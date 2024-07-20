China bridge collapse kills at least 11 after floods

The 11 dead were found in five cars that were pulled from the river below [CCTV]

At least 11 people have died and more than 30 are missing after a highway bridge partially collapsed during torrential rains in northwest China.

The bridge over a river in Shaanxi province's Shangluo city collapsed on Friday night due to a sudden downpour and flash floods, the provincial authority said.

Rescue teams have recovered several vehicles that fell into the river, with efforts still underway according to authorities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged an “all out” effort to find those still missing.

The 11 dead were found in five cars that were pulled from the river below. It is thought 20 more vehicles plunged into the water, according to state media.

Video and images from Xinhua news agency shows a partially submerged section of the bridge with heavy river waters rushing around it.

According to Xinhua, officials sent 736 firefighters, 18 boats and 32 drones to the scene.

On Friday, at least five people were killed in flooding and mudslides in another part of the province.

Large parts of northern and central China have been battered since Tuesday by rains that have caused flooding and significant damage.

State media reported at least five people died and eight were missing after the rains sparked flooding and mudslides in Shaanxi's Baoji city.