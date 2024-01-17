Advertisement

China and Lebanon settle for 0-0 draw to leave Asian Cup progress in the balance

  • Lebanon's Maher Sabra, left, kicks the ball in front of China's Liu Bonbon during the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    Lebanon's Maher Sabra, left, kicks the ball in front of China's Liu Bonbon during the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • Lebanon's Kassem El Zein, right, is challenged by China's Zhang Tun during the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    Lebanon's Kassem El Zein, right, is challenged by China's Zhang Tun during the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • Lebanon's Omar Chaaban, front, and China's Jiang Guangtai reach for a header during the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    Lebanon's Omar Chaaban, front, and China's Jiang Guangtai reach for a header during the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • China's Zhang Linpeng, right, is challenged by Lebanon's Maher Sabra during the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    China's Zhang Linpeng, right, is challenged by Lebanon's Maher Sabra during the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • Lebanon's goalkeeper Mostafa Matar, on ground, falls in an attempt to make a save during the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    Lebanon's goalkeeper Mostafa Matar, on ground, falls in an attempt to make a save during the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • China's Jiang Guangtai, left, and teammates acknowledge the applause from their supporters at the end of the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    China's Jiang Guangtai, left, and teammates acknowledge the applause from their supporters at the end of the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • Lebanon players greet each other at the end of the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    Lebanon players greet each other at the end of the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • China's Xie Pengfei, left, kicks the ball past Lebanon's Hasan Spour during the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    China's Xie Pengfei, left, kicks the ball past Lebanon's Hasan Spour during the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
JAMES ROBSON
·1 min read

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — China and Lebanon's hopes of advancing to the Asian Cup knockout stage were left in the balance after a 0-0 draw on Wednesday.

Lebanon hit the bar twice and China saw an effort cleared off the line as they had to share the points at Al Thumama Stadium.

China is second in Group A on two points after two games and Lebanon is at the bottom of the standings with one point.

Both teams had chances to win the match, with Hassan Maatouk and Hasan Srour hitting the bar for Lebanon either side of halftime.

Wu Lei thought he'd broken the deadlock for China in the 65th minute, but his close-range range shot was hooked off the line.

China, a quarterfinalist in each of the last two Asian Cups, went into this game knowing its chances of advancing to the round of 16 were in jeopardy after a 0-0 draw with Tajikistan in its opening game.

It faces host and defending champion Qatar in its final group game, when it is likely to need at least a draw to have a chance of advancing as runner-up or one of the best third-placed teams.

Qatar leads Group A with three points and it was facing Tajikistan on Wednesday with the chance to secure its place in the round of 16. Third-placed Tajikistan also has one point.

China came close to scoring in the first half when Lebanon goalkeeper Mostafa Matar twice denied Zhang Yuning in one threatening attack.

Substitute Lin Liangming should have been more clinical late in the match, but headed wide when unmarked right in front of goal.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer