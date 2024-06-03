Chimney sweep left with seven gaping wounds by mastiff dog attack

Katie Foster was bitten on the arms and leg after the dog's owner failed to shut a door behind him

A female chimney sweep was attacked by an “extremely large and powerful” mastiff dog at work that left her with wounds too large to be stitched.

Katie Foster was bitten on the arms and leg by Hendrix, a three-year-old cane corso, while she was working, leaving her with seven gaping wounds, a court heard.

Glyn Davies, 60, the dog’s owner, had failed to shut a kitchen door behind him when the animal leapt at Ms Foster and “clamped its teeth” into her forearm.

The owner pleaded with her not to report the incident, fearing that his pet would be put down, before later suggesting they should pretend a different dog had attacked her.

Davies was handed a suspended jail sentence after admitting one charge of being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, and bowed his head as a judge ordered his dog to be destroyed.

The chimney sweep, who was left with both physical and psychological scars, was also awarded £500 in compensation.

Cane corsos, which are a breed of mastiff descended from Molossian war dogs of ancient Rome, have a muscular, stocky physique, standing up to 28in tall and weighs up to 110lb.

Lisa Bowles, prosecuting, told Winchester Crown Court that the animal was already the subject of a “dog behaviour contract” after a previous attack in May 2022.

The first victim went to police after requiring hospital to have a wound cleaned and dressed, having been bitten on the arm, the court heard.

Glyn Davies, the dog's owner, pleaded with the victim not to report the incident, fearing that his pet would be put down - Ollie Thompson/Solent News & Photo Agency

Ms Bowles said that under conditions issued by Winchester city council, the dog was required to be on lead while being walked in public, wear a muzzle, be under the control of a responsible person and not be left in the charge of under-16s.

However, in December 2022 – seven months after the dog behaviour contract was issued – Hendrix attacked Ms Foster.

Ms Bowles said: “[Ms Foster] attended the defendant’s brother’s address in [Winchester]. Ms Foster was sweeping the chimney in the living room and was aware of a dog barking.

“[Davies] walked into the kitchen area and failed to properly shut the door behind him.

“The dog escaped and bit Ms Foster on the leg and her two arms.

“He told the dog it was in a world of trouble and told Ms Foster: ‘Please don’t report my dog, it will be put down.’”

The court heard that the chimney sweep was left with bleeding puncture wounds and required hospital treatment.

Ms Bowles said that Davies attended a voluntary interview with police, where he revealed the dog had originally been bought for his daughter.

He admitted that the dog had bitten Ms Foster and had previously bitten someone else.

The court heard that he refused to hand Hendrix over to Hampshire police, but his pet was seized in March last year and remains in kennels.

Cane corsos are a breed of mastiff descended from Molossian war dogs of ancient Rome - Sandra Vlaar/500px

In a victim personal statement read to the court, Ms Foster said that she was now afraid of dogs, having never had a fear before.

“I work in dozens of houses and many of my customers have dogs,” she said.

“Now I feel afraid when I hear a dog behind a front door.”

In mitigation, James Meredith said that Davies, from Basingstoke, Hants, did not “constitute a bad dog owner” because the incident was caused by a momentary lapse of attention.

He said that Hendrix was of “good temperament” and “loving” with family members, on whom the dog’s destruction would have a “devastating” effect.

However, an expert’s report was read to the court that said: “He is an extremely large and powerful dog.

“Innately strong and territorial instincts have been enhanced to a dangerous level.”

Addressing Davies, Recorder Richard Tutt said that he had “failed to comply” with the dog behaviour contract and that the offence was “significantly aggravated” by his efforts to stop authorities finding out.

‘Blood was dripping’

Passing judgment on the dog, which left “gaping” wounds, he continued: “Ms Foster could hear a dog continually barking through a door [and] was in the process of packing up when you yourself returned to the address.

“She was speaking to your partner when your dog ran into the living room, leapt onto her leg and bit her left arm and then clamped its teeth into her right forearm.

“She describes skin breaking and pain being unbearable such that she thought a bone had been broken – blood was dripping.

“In all the circumstances of this case, it is with regret that I am satisfied that he does constitute a danger to public safety.

“In spite of [the dog behaviour contract], the dog … attacked Ms Foster when she was working at the address … causing injury and requiring treatment.

“In all those circumstances a contingent destruction order would not protect the public.”

He therefore ordered the dog be destroyed on expiration of the appeal process.

Davies was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 15 rehabilitation requirement days, 40 hours of unpaid work and pay Ms Foster £500 compensation.