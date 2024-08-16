China to monitor arrivals of people, goods for mpox virus

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will monitor people and goods entering the country for mpox for the next six months, a statement from its customs administration said on Friday, after the WHO said the virus was again a global health emergency.

"Personnel from countries with monkeypox outbreaks who have been in contact with monkeypox cases or display symptoms ... should take the initiative to declare themselves to Customs," it said. The WHO changed the name of monkeypox to mpox.

Vehicles, containers and goods from areas with mpox cases should be sanitised, the statement added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency for a second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.

China's National Health Commission last year announced mpox would be managed as a Category B infectious disease, enabling officials to take emergency measures such as restricting gatherings, suspending work and school or sealing off areas when there is an outbreak of a disease.

Category B infectious diseases currently include COVID-19, AIDS and SARS.

Mpox can spread through close contact. Usually mild, it is fatal in rare cases. It causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Miral Fahmy)