‘Chimp Crazy’ Becomes HBO’s Most-Watched Docuseries In 4 Years With 350,000 Viewers For Episode 2

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

HBO’s buzzy “Chimp Crazy” has become HBO’s most-watched docuseries in four years.

The series, which first premiered on Aug. 18, debuted its second episode this Sunday to an audience of 350,000 viewers across HBO, Max and other viewing platforms, according to internal Warner Bros. Discovery viewing figures. In just its second week, its series premiere has tallied up 2.3 million cross platform viewers.

Prior to the debut of “Chimp Crazy” Episode 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, “Industry” also made a splash with the third episode of its Season 3, which scored 370,000 cross platform viewers as it aired at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Season 3 Episode 3, which welcomed aboard “Loot” star Joel Kim Booster in a scandalous guest star role, marked the HBO finance drama’s biggest premiere-night audience to date.

More to come …

The post ‘Chimp Crazy’ Becomes HBO’s Most-Watched Docuseries In 4 Years With 350,000 Viewers For Episode 2 appeared first on TheWrap.