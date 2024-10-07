China Box Office: ‘Volunteers 2’ Dominates Holiday Weekend as Annual Total Reaches $5 Billion



Chen Kaige’s war epic “The Volunteers: The Battle of Life and Death” was the dominant force at the mainland China box office over the weekend. But the end of the National Day holiday week maintained the trend of relative weakness.



“The Volunteers: The Battle of Life and Death” scored RMB324 million ($45.6 million according to data from consultancy firm Artisan Gateway, which also said that the film 26% of screening sessions in the Friday to Sunday period. The weekend represented the latter half of a holiday week that officially started on Tuesday (Oct. 1) in commemoration of China’s founding in 1949.



More from Variety

The film is directed by Chen Kaige and stars Zhu Yilong, Xin Baiqing and Zhang Zifeng. It represents the second instalment of his patriotic “The Volunteers” trilogy. Part one was released at the same period last year.



Ticketing agency Maoyan reports that “Volunters 2” now has a cumulative of RMB802 million after seven days and it is now estimating that the film could finish its theatrical run with RMB1.4 billion ($199 million). That would put it in the top ten films this year.



Comparison with the same season last year is clumsy as the release dates and weekend do not align exactly. (Many of the new release titles arrived on screen on Tuesday.) But the latest weekend, with its $108 million aggregate is lower than the biggest weekend component of the National Day holiday period last year. That weighed in at $168 million, before tailing off to $56 million in the second weekend. Also, the RMB1 billion mark was passed on the third day of the seven-day holiday this year. Last year it was reached on the second day, according to state media.



Crime drama, “Tiger Wolf Rabbit” placed second over the weekend with $19 million from 18% of the weekend’s screening slots. Maoyan reports that the film has a cumulative of RMB339 million in six days.



Jackie Chan-starring “Panda Plan” took third place over the weekend with $14 million, earned from 15% of screening sessions, according to Artisan Gateway. Maoyan reports that the film now has a cumulative of RMB197 million after six days.



Andy Lau-starring, “High Forces” earned $10.5 million in fourth place. Lu Chuan’s sci-fi offering film “Bureau 749” took fifth over the weekend with $8.1 million over the weekend. Maoyan reports that it has accumulated RMB350 million after six days.



Box office in China this year has now surpassed the $5 billion mark, but significantly lags 2023. Artisan Gateway reports a year-to-date total of $5.17 billion (RMB36.7 billion), down more than 22% compared with $6.69 billion (RMB47.5 billion) at the same time last year.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.