China accuses US lawmaker McGovern of interference, imposes sanctions

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has imposed sanctions on U.S. lawmaker Jim McGovern on the grounds of interference in the country's affairs, freezing assets and barring him from conducting transactions in China, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

The ministry said McGovern has in recent years frequently "engaged in words and deeds that interfere in China's internal affairs and undermine China's sovereignty, security and development interests".

The sanctions, effective July 31, also include restricting visas for him and family.

