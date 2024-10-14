China holds large naval and air force exercises around Taiwan as a warning against independence

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China held large-scale military exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands Monday in what it called a warning against Taiwan independence.

China’s Defense Ministry said the drills were a response to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s refusal to concede to Beijing’s demands that Taiwan acknowledge itself as a part of the People’s Republic of China under the rule of the Communist Party.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry called the drills a provocation and said its forces were prepared to respond.

The PLA’s Eastern Theater Command spokesperson Navy Senior Captain Li Xi said the navy, army air force, missile corps were all mobilized for the drills. “This is a major warning to those who back Taiwan independence and a signifier of our determination to safeguard our national sovereignty," Li said in a statement on the service’s public media channel.

Taiwan was a Japanese colony before being unified with China at the end of World War II. It split away in 1949 when Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists fled to the island as Mao Zedong's Communists swept to power on the mainland.

Lai took office in May, continuing the eight-year rule of the Democratic Progressive Party that rejects China’s demand that it recognize Taiwan is a part of China. China routinely states that Taiwan independence is a “dead end” and that annexation by Beijing is a historical inevitability.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Top Asian News 2:16 a.m. GMT

    South Korea says it has detected signs that North Korea is preparing to destroy the northern sides of inter-Korean roads no longer in use. It’s not clear how much parts of the roads North Korea would destroy. The development comes as North Korea has accused South Korea of launching drones to drop propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang three times this month and threatened to respond with force if it happened again.

  • China starts new round of war games near Taiwan, offers no end date

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -China's military started a new round of war games near Taiwan on Monday, saying it was a warning to the "separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces", and offered no date for when they may conclude, drawing condemnation from Taipei's government. Democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, had been on alert for more war games since last week's national day speech by President Lai Ching-te, an address Beijing condemned after Lai said China had no right to represent Taiwan even as he offered to cooperate with Beijing.

  • China threatens Taiwan with more trade measures after denouncing president's speech

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is studying further trade measures against Taiwan, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday, two days after Beijing denounced a speech by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te. The Chinese ministry said in a statement on its website that the Democratic Progressive Party, Taiwan's ruling party, had not taken any practical measures to lift "trade restrictions" on China.

  • Taiwan on ‘alert’ after spotting Chinese aircraft carrier sailing to its south

    Taiwan’s military is on “alert” after a Chinese aircraft carrier was spotted sailing to its south on Sunday. Last week, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te held a National Day speech in which he vowed to resist Chinese annexation. Beijing responded by saying that Lai’s “provocations” would result in “disaster” for Taiwan. Taiwan was on “alert” as it detected a Chinese aircraft carrier to its south on Sunday, the self-ruled island’s defence ministry said.“China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier group has e

  • Tia Mowry Repurposed Wedding Ring from Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict: 'Makes Me Feel Like My Marriage Wasn’t a Waste'

    "At the end of the day, I need to make this decision for me," the actress said

  • As Hezbollah and Israel battle on the border, Lebanon's army watches from the sidelines

    Since Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon, Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants have clashed along the border while the Lebanese army has largely stood on the sidelines. It's not the first time the national army has found itself watching war at home from the discomfiting position of bystander. Lebanon's widely beloved army is one of the few institutions that bridge the country's sectarian and political divides.

  • Another appeal denied for notorious New York sex offender who committed crimes in N.S.

    New York's Supreme Court has turned down an attempt by a notorious sex offender with ties to Nova Scotia to have a 2022 parole decision that keeps him incarcerated thrown out.The decision comes as William Shrubsall, 53, faces another parole hearing later this month.On the third day of a 1996 trial in Niagara Falls, N.Y., for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, Shrubsall did not show up. His lawyer announced his client had left a suicide note saying he was going to jump into Niagara Falls. This w

  • Former PM Fouad Siniora says Hezbollah has turned Lebanon into a 'failed state'

    The man who was prime minister of Lebanon during the last Israeli invasion of the country in 2006 has both Israel and Hezbollah in his sights.

  • Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris the R-Word at Dinner with Billionaire Donors: Report

    The former president reportedly lashed out about donors not appreciating him at the dinner, according to 'The New York Times'

  • ‘Nitpicking Everything’: JD Vance Fumes as ABC News Host Calls Out Bogus Claims About Colorado City

    JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly

  • What 3 new national polls reveal about the state of the 2024 race

    The US presidential race will be decided in the swing states, but three national polls point to trends on the economy and the candidate of "change."

  • Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents

    Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”

  • Harris’ Camp Sounds the Alarm After Trump Says Military Should ‘Handle’ Democrats

    Kamala Harris’ campaign has sent a warning to Americans after Donald Trump suggested the U.S. military should be used on citizens who disagreed with him in an interview on Sunday, calling liberals “the enemy from within” and claiming they posed more of a threat than migrants.The vice president’s campaign said on Sunday that Trump’s comments, combined with his past rhetoric about expanding his presidential power, “should alarm every American who cares about their freedom and security.” Fox News’

  • Trump hears at a Latino campaign event from someone who lived in the US illegally

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.

  • Trump campaign swipes at Harris following medical report release

    Former President Trump’s campaign swiped at his opponent, Vice President Harris, and her campaign following the release of her medical report, alleging she has a “much lighter” campaign schedule. Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign’s communications director, claimed in a Saturday statement that the GOP nominee “voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as…

  • What we know about Vem Miller, charged with gun possession near Trump rally

    Vem Miller, a Las Vegas resident, was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine ahead of Trump's rally Saturday.

  • Opinion - The 4 reasons Harris is losing

    I have spoken with three Democratic operatives behind the scenes who all believe the race is slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions

    Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is in “excellent health” and “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to a medical report released Saturday by the White House.The vice president’s physician, Dr. Joshua R. Simmons, wrote in the detailed report that Harris is mildly nearsighted and deals with seasonal allergies and chronic hives, but she is otherwise fit to serve.“Vice President Harris maintains a healthy,

  • Trade minister says she is 'disappointed' by report of caucus revolt to oust Trudeau

    OTTAWA — A growing number of Liberal MPs are banding together to convince Prime Minister Justin Trudeau it's time to step down, although he appears to retain support from his cabinet.

  • Meghan McCain Ready To Spill 'Tea' On Dad's Real Opinion Of Harris

    In a Friday social media post, John McCain's daughter accused Democrats of trying to "bastardize" the late senator's legacy for political gain.