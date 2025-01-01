Chilly New Year's Eve across Colorado; brisk beginning to 2025
The crab was paralyzed before it was eaten.
The sun recently hurled two coronal mass ejections toward Earth. The first is expected to reach us on Tuesday sparking aurora across the northern US.
With over a 3-metre snowbase, this Canadian ski resort has some of the deepest powder in North America. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Your National Parks on Tuesday shared footage showing a newborn black bear attempting to cross a creek, perhaps for the first time. The footage, posted below, is titled, “Baby bear vs. creek.” It shows the tiny cub pausing before
A sea otter has been seen clambering onto a surfboard and following surfers off Vancouver Island, prompting reminders from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to avoid close interactions with the mammals.
Warm and cold air masses will collide over Ontario this week, bringing snow back to the province to kick off 2025
VANCOUVER — A rare cougar sighting has been reported in Vancouver's urban Dunbar neighbourhood.
Cold air from the Arctic will deliver a few rounds of frigid weather and snow to a good portion of Eastern Canada this week
A messy New Year's Eve in southern Ontario will give way to a temperature dive and prolonged lake-effect
We’re on track to welcome 2025 with some active weather across the country
2025 will kick off with a widespread snow event blanketing Quebec, including Montreal and other major regions
Cold, Arctic air will deliver a few rounds of frigid weather to much of Eastern Canada this week. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal
A shark attack in Egypt's Red Sea near a popular tourist destination has left a European Union official dead and another injured, according to local media and state officials.
Gusty winds whipped into southern Ontario Sunday overnight. Some areas have been under wind warnings for gusts over 90 km/h. Meteorologist Nadine Powell tells us how long the strong winds will last.
With more than a three-metre snowbase, this Canadian ski resort has some of the deepest powder in North America so far––outshining formidable competitors south of the border, including Timberline Lodge in Oregon and Mount Baker in Washington.
People camped outside Lemay Forest in the St. Norbert neighbourhood say they're there in protest of the continued removal of acres of a forest on private property.Cat Gauthier, a member of a coalition advocating for the protection of the land, said at least six people have been camping out in a stretch of public space since Friday. She says the group lit up a sacred fire that will continue burning "until there is intervention by the city to stop the tree removal." "This is sacred land. We are ti
The team analysed ice core records from the event.
Despite much of New Brunswick getting a white Christmas, hopes are starting to fade for a snowy winter.Just as the province's winter activities usually get started, the outlook is bleak — for snowmobiling in particular.As of New Year's Eve, all of the province's 8,000 kilometres of trails are completely shut down.The mild end of December is not only disappointing, it's record-setting.CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said nine places in the province set high-temperature records on Monday."At the mo
A blackout hit nearly all of Puerto Rico early on Tuesday as the U.S. territory prepared to celebrate New Year’s, leaving more than 1.3 million clients in the dark. Officials said it could take up to two days to restore power. Nearly 90% of 1.47 million clients across Puerto Rico were left in the dark, according to Luma Energy, a private company that oversees electricity transmission and distribution.
