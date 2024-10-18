China can no longer rely on exports for growth: IMF chief

STORY: ::October 17, 2024

::Washington, D.C.

:: IMF chief Georgieva says that China

can no longer rely on exports to grow

:: Kristalina Georgieva/Managing Director/International Monetary Fund

"We did some analysis on what would happen if China undertakes structural reforms. Well, that can lift up China's medium-term growth quite significantly. Otherwise, they risk to fall below four percent. And that is going to be very difficult for China. It's going to be very difficult also from a social standpoint."

"I've been arguing that China is at a fork in the road. If they continue with their current model, which is export-led growth, there will be trouble. Why? Because the Chinese economy has grown to a point when China's exports is no more a minor factor in global trade."

"And don't rely on some miracle that would retain an export-led model in this large economy as a viable vehicle."

"Starting from the measures that have been taken. They are measures in the right direction. They aim to ease the impact of the real estate crisis on the Chinese economy and revive confidence."

Georgieva told Reuters in an interview that China's growth could fall below 4% in the medium term if it stays on its current path, a level "that is going to be very difficult for China. It's going to be very difficult from a social standpoint."

Speaking ahead of IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Washington, where growing trade tensions over a major flood of Chinese exports will be a hot topic, Georgieva said IMF research shows that China could grow at a significantly higher pace if it makes changes to give its consumers the confidence to spend more.