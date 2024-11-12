China military displays upgraded Z-20 helicopter at Zhuhai air show

Greg Torode
·3 min read

By Greg Torode

HONG KONG (Reuters) - With sleek looks mirroring the U.S. UH-60 Black Hawk, the Chinese military's advanced Z-20 helicopter packs a punch but may make its biggest impact at sea, analysts said as it was displayed at China's biggest air show in Zhuhai on Tuesday.

The Z-20's potential at sea to plug gaps in the Chinese navy's ability to protect itself from submarines is attracting scrutiny from regional defence attaches and security scholars charting its evolution after a decade of development.

State media recently highlighted the first armed assault version of the helicopter, and on Tuesday the military showcased the Z-20J armed naval variant - a key step towards a full-blown anti-submarine platform, the Z-20F.

Although China is fielding ever-more advanced warships as part of its long-term military modernisation, it struggles to shield them, including its emerging aircraft carrier fleet, from undersea attacks - a capability already finely honed by many of its rivals.

Pentagon reports and Western analysts have long noted that weaknesses in the People's Liberation Army Navy's (PLAN) anti-submarine capabilities could hurt longer-range naval deployments in a conflict.

The Pentagon's latest public report on China's military modernisation, released in October 2023, noted a naval version of the Z-20 was under development.

"The Z-20F is similar to the U.S. Navy's SH-60 and will provide significant improvements in ASW (anti-submarine warfare) capabilities over the smaller... helicopters the PLAN currently operates," the Pentagon report said.

Singapore-based security scholar Collin Koh said the navy's Z-8 and Z-9 helicopters were too heavy and too light, respectively, limiting the kind of ships they can operate from, their range and payloads of sensors and weapons.

They are also based on 1980s European designs obtained before defence technology sanctions took effect against Beijing after the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown.

"The Z-20 is therefore the answer," said Koh, of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

He said he expected the Z-20 to soon become the standard naval and anti-submarine helicopter, given its ability to land on ships ranging from corvettes and destroyers to aircraft carriers.

The Taiwan navy's academic publication, Navy Professional Journal, in December 2022 published a lengthy piece on the development of China's anti-submarine helicopters, noting some of the Z-20F's capabilities exceeded that of the U.S. MH-60R, made by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of Lockheed Martin.

"The entry into service of the Z-20F will effectively extend the operational distance for antisubmarine combat for destroyers and corvettes," it said, adding it would be double the range of the existing fleet.

Modern anti-submarine tactics involved helicopters operating far from their host ships, hunting and tracking enemy vessels with various sensors, coordinating with ships and other aircraft. Most also carry lightweight weapons, such as depth charges and torpedoes, but generally other platforms are used to attack submarines.

Tuesday's display followed state media reports in May that Z-20 now had an assault capability and said anti-submarine versions were being developed. No date was given.

In its latest annual assessment of international military deployments, the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies notes that China has so far fielded 15 Z-20 helicopters for search and rescue work.

(Reporting by Greg Torode in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Latest Stories

  • Democrat Ruben Gallego elected to US Senate in Arizona, Edison Research projects

    Democratic congressman Ruben Gallego won election to the U.S. Senate in Arizona, Edison Research projected late on Monday, keeping the seat currently held by retiring Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat-turned-independent, in his party's hands. Gallego, 44, is a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran who represented a Phoenix district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2015 before challenging hardline Republican Kari Lake for the Senate seat in a key swing state.

  • China's J-35A stealth fighter is 'black box' despite splashy debut

    China's much-anticipated J-35A stealth aircraft, centrepiece of this week's Zhuhai air show, has been more than a decade in the making, but experts say little is known about its capabilities. The first public appearance of the land-based J-35A will take place on Tuesday, a day after the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), and will include a flying display. Another variant, the J-35, is designed for use with China's aircraft carriers.

  • Top Trump White House pick has strong view on Canada's government. It's not flattering

    The man reportedly tapped for the top international role inside the Trump White House isn't just predicting the defeat of Canada's Trudeau government: He's celebrating it.Mike Waltz has a vast digital footprint on international issues in his six years as a congressman, following careers in business, defence policy, and as a decorated special-forces veteran.He's been selected by Donald Trump for the powerful position of national security adviser in the next White House, a multitude of U.S.media o

  • Trump's 'Already Breaking The Law': Elizabeth Warren Details 'Illegal Corruption'

    The Massachusetts senator accused the incoming president of violating a very specific law.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Disgusting’ Taunt Of Ukraine's Zelenskyy Is Slammed Online

    President-elect Donald Trump's son was ripped as "vile."

  • Musk Turning Himself Into the ‘Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave’ at Mar-a-Lago

    After all that election night excitement, it seems Elon Musk just doesn’t want to go home. Multiple sources have told CNN that amid the post-victory buzz around Mar-a-Lago, the Tesla CEO has been at Donald Trump’s Florida resort almost every single day over the past week, with Instagram posts under the location tag showing him dining with the president-elect and his wife on Sunday, as well as spending time on the grounds with his son over the weekend. “Dining with him on the patio at times, toda

  • 'No Way': Ex-DOJ Official Names 1 Issue Where Trump Will Lose 'Every Day' In Court

    Neal Katyal warns the president-elect that even a conservative Supreme Court likely won't be on board with this part of his agenda.

  • Authoritarianism Expert Shatters A Trump ‘Illusion’: ‘One Of The Biggest Scams Of All’

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat said this reason for voting for Trump would have “very sad” consequences.

  • Trump’s New 'Border Czar' Tells Democrats To 'Get The Hell Out Of The Way'

    “It’s not about hate, it’s not about discrimination, it’s not about being racist," Tom Homan said.

  • Nikki Haley responds to Trump’s announcement that she’s not welcome back in his second administration

    Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet

  • Long list of rules pits Mississauga neighbours against townhouse board

    A Mississauga couple is in the midst of a war of words with their townhouse complex's board of directors — which a handful of residents say is imposing unnecessarily strict new rules on the complex's roughly 140 homeowners.Janet Kitson said her problems began in 2022, when some new members joined the board of directors at 3050 Orleans Rd., in the Winston Churchill Boulevard-Dundas Street neighbourhood.That board issued an updated set of regulations that residents must live by — standard procedur

  • GOP Senator Stammers as He’s Confronted With $88B Price Tag for Trump’s Deportation Plans

    Republican Senator John Barrasso on Sunday struggled to hold firm on his commitment to fund Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan when confronted with the eye-popping price tag. Trump has repeatedly spoken about his vision to remove every illegal immigrant from the United States, with estimations suggesting 10-12 million people would fall under the deportation scheme. On Thursday, Trump told Kristen Welker that there “is no price tag” to stop him from undertaking the plan.

  • Kamala Harris drinks wine and plays Connect 4 in joyful post-election pic posted by her niece

    What would you do if you'd just been dealt a devastating, extremely public defeat?If your answer is "drink wine in leggings," then vice-president and former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris can do you one better: Drink wine in leggings, sporting a messy bun, while playing Connect 4."Back to where it all began only a few months ago," Harris's 40-year-old niece, Meena Harris, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that depicted a smiling, laughing Harris sitting cross-legged on the

  • Americans looking to move abroad after Trump's win flood Google

    Following Donald Trump’s re-election victory, a wave of Americans has turned to the internet for information on relocating abroad. Google searches related to emigration reached unprecedented levels, as many grapple with the prospect of another four years under the Republican former president. Interest in relocating to New Zealand and Australia also hit new highs, with searches climbing nearly 2,000% and 820%, respectively.

  • Trump Tells GOP to Bypass Senate Confirmation Process, Block Biden Judicial Appointments

    Despite an incoming Republican majority, Trump wants new party leadership to agree to recess appointments

  • 'Saturday Night Live' to Trump: 'We've been with you all along'

    The first “Saturday Night Live" since Donald Trump's election victory began with the most somber of tones as a group of plainly dressed cast members, primarily women and minorities, described their new reality.

  • Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine - Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and discussed the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of "Washington's sizeable military presence in Europe", the Post reported. During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war "within a day," but did not explain how he would do so.

  • Even Fox News Can’t Let Lara Trump Get Away With Ridiculous Attack on Harris

    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just

  • Americans Didn’t Vote for What Donald Trump Is About to Give Them

    For 40 years, Republicans have mixed populist rhetoric with plutocratic policies. Maybe this time, Americans will finally get wise to the con

  • Trump Hiring Drama Begins as He Shuns Two Key MAGA Figures

    President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis