China Investigates Cooking Oil Contamination Scandal Involving Fuel Tankers
China is investigating claims that fuel tankers, previously carrying toxic chemicals, were used to transport cooking oil without proper cleaning, raising serious food safety concerns, BBC reports. The scandal has ignited outrage on social media, with many Chinese citizens worried about the potential health risks from contaminated cooking oil. It was revealed that using fuel tankers for food products was a known but ignored practice within the industry, according to a report by Beijing News.