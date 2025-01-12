China is constructing ‘D-Day style’ barges for possible Taiwan invasion

Benedict Smith
·4 min read
Eric Gomez says the new Chinese barges could 'put a lot of stress' on Taiwan's 'defensive ability'
Eric Gomez says the new Chinese barges could ‘put a lot of stress’ on Taiwan’s ‘defensive ability’ - Ritchie B Tongo/Shutterstock

Experts say China’s new barges draw inspiration from the Mulberry Harbours built for the 1944 Normandy landings

China is reportedly constructing “D-Day style” barges which could be used in an invasion of Taiwan.

At least three of the new craft have been observed at Guangzhou Shipyard in southern China, according to Naval News.

Experts told The Telegraph that the barges, which seemingly draw inspiration from the “Mulberry Harbours” built for the Normandy landings in 1944, could prove critical in an amphibious invasion of Taiwan.

The vessels reportedly feature a bridge which could be used to transport tanks and supplies across unpassable ground onto the island of Taiwan, which China regards as part of its territory.

Currently, Taiwanese forces have been operating under the assumption that an attack by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) would have to take place at a handful of strongly defended ports.

ADVERTISEMENT

By allowing China’s forces to bypass rocky or soft beaches unsuitable for heavy vehicles like tanks, the barges would provide multiple fronts for an invasion while thinning out Taiwanese defences.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory even though it has been effectively independent since 1949, and regularly threatens it with incursions by warships and fighter jets which stop short of a direct confrontation.

At least three of the new craft have been observed at Guangzhou Shipyard in southern China, according to Naval News
At least three of the new craft have been observed at Guangzhou Shipyard in southern China, according to Naval News - VCG/Visual China Group

Xi Jinping, the leader of China, said in his New Year’s message two weeks ago that “reunification” with Taiwan was inevitable.

“The people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family. No one can sever our family bonds, and no one can stop the historical trend of national reunification,” he said on CCTV, China’s state broadcaster.

It was reported this month that Taiwan’s military is considering recruiting foreign fighters to address a troop shortage amid growing pressure from the PLA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile Donald Trump has appointed a number of hawkish foreign policy advisers to his transition team. However, he has pledged not to allow the US to become involved in foreign wars.

“If these barges have these long roadway bridging systems on them that can go over the beaches to firmer land further back, that creates a new and interesting problem,” said Eric Gomez, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, an international security think tank.

“The areas that the Taiwanese military would be expected to defend suddenly become much more numerous. It could put a lot of stress on their defensive ability.”

However, he said the barges would be vulnerable to anti-ship missiles and “might not be something that you’d want to bring to a landing site that is actively contested because it would be a sitting duck”.

Experts say China's new barges draw inspiration from the Mulberry Harbours built for the 1944 Normandy landings
Experts say China’s new barges draw inspiration from the Mulberry Harbours built for the 1944 Normandy landings - Leonard McCombe/Picture Post

Mark F. Cancian, of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said China would have to establish “air superiority and maritime dominance” before deploying the barges because they would be destroyed by missiles and artillery.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that China was “replicating” the D-Day Mulberry Harbours, which transported thousands of tons of vehicles and supplies to the shore every day.

Each of the Chinese barges reportedly features a 120-metre bridge that would allow tanks and other vehicles to reach a coastal road or hard surface beyond the beach.

Some are said to use pillars which can be lowered to provide a stable platform during poor weather, along with open platforms for other ships to dock and unload.

Taiwan's military is considering recruiting foreign fighters amid growing pressure from the Chinese People's Liberation Army
Taiwan’s military is considering recruiting foreign fighters amid growing pressure from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army - Ritchie B Tongo/Shutterstock

Prof Lyle Goldstein, of Brown University’s Watson Institute, said there was “clear evidence” that China had “studied Mulberries and other facets of Normandy with considerable care”.

He estimated that China would likely need at least two dozen barges “to reliably bring significant quantities of armour and supplies ashore” because many would be destroyed by a Taiwanese counterattack.

“Such numbers are well within Chinese capabilities given their huge shipbuilding capacity,” Prof Goldstein noted.

Latest Stories

  • Justin Trudeau Reveals the Comeback That Shut Down Trump’s ‘51st State’ Chatter

    Justin Trudeau has revealed the quip that silenced Donald Trump’s taunting that Canada should become the “51st state” during his visit to Mar-a-Lago last month. The outgoing Canadian prime minister told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that Trump broached the question of Canada’s sovereignty—a gibe he resurfaced earlier this week after Trudeau resigned—when the pair met in December. “It actually sort of came up at one point,” Trudeau said. “And then we started musing back and forth about this. When I started t

  • Vance Breaks With Trump on ‘Day One’ Promise

    Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s

  • Mike Pence Reveals What He Said to Donald Trump During Their First Conversation in 4 Years

    The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Trump says U.S. doesn't need Canadian cars, lumber or dairy. Consumers may not agree

    When Donald Trump was musing about using "economic force" to potentially acquire Canada, the U.S. president-elect was, at the same time, also dismissing the importance of his country's No. 1 trading partner."We don't need anything they have," Trump said of Canada, during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this week.He rejected any reliance the United States may have on trade with its northern neighbour, seeming to ignore that Canadian exports to the U.S. in 2023, for e

  • Pence Fuels Theory That Wife Intentionally Gave Trump Cold Shoulder

    Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

  • Trump’s Lawyer Drools Over Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate

    Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women—as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault—appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as

  • Greenland’s leader says he’s ready to talk to Trump

    Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island’s independence aspirations.

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand

    Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal

  • Zuck’s Own Board Co-Chair Knifes Him Over MAGA Makeover

    Mark Zuckerberg’s shock decision to scrap fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has sparked concern and outrage—including from inside the top ranks of the company. Michael McConnell, co-chair of Meta’s Oversight Board, said in an interview Friday that the move looks like “buckling to political pressure.” “I would have liked to have seen these reforms laid out in less contentious and partisan times, so that they would be considered on the merits rather than… Donald Trump is president and now th

  • Duckworth: Trump’s Pentagon pick has less experience than Applebee’s manager

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a decorated combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense is dangerously unqualified and has less management experience than someone running an Applebee’s restaurant. “The manager of the average Applebee’s has probably managed more people than Pete Hegseth,” Duckworth…

  • Ukraine says it has hit one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone strike

    Ukraine claimed Saturday to have struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone attack, starting a fire at the facility more than 700 miles into Russian territory.

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.

  • How Trump could declare a national emergency to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs

    WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.

  • A US passport is no longer the golden ticket it once was

    The Henley Passport Index has moved the US passport from the top spot in 2014 to 9th place for 2025.

  • Stavridis says Trump’s plan for Greenland ‘not a crazy idea’

    James Stavridis, former NATO supreme allied commander, said he doesn’t think President-elect Trump’s comments about Greenland are “crazy.” “It’s not a crazy idea. … We could do an awful lot in terms of business, investment, box out the Russians, box out the Chinese, and work very closely with Greenland,” he told radio host John Catsimatidis…

  • Trump, Musk and MAGA douse California wildfires with conspiracies, hate and lies | Opinion

    While wildfires rage across Los Angeles, Donald Trump and weirdo presidential wingman Elon Musk are doing all they can to make things worse.

  • Opinion: Trump’s Trial Judge Tied Himself Into a Gordian Knot

    The sentencing of former (and future) President Donald J. Trump in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday was the culmination of a titanic legal saga that tested, and arguably rent, the legal and political structure of the United States. But while one might have expected that such a struggle would conclude with a roar, it instead ended with a quiet whimper. It didn’t have to be that way. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had revived the election interference case against Trump after first nearly