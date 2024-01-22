China: At least two dead, dozens missing in Yunnan landslide

At least two people have died while dozens of others are missing after a landslide struck China's southwestern province of Yunnan.

The landslide in Zhaotong city happened at 05:51 local time (21:51 GMT) on Monday, trapping 47 people.

President Xi Jinping has ordered an "all-out" rescue in the area which is experiencing sub-zero temperatures.

State broadcaster CCTV has reported that two "unresponsive" bodies have so far been pulled from the rubble.

A resident of Liangshui village told Jimu News that the landslide happened while they were sleeping.

"It was very loud, and there was also a shake, it felt like a big earthquake," she said.

Video clips shared on social media showed rescuers walking on piles of rubble against a backdrop of snow-covered mountains. Personal belongings are seen scattered among the collapsed masonry.

The cause of the landslide was unclear, but the remote mountainous region is prone to them, due its location. Floods are also common.

The area also has many coal mines.

News China quoted another villager as saying that most of the residents there were elderly and children.

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing is leading a workgroup to the site to guide rescue operations.

In January 2013, at least 18 people were killed in a landslide in the same county of Zhenxiong.