China Box Office: ‘Octopus With Broken Arms’ Retains Top Spot, ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Debuts in Fifth Place

The Chinese box office saw “Octopus with Broken Arms” continue its dominance, grossing RMB76.6 million ($10.6 million) and bringing its cumulative total to RMB686 million ($95.3 million), according to data from Artisan Gateway.

The As One Production crime thriller, directed by Jacky Gan, has maintained its momentum since its release on Dec. 28, solidifying its position as the year’s first major hit.

More from Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

Gengxi Pictures’ “Big World” remained in second place, earning $6.4 million over the weekend and bringing its cumulative total to $91.5 million. Directed by Yang Lina, the drama about a young man with cerebral palsy and his relationship with his grandmother continues to resonate with audiences into its third week.

In third place, Maoyan Pictures’ “Honey Money Phony” added $5.9 million to its box office earnings, reaching a cumulative total of $40.4 million. Directed by Su Biao, the comedy about a woman entangled in financial deception has remained a steady performer since its release on Dec. 31.

New release “Fake Dad,” distributed by iQIYI Pictures, debuted in fourth place with $2.5 million. Directed by Jia Bing, who also stars as Yang Haoliang, the film follows a former singer who discovers someone impersonating him. He enlists his son, Yang Shiyue (Yin Zheng), to uncover the truth, leading to an unexpected partnership with the impersonator.

Rounding out the top five, Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” opened with $1.8 million. The only other Hollywood entry in the top 10 is Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King,” which occupied the 10th spot and has a cumulative total of $15.4 million, according to Ent Group.

The total weekend box office grossed $34.5 million, a decline from the $44.3 million recorded last weekend. Cumulatively, China’s box office for 2025 has reached $157.4 million, down 11.4% compared to the same period in 2024. The slower performance reflects lingering challenges for the theatrical market, though strong holdovers like “Octopus with Broken Arms” have provided some stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

China’s box office faced a rough year in 2024. The market experienced a steep 22% year-on-year decline, landing at $5.8 billion, its lowest annual total since 2014 and a whopping 27% off its pre-pandemic average. December was particularly muted in China, pulling in $321 million, ranking as the eighth-best month of the year and falling 46% short of pre-pandemic levels. All eyes will now be on the Lunar New Year holidays which begin at the end of January, a period that traditionally sees big ticket local releases and provides a boost to the box office.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.