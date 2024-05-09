China criticizes US for ship's passage through Taiwan Strait, weeks before new leader takes office

CHRISTOPHER BODEEN
·3 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military criticized a U.S. destroyer’s passage through the Taiwan Strait, which occurred less than two weeks before the island's new president takes office and while Washington and Beijing are making uneven efforts to restore regular military exchanges.

Navy Senior Capt. Li Xi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command, accused the U.S. of having “publicly hyped” the passage of the USS Halsey on Wednesday. In a statement, Li said the command, which oversees operations around the strait, “organized naval and air forces to monitor" the ship's transit and handle matters ”in accordance with laws and regulations.”

The Navy’s 7th Fleet said the Halsey “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on May 8 through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law."

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer transited through a corridor in the Strait that is “beyond the territorial sea” of any coastal state, the fleet's statement said.

“Halsey’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to upholding freedom of navigation for all nations as a principle,” it said “No member of the international community should be intimidated or coerced into giving up their rights and freedoms. The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows.”

The last such passage was April 17, a day after U.S. and Chinese defense chiefs held their first talks since November 2022 in an effort to reduce regional tensions. Military-to-military contact stalled in August 2022, when Beijing suspended all such communication after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. China responded by firing missiles over Taiwan and staging a surge in military maneuvers, including what appeared to be a rehearsal of a naval and aerial blockade of the island.

The critical strait is 160 kilometers (100 mile) wide and divides China from Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy where President-elect William Lai Ching-te will be inaugurated on May 20. Lai's Democratic Progressive Party favors Taiwan's de facto independent status that maintains strong unofficial relations with the U.S. and other major nations.

Although the heavily transited strait is international waters and vital to global trade, China considers the passage of warships from the U.S., Britain and other nations through the Taiwan Strait as a challenge to its sovereignty.

China sends navy ships and warplanes into the strait and other areas around the island almost daily to wear down Taiwan’s defenses and seek to intimidate its 23 million people, who firmly back their de facto independence.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 23 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval ships were detected operating around Taiwan in the 24 hours leading up to 6 a.m. Thursday. Eight of the planes crossed the median line in the strait and entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone, prompting Taiwan to scramble jets and put coastal missile batteries and naval craft on alert.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • EU staff members protest Israel's war in Gaza

    Protesters laid three rolled-up white sheets with red stains on them on the square outside the European Commission's head office in the Belgian capital. On the three 'bodies' the words International Law, EU Treaties and Genocide Convention were written, in a protest of the way Israel has responded to the attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7. "We're coming together in a peaceful assembly, to stand up for those rights, principles and values that the European institutions are build on," EU Commission staff member Manus Carlisle told Reuters.

  • Putin orders tactical nuclear weapons drills in response to Western ‘threats’

    Since invading Ukraine in 2022, Putin has repeatedly made veiled threats to use tactical nuclear weapons against the West.

  • South Korea’s President Tries to Reset His Agenda With Rare News Conference

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said in his first news conference in about two years that he wants to focus on growth led by the private sector, as he tried to set a new course for his government after a stinging defeat in parliamentary elections last month. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Racking Up ‘Phantom Debt’ That Wall Street Can’t TrackMicrosoft’s Xbox Is Planning More Cuts After Studio ClosingsStormy Daniels Will Return to Court in Test of Trump’s DemeanorTrump

  • Iran and UN nuclear watchdog look for a way forward on uranium enrichment inspections

    Tensions with Israel and Tehran's ongoing enrichment of uranium have put the international nuclear weapons control regime under major stress.

  • Chinese warships have been docked in Cambodia for 5 months, but government says it's not permanent

    Cambodia's Defense Ministry insisted Wednesday that the months-long presence of two Chinese warships in a strategically important naval base that is being newly expanded with funding from Beijing does not constitute a permanent deployment of the Chinese military in the country. Questions had arisen after the Center for Strategic and International Studies reported last month that two Chinese corvettes that docked at the Ream Naval Base's new pier in December had maintained a nearly permanent presence there since. The United States and others have long worried that the new pier at the Ream Naval Base, built with Chinese funding, could serve as a new outpost for the Chinese navy on the Gulf of Thailand, but Cambodia has said that would not happen.

  • Exclusive-US eyes curbs on China's access to AI software behind apps like ChatGPT

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is poised to open up a new front in its effort to safeguard U.S. AI from China and Russia with preliminary plans to place guardrails around the most advanced AI Models, the core software of artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT, sources said. The Commerce Department is considering a new regulatory push to restrict the export of proprietary or closed source AI models, whose software and the data it is trained on are kept under wraps, three people familiar with the matter said. Any action would complement a series of measures put in place over the last two years to block the export of sophisticated AI chips to China in an effort to slow Beijing's development of the cutting edge technology for military purposes.

  • China's Xi arrives in Hungary for talks on expanding Chinese investments

    Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Hungary late Wednesday, the final stop on his five-day European tour, where he's expected to finalize a number of agreements with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán that will deepen China's economic footprint in the region. Xi is set to spend two nights in the Hungarian capital Budapest where he will meet with Orbán and Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok. Talks will center on future Chinese investments in the Central European country, which has courted deep economic ties with Beijing even as mainstream European leaders have pursued more protectionist policies to limit its reach on the continent.

  • UPDATE 1-Vietnam's China ties loom large in US hearing on market economy upgrade

    U.S. President Joe Biden's bid to draw Vietnam closer as a strategic ally clashed with his desire for union workers' votes on Wednesday as trade lawyers sparred over whether the Commerce Department should upgrade the communist-ruled country to market economy status. The move, opposed by U.S. steelmakers, Gulf Coast shrimpers and American honey farmers, but backed by retailers and some other business groups, would reduce the punitive anti-dumping duties set on Vietnamese imports because of its current status as a non-market economy marked by heavy state influence. Vietnam's deepening economic ties to China loomed large in arguments on both sides of the issue at a virtual public hearing hosted by the Commerce Department as part of a review and decision due on July 26.

  • US sends warship through Taiwan Strait ahead of presidential inauguration

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -A U.S. warship sailed through the narrow Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, less than two weeks before Taiwan's new president takes office, prompting an angry denunciation from Beijing. China claims sovereignty over democratically governed Taiwan, and says it has jurisdiction over the strait. Taiwan and the United States dispute that, saying the Taiwan Strait is an international waterway.

  • Xi Says China Will ‘Never Forget’ the US Bombing of Its Embassy

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping vowed to “never forget” NATO’s deadly bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, hours before arriving in Serbia on a swing through Europe aimed at dividing Brussels’ support for the US.Most Read from BloombergTrump Judge Indefinitely Postpones Documents Case TrialIsrael Says a Cease-Fire Plan Backed by Hamas Falls ShortOne Out of Every 24 New York City Residents Is Now a MillionaireEinhorn Says Markets Are ‘Broken.’ Here’s What Data Shows“Twenty-five years a

  • Ex-DOJ Official Shows How Postponing Trump’s Docs Trial May Actually Backfire

    Neal Katyal spotted one positive from the “atrocious” development.

  • Ex-DOJ Official Stunned By Trump Hand Gesture In Court: ‘Can’t Begin To Fathom’

    Neal Katyal also summed up the latest defense by the former president's legal team in his hush money trial as "atrocious."

  • Stormy Daniels Testifies That Donald Trump Did Not Wear a Condom When They Had Sex

    The former adult film actress alleged in court that following their tryst, Trump told her, "Oh it was great, let’s get together again honey bunch"

  • Donald Trump Is Headlining a GOP Event in Minnesota on the Same Day as Barron's Florida Graduation: Reports

    The judge in Trump's criminal trial agreed to cancel court proceedings on May 17 so the former president could be in West Palm Beach with his son and family

  • CNN Reporter Says Trump Got ‘A Little Physical’ Prompting His Attorney In Court

    Paula Reid said the former president was actively prodding his lawyer to object.

  • Irony Meters Explode Over Donald Trump Attorney Alina Habba's Latest Trial Spin

    The former president's attorney talked about credibility, and you know what happened.

  • Who is Allan Lichtman and how does he predict the presidential race with such accuracy?

    Known as the presidential prognosticator, this American University professor has a strong record of predicting who might win the White House.

  • Opinion: Stormy Daniels Put Trump’s Toxic Horniness on Full Display

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty images/ReutersOne thing is clear from Stormy Daniels’ testimony on Tuesday in Donald Trump’s New York “hush money” trial: she’s not doing this for herself.Between detailing her career in adult films to an entire courtroom of strangers to getting fired from her podcast for not speaking enough about Trump, there’s very little upside in this for Daniels.In fact, I’ve been indignant on her behalf for years that she was only paid $130,000 for

  • DNC calls Trump ‘a con artist’ as he reportedly meets with NFT buyers

    The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is slamming former President Trump as “a con artist,” following reports that Trump is dining with donors who supported his mug shot digital trading cards. Trump, who has the day off from court Wednesday, is expected to host a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida with donors who bought…

  • Trump trial live updates: 'None of it is made up,' Stormy Daniels says of her story

    Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election. Former President Trump, on his way out of court, slammed the proceedings as "a disaster for the DA."