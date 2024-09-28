China holds military drills in South China Sea after talks with U.S.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese air and sea forces are conducting manoeuvres in a disputed area of the South China Sea, the military said on Saturday, hours after the country's top diplomat discussed ways of reducing regional tension with his U.S. counterpart.

The news comes after Australia and the Philippines said their militaries would hold a joint maritime activity with Japan, New Zealand and the United States in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

The Chinese drills will include "routine" early warning and reconnaissance exercises as well as patrols around Scarborough Shoal, the Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement, but gave no details.

"The theatre troops maintain a high degree of vigilance, resolutely defending national sovereignty, security and maritime rights and interests, (and) are firm in maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea," it said.

One of Asia's most contested features, the Scarborough Shoal is 200 km (124 miles) off the Philippines, within its exclusive economic zone.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including the atoll, coveted for its bountiful fish stocks and stunning turquoise lagoon, despite overlapping claims in the busy waterway by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

However, in 2016 the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague ruled that China's sweeping claims were not supported by international law, a decision Beijing refuses to recognise.

The tribunal did not determine sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoal, which it said was a traditional fishing ground for several countries.

The announcement of the manoeuvres comes after Foreign Minister Wang Yi met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York for talks on ways to avoid conflict in the South China Sea.

In March, Blinken had assured the Philippines its defence partnership with the United States was "ironclad," after Manila accused Beijing of aggressive deployments in the South China Sea of its coast guard and fishing vessels suspected of being a maritime militia.

On Friday Wang "emphasised that China insists on resolving differences with countries directly concerned through dialogue and consultation," during the meeting, his ministry said in a statement.

Blinken said he raised China's "dangerous and destabilising actions" in the South China Sea and discussed improving communication between the two nations' militaries.

Wang told Blinken "the U.S. should not always stir up trouble in the South China Sea and should not undermine the efforts of regional countries to maintain peace and stability," the Chinese foreign ministry added.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by William Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)

  Philippines, US, Australia, Japan, New Zealand to hold joint maritime activity in South China Sea

    Australia and the Philippines said their militaries would conduct a joint maritime activity with Japan, New Zealand and the United States in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, which covers one of Asia's most sensitive sites. "The Maritime Cooperative Activity demonstrates our collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Australia's Department of Defence said in a statement on Saturday.

  China watches as Philippine supply ship visits Second Thomas Shoal in South China Sea

    China confirmed on Friday that it did not block the resupply mission of a Philippine vessel at a controversial South China Sea reef this week, almost a month after naval ships of the two countries nearly collided in a stand-off in nearby waters. China Coast Guard spokesman Liu Dejun said the coastguard only went to "inquire, confirm and monitor" the actions of the Philippines, which sent a civil vessel on Thursday to resupply its "illegally grounded" military ship at the Second Thomas Shoal, kno

  China's coast guard says Philippine vessel took supplies to Second Thomas Shoal

    China's coast guard said on Friday the Philippines sent a civilian ship to ferry daily necessities to a warship at the Second Thomas Shoal that Beijing says was illegally "beached" in the disputed waterway of the South China Sea. State media quoted the coast guard as saying Thursday's trip was in line with a temporary deal between the two countries, a reference to a provisional agreement struck in July after both had repeated altercations near the shoal. However, the Philippines said the deal, reached after several run-ins at the shoal over the past few months, could be subject to review, following another recent flare-up elsewhere over the South China Sea.

