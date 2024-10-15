China 'punishes' Taiwan president remarks with new drills

Rupert Wingfield Hayes and Ayeshea Perera - BBC News
·3 min read
A Taiwanese fighter jet
Taiwan scrambled fighter jets in response to China's military manoeuvres [EPA]

China on Monday launched new military drills off the coast of Taiwan in what it described as "punishment" for a speech given by its president William Lai, when he vowed to "resist annexation" or "encroachment upon our sovereignty".

China claims the self-governing island of Taiwan as its own and its president Xi Jinping has vowed to retake it by force if necessary.

Taiwan said it detected 34 naval vessels and 125 aircraft in formation around the island on Monday.

Maps published by Chinese state media indicated its forces were positioned around the whole island. It said later that the drills had been successfully concluded.

The Chinese military, known as the People's Liberation Army (PLA) said the drills involved all wings of the army and were designed to simulate attacking Taiwan by land, sea and air.

Senior Captain Li Xi, spokesperson of the PLA Eastern Theater Command said the drills "fully tested the integrated joint operation capabilities" of its troops.

Taiwan's airports and ports continued functioning as normal.

An earlier statement from the Taiwanese defence ministry condemned the Chinese move and said its priority was to avoid direct clashes which could escalate the stand-off further. Outlying islands were put on high alert, it added.

China's foreign ministry confirmed it had simulated military assaults and port blockades, and described Taiwanese independence as being "incompatible" with peace in the region.

A post by the Chinese coast guard on its Weibo account later depicted the route of the patrol in the shape of a heart.

The China coast guard released an image that showed the formation of patrols around Taiwan were in the shape of a heart
[China Coast Guard]

China has held several major military drills off the coast of Taiwan since 2022 and its fighter jets regularly enter Taiwanese airspace.

The latest exercise has been dubbed Joint Sword 2024-B by Beijing and had been widely expected since May, when drills bearing the same name and officially labelled as part A were staged.

That exercise, which China described as its largest yet, were timed to coincide with the inauguration of President Lai, who Beijing has long seen as a "troublemaker" advocating for Taiwan's independence.

His latest comments, made on Taiwan's national day, were condemned by China, which said he was escalating tensions with "sinister intentions".

But while these drills were widely expected, the deployment and how close Chinese ships and aircraft were to Taiwan - as well as the fiery rhetoric - could be seen as very aggressive behaviour.

In any other context, it would have been seen as a dramatic escalation - but it came against the backdrop of tensions that were already very high.

The US reacted by saying that there was no justification for the drills after Lai's "routine" speech, and that China should avoid further actions which may jeopardise peace and stability in the region.

The recent history of China’s military intimidation of Taiwan goes back to 1996, after Taiwan held its first direct presidential elections. China declared several areas around Taiwan off limits, and fired short-range ballistic missiles into those areas off the north and south coasts.

US President Bill Clinton quietly moved US Navy forces into the Taiwan strait to demonstrate to Beijing that the US would prevent an attack on the island.

Tensions eased considerably between 2008 and 2016 - until the leader of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Tsai Ing-wen was elected as president. China considers the DPP to be a hard line pro-independence party, and responded by cutting off all direct contacts with the government in Taipei.

That situation has remained ever since.

In August 2022 US house speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taipei – the first time a sitting house speaker had visited the island since 1997. Pelosi’s visit and her open support for Taiwan was seen by Beijing as a huge provocation – coming close to a formal recognition of the government here by a very senior US politician.

It reacted with fury – holding two days of exercises and for the first time ever flying ballistic missiles over the island and in to the Pacific Ocean.

Latest Stories

  • China conducting major military drills around Taiwan after island's president said he will 'resist annexation'

    Tension is high in Asia as China conducts major military drills across the Taiwan Strait, following comments made by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te last week. China's military says the drills, called Joint Sword 2024-B, involve the army, navy and rocket forces, and will be carried out in the Taiwan Strait, as well as north, south and east of the self-governed island. A spokesperson for China's Eastern Theatre Command said the drills will close in on the island, focusing on a blockade and control of key ports and areas.

  • They’re cute, cuddly and coming to America: China’s newest panda diplomats headed for Washington

    Two giant pandas are on their way from China to Washington’s National Zoo, kicking off a much-awaited return of the beloved bears to the American capital.

  • China vows never to renounce 'use of force' to retake Taiwan as drills end

    China deployed planes and ships around Taiwan in military drills on Monday, issuing a "stern warning" to "separatist" forces. The drills marked the fourth large-scale exercise in two years as Beijing refuses to rule out force in its efforts to control Taiwan. Washington said the drills risked "escalation", calling on China to act with restraint. China ended a day of military drills around Taiwan on Monday in which it deployed fighter jets and warships in what Beijing said was a "stern warning" t

  • China conducts military drills around Taiwan in warning to island’s president

    PLA and Chinese coastguard approach Taiwan by sea and air in move linked by state media to ‘separatist’ National Day speech

  • Senior Taiwan security official says pressure on Taiwan from China is 'not light'

    A senior Taiwan security official said on Monday pressure on Taiwan from China is "not light", after China began a new round of war games around the island. China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, calls Taiwan President Lai Ching-te a "separatist".

  • Women in Iran donate jewelry to support Hezbollah

    CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports from a Hezbollah fundraising event in Tehran,&nbsp;where&nbsp;Iranian&nbsp;women are&nbsp;donating&nbsp;their gold to help raise money for the&nbsp;Lebanon-based militant group.

  • ‘I like Trump’: Iranian in Tehran speaks out on 2024 choice for US president

    CNN’s Fred Pleitgen asks Iranians in Tehran about their choice for the next US president in an exceedingly close presidential race.

  • UK sanctions Iranian military figures following attack on Israel

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain has imposed sanctions against Iranian individuals and organisations after Iran's attack on Israel on Oct. 1, Britain's Foreign Office said on Monday. "Despite repeated warnings, the dangerous actions of Iran and its proxies are driving further escalation in the Middle East," British Foreign Minister David Lammy said in a statement.

  • 'Stern warning': China launches war games around Taiwan to warn against independence

    China launched military exercises around Taiwan as part of what it called a 'stern warning' against 'separatist acts by Taiwan independent forces.'

  • China launches war games around Taiwan, drawing concern from US

    STORY: China's military launched a new round of war games near Taiwan on Monday, drawing condemnation from the governments in Taipei and the U.S.Chinese state media reported that China's coast guard circled Taiwan and staged rare operations of "law enforcement" patrols close to Taiwan's offshore islands. :: PLA Eastern Theater Command The Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command said the drills were taking place in the Taiwan Strait and nine areas around the island. The command also said the drills were a “stern warning to the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces," and did not say when they would end. Taiwan's defense ministry and coast guard said Monday that both agencies had dispatched their own forces. Fighter jets were seen taking off and landing at Taiwan’s Hsinchu air base Monday morning…:: Taiwan Coast Guard… and Taiwan’s Coast Guard released this video said to show one of its ships broadcasting a message asking a Chinese coast guard vessel to leave its waters. A Taiwan security source said there were no signs so far of any missile launches.Democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, had been on alert for more war games since last week's national day speech by President Lai Ching-te. Lai's address was condemned by Beijing after he said China had no right to represent Taiwan even as he offered to cooperate with Beijing. :: PLA Eastern Theater Command China’s Eastern Theatre Command released this propaganda video Monday which showed a cartoon caricature of Lai with pointed ears like a devil. Taiwanese officials said Lai's National Security Council convened on Monday to discuss the situation. The council’s Secretary-General, Joseph Wu, said that Taiwan would not escalate the conflict. “We also need to stay calm and confident to prevail in the struggle between democracy and authoritarianism. We will stay moderate and responsible, and work hard to maintain the cross-strait status quo to help maintain peace and stability in the region.” A senior Taiwan security official speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity said they believed China was practicing blockading Taiwanese ports and international shipping lanes as well as repelling the arrival of foreign forces. In Washington, officials from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said there was no justification for the drills and that they were continuing to monitor them.

  • What is UNIFIL, the peacekeeping force on the Israel-Lebanon border?

    Over the past week, the UN has said that the Israeli military has fired on its peacekeepers, forcibly entered its base, stopped logistics and injured more than a dozen of its troops in southern Lebanon.

  • US deploys Thaad anti-missile system to Israel after Iranian attack

    The high-altitude anti-missile system and a US military crew will bolster Israel's air defences, the Pentagon says.

  • US officials believe Israel will target military and energy sites in Iran, NBC reports

    BEIRUT/CAIRO (Reuters) -U.S. officials believe Israel has narrowed down targets in its potential response to Iran's attack this month to military and energy infrastructure, NBC reported on Saturday. Tehran, a major oil producer, has threatened Israel with severe consequences if the Islamic Republic is attacked. Israel has repeatedly said it will respond to Iran's missile barrage on Oct. 1, which was launched in retaliation for Israel's military operations in Gaza and Lebanon and the killings of a string of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

  • China's Premier Li talks trade in Vietnam despite differences over South China Sea

    BANGKOK (AP) — China agreed Sunday to assist Vietnam on cross-border railway development and take steps to expand agricultural imports from its smaller neighbor, Vietnam’s official media said.

  • Taiwan on ‘alert’ after spotting Chinese aircraft carrier sailing to its south

    Taiwan’s military is on “alert” after a Chinese aircraft carrier was spotted sailing to its south on Sunday. Last week, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te held a National Day speech in which he vowed to resist Chinese annexation. Beijing responded by saying that Lai’s “provocations” would result in “disaster” for Taiwan. Taiwan was on “alert” as it detected a Chinese aircraft carrier to its south on Sunday, the self-ruled island’s defence ministry said.“China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier group has e

  • Israel says 4 soldiers killed by Hezbollah drone attack while Israeli strike in Gaza leaves 20 dead

    Israel’s military says four soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack on an army base Sunday evening. It’s the deadliest Hezbollah strike since Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon nearly two weeks ago.

  • Iran says it’s ready to respond to any new Israeli attack

    The Iranian Foreign Minister has been on a diplomatic blitz across the wider Middle East region, pushing forward the message that Iran does not want escalation but is ready if escalation happens. CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen is on the ground in Tehran.

  • Liz Cheney Has Little 'Faith' Speaker Johnson Would Certify A Harris Election Win

    The Wyoming Republican reminded people how Johnson has repeatedly backed Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

  • China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'

    The Chinese military on Monday conducted a large-scale military exercise around Taiwan, prompting stern condemnation from the United States.

  • CNN Anchor Left Lost for Words By Trump’s Chilling Enemy Within’ Comments

    Donald Trump’s latest turn toward fascist rhetoric appears to have left one CNN anchor struggling to pick her jaw up off the floor.On Monday’s broadcast of the network’s This Morning show, Kasie Hunt appeared to repeatedly stammer and pause while discussing with panelists the Republican candidate’s growing tendency in recent days to refer to his political opponents as “the enemy within.”“He’s saying that these people should be handled by the National Guard or the military. Um… what…? I mean, I t