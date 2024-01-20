China: 13 dead after school dormitory fire in Henan province

The manager of the school has been detained, Chinese state media reported

Thirteen people have died after a fire broke out in a school dormitory in central China, the country's Xinhua state news agency reported.

The deadly blaze happened on Friday night at a school for young children in Yanshanpu village, Henan province.

The privately-run school caters for nursery and primary age pupils, according to China Daily.

The manager of the school, near Nanyang city, has been detained and an investigation is under way.

One other person is being treated in hospital and is in a stable condition.

No further details about the identities of the dead or the cause of the fire were released via official channels. It was extinguished less than an hour after firefighters were alerted, Xinhua reported.

Fatal fires in China are not uncommon due to lax enforcement of building and safety standards.

In November, 26 people died after a large fire ripped through an office building in Luliang City, Shanxi province.

A hospital fire in Beijing last April claimed the lives of at least 29 people - mostly patients - and triggered an investigation which saw 12 people detained by police for questioning.

Harrowing footage of the fire showed people climbing out of windows onto air conditioning units to escape the flames.