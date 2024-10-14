China conducts military drills around Taiwan in warning to island’s president

A Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000 aircraft prepares to land at Hsinchu air base in Taiwan on Monday after China launched military exercises in the surrounding area.

A Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000 aircraft prepares to land at Hsinchu air base in Taiwan on Monday after China launched military exercises in the surrounding area. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Chinese military and coastguard personnel have surrounded Taiwan’s main island as part of large-scale drills that it said were a warning against “separatist acts”, in the wake of a recent speech by Taiwan’s president.

State media linked Monday’s drills to a National Day speech last Thursday by Taiwan’s president, Lai Ching-te, in which he repeated that the People’s Republic of China “has no right to represent Taiwan”, but he was willing to work with it to maintain peace and stability.

On Monday, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said all branches of the military were approaching Taiwan by sea and air, including in a strike group led by one of China’s two active aircraft carriers, the Liaoning. The joint drills focused on sea and air combat readiness, blockading key Taiwanese ports and areas, and assaults on maritime and ground targets, said the eastern theatre command’s spokesperson, senior captain Li Xi.

“The drill also serves as a stern warning to the separatist acts of ‘Taiwan independence’ forces,” Li added.

At the same time the Chinese coastguard, which is separate to the military but serves under the same commanding body, announced “law enforcement patrols” around the main Taiwan island. The illustrated patrol paths encircled Taiwan’s main island, and were described as “a practical action to control Taiwan Island in accordance with the law based on the one-China principle”. However, ship tracking data seen by the Guardian showed Chinese coastguard vessels did not track around Taiwan’s southern end.

On Monday afternoon, Beijing authorities also announced three Taiwanese additions to its list of sanctioned “die-hard secessionists”. The additions included Puma Shen, a legislator who co-founded the Kuma Academy civilian defence organisation, Robert Tsao, a Taiwanese billionaire who has funded civilian defence projects including the Kuma Academy, and the academy itself.

The PLA did not say when the drills would end, and did not announce any live-fire or no-fly zones. Provided maps showed nine declared zones for the exercises, including six large areas near Taiwan’s major ports.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council called Monday’s drills “blatant provocations” that seriously undermined regional peace and stability. The ministry of foreign affairs called on Beijing to “pull back from the brink of a precipice”, while the president’s office urged Beijing to accept the “goodwill” offered in Lai’s speech. It said Lai had convened a national security meeting to respond. Taiwan also deployed war ships and planes and land-based radar systems in response.

In Washington, officials from the Biden administration urged Beijing to act with restraint, and said they were monitoring the drills and there was no justification for them after Lai’s “routine” speech.

On Monday afternoon, Beijing stood by its actions. “Taiwan independence and peace in the Taiwan strait are irreconcilable,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press briefing.

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, claims Taiwan is a Chinese province and has urged it to accept what he calls “peaceful reunification”. But an overwhelming majority of Taiwan’s people and parliament reject the prospect of Communist party rule. In response, Beijing has escalated military exercises and incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone, as well as cognitive, technological and economic warfare, and mass disinformation campaigns. US intelligence reportedly claims Xi has instructed the military to be capable of a full-scale invasion of Taiwan by 2027.

Lai’s National Day speech was seen by analysts as restrained, and more measured than his May inauguration speech. Writing for the Council on Foreign Relations, David Sacks said on Friday that if China were to react aggressively to it, then “Lai may very well conclude (not without reason) that there is little to be gained through restraint and may embrace more explicit rhetoric on cross-strait relations”.

Monday’s exercises, codenamed “Joint Sword 2024B”, had been largely expected by observers. Exercises named “Joint Sword 2024A” were launched after Lai’s inauguration, the “A” suffix suggesting there were more to come this year.

The PLA regularly runs military drills and at least one or two a year have focused on an invasion or blockade of Taiwan. Such military drills take substantial preparation but are usually linked to a speech or action in Taiwan which Beijing says it finds provocative.

Military analysts have warned each new set of drills has demonstrated strategic escalation in the PLA’s approach to Taiwan, even if there appears to be less firepower.

Last month China test-launched and intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time since the 1980s. The missile landed in the south Pacific, near French Polynesia, prompting statements of concern from Pacific nations. Last week China also participated in joint drills with Russia. On Monday, Russian state media said the two militaries were continuing with anti-submarine firing exercises in the north-west Pacific.