny year, but these photos beg to differ.
You're right folks, I truly can't comprehend taking the entire summer off.
The family feud was shared in a post on Reddit's 'Am I the A------' forum
Trail-cam footage captured in 2021, showing a massive and beautifully colored grizzly bear in Canada’s Yukon Territory, has been re-posted to reflect a comment that stood out to the camera operator. “ ‘If I’m going to get eaten by a bear, I want it to be this one’…
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday
The effect is like shaking ground coffee around to create more room, one researcher told CNN. But that wasn’t the startling conclusion.
Prince Beatrice has confirmed her change of plans when it comes to the Christmas season with Prince Andrew's daughter deciding to stay in the United Kingdom
Donald Lucas Sr. allegedly stole more than $1,000 in gifts from his son Donald Lucas Jr.’s four kids
In Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote about how he is keeping to Windsor family holiday traditions in one key way.
I'm absolutely enthralled by the existence of an analog Fitbit.
The man explained in a Reddit post that his brother's new girlfriend does not allow her kids to be "around people who drink"
Scientists thought that Lake Enigma was frozen from top to bottom. Then they discovered that water—and mysterious lifeforms—existed 11 meters below the surface.
The recipe has been in our family for generations.
Forget the cautionary tale of Icarus. NASA's daring Parker Solar Probe is gearing up to fly into the Sun to glean the secrets of our star's megahot winds, Ars Technica reports. Ever since it launched in 2018, the tiny spacecraft, which weighs less than a ton, has been continuously bounding through our solar system and performing flybys of the Sun, reaching record breaking speeds. But on Christmas eve, the orbiter will make its closest approach yet, coming within 3.8 million miles of the solar su
Princess Charlotte and Zara Tindall look so sweet as they twin in matching coats. See photos.
High winds are again hitting the coast of British Columbia, as gusts surpassing 100 km/h have been reported at several outlying islands.
A white Christmas is on the board for southern Ontario as another Alberta clipper brings wide spread snow across the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Give Nancy Meyers a break - just for the night.
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday
Netflix’s Hot Frosty and A Royal Date for Christmas are just two films that have used Ontario towns as their filming site. CBC’s Lorenda Reddekopp has more on the impact of holiday films in the province.