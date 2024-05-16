'China a good neighbor of Russia', Xi tells Putin

STORY: :: Russian President Vladimir Putin gets

a red-carpet welcome in Beijing

:: Beijing, China

:: May 16, 2024

::Chinese President Xi Jinping touts

'mutual trust' between the two countries

:: Xi Jinping, Chinese President

"China will always be a good neighbor, good friend of mutual trust with Russia, continue to consolidate the friendship between the two peoples, and work together to achieve the development and rejuvenation of our respective countries and to uphold equity and justice in the world."

:: The two leaders oversaw the signing

of bilateral cooperation documents

Putin was greeted by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Great Hall, with a red carpet ceremony.

During bilateral talks, Xi pledged to work with counterpart Vladimir Putin to "rejuvenate" their countries, saying China would "always be a good partner" of Russia.

Chinese state media said the pair oversaw a ceremony for the signing of bilateral cooperation documents.

Putin's two-day state visit to China will include detailed talks on Ukraine, Asia, energy and trade with Xi, his most powerful political backer and fellow geopolitical rival of the United States.