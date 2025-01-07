China earthquake: Over 90 dead as powerful 7.1 magnitude tremor hits Tibet

At least 95 people have been killed after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit the northern foothills of the Himalayas near one of Tibet's holiest cities in China early on Tuesday.

The quake hit at 9.05am (01.05 GMT), with its epicentre located in Tingri, a rural Chinese county known as the northern gateway to the Everest region, at a depth of 6.2 miles.

At least 95 people had been killed and around 130 have been injured, China's state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Nepal and parts of India.

The region is frequently hit by quakes as it lies on a major geological fault line.

People stand amidst damaged houses in the aftermath of an earthquake in Tonglai Village, Tibet (AP)

The impact of the earthquake was felt across the Shigatse region of Tibet, home to 800,000 people.

The region is administered by Shigatse city, the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama, one of the most important figures in Tibetan Buddhism.

The epicentre was around 50 miles north of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said all-out search and rescue efforts would be carried out to minimise casualties and properly resettle the affected people.

There are three townships and 27 villages within 12 miles of the epicentre, with a total population of around 6,900, Xinhua reported.

Crumbled shop fronts could be seen in a video on social media showing the aftermath from the town of Lhatse, with debris spilling out onto the road.

Tremors were also felt in Nepal's capital Kathmandu some 250 miles away, where residents ran from their houses.

The quake also jolted Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan, and the northern Indian state of Bihar which borders Nepal.

A damaged car lies amidst rubble on the street following an earthquake in Lhatse County, Tibet (via REUTERS)

So far, no reports of any damage or loss to property have been received, officials in India said.

A magnitude 7.8 tremor struck near Kathmandu in 2015, killing about 9,000 people and injuring thousands in Nepal's worst ever earthquake.

Among the dead were at least 18 people killed at the Mount Everest base camp when it was smashed by an avalanche.

Tuesday’s quake did not cause the same catastrophe on Mount Everest as winter is not a popular season for climbers and hikers in Nepal.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the tremors were felt in seven hill districts bordering Tibet.

"So far we have not received any information of any loss of life and property," NDRRMA spokesman Dizan Bhattarai said.

"We have mobilised police, security forces and local authorities to collect information.”

Many villages in the Nepalese border area, which are sparsely populated, are remote and can only be reached by foot.