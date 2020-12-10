China says 2 Canadians have been indicted, tried

COVID-19 updates:

BEIJING — China's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that two Canadians held for two years in a case linked to a Huawei executive have been indicted and put on trial, but gave no details.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined since December 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese global communications equipment giant.

China has said Kovrig and Spavor were indicted June 19 by the Beijing prosecutor’s office on “suspicion of spying for state secrets and intelligence."

Neither China or Canada has released specifics about their cases.

At a daily briefing Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the two had been “arrested, indicted and tried,” in what appeared to be the first public mention that they had been brought to court.

She reiterated that their cases and Meng's were ”different in nature," with Meng's being a “purely political incident." Despite that, China has consistently linked the fate of the two Canadians to its demands that Meng be released immediately.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne issued a statement Wednesday marking their two years of captivity, saying; “These two Canadians are an absolute priority for our government, and we will continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release and to stand up for them as a government and as Canadians."

“I am struck by the integrity and strength of character the two have shown as they endure immense hardship that would shake anyone’s faith in humanity," Champagne said.

The U.S. is seeking Meng’s extradition from Canada on fraud charges. Her arrest severely damaged relations between Canada and China, which has also sentenced two other Canadians to death and suspended imports of canola from Canada.

Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, is living in a luxury Vancouver home while her extradition case continues in a British Columbia court. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to deceive banks and do business with Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

It's not publicly known where Kovrig and Spavor are being held or under what conditions, although Canada's ambassador to China testified to a House of Commons committee this week that they were “robust."

Canadian diplomats had been denied all access to the two men from January to October because of coronavirus precautions cited by the Chinese side. On-site visits were banned and not even virtual visits were permitted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has described China's approach as coercive diplomacy, spoke last month with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden about the case of the two men and said he expects Biden to be a good partner in persuading Beijing to release them.

Canada's Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment on Hua's remarks.

Latest Stories

  • Quebec looks to fill 1,300 positions in public daycares amid staffing shortages

    The province is launching a campaign today to try and recruit some 1,300 people to work in public daycare centres (CPEs).According to Radio-Canada, across Quebec there are 1,118 educator positions open, along with 40 cooks and 28 cleaning staff jobs.During the pandemic, staff have been leaving in droves to retire, return to school or switch careers.Geneviève Bélisle, director of the Association of Quebec CPEs, told CBC that the province has been dealing with a shortage of early childhood educators for years, but the pandemic has only made it worse.She said hundreds of workers have left the sector in the last few months alone. In Val-d'Or, a daycare had to close at the end of October because it didn't have the staff to operate."This has never happened before," said Bélisle. "It's putting pressure on the whole network."She said many workers are feeling the added pressure of enforcing pandemic restrictions and dealing with additional tasks like constant disinfecting.If the province is serious about recruitment, Bélisle said, it will have to start paying educators more and offering better working conditions.Currently, the salary for a daycare educator with 10 years experience is between $18 and a max of $25 an hour.Their collective agreement expired on March 31 and the union has been pushing for a pay increase during negotiations.'I've never seen this in my life'On the ground, people working in the system are feeling the strain of the lack of personnel.Fazyl Boucenna, director of Royaume de Rachel daycare in the Plateau, told Radio-Canada that he has been subbing in as an educator in order to keep the place running."I've lost nine educators since the beginning of the pandemic," he said. "For the last two weeks I've had to be an educator as well as managing the administrative tasks.""I've never seen this in my life. We are in a difficult situation, the ministry underestimates it. There is no labour," he said.Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe declined to comment on this story as negotiations are still underway with the union.

  • Sounder sleeps could be in offing as Moncton moves garbage pickup to morning

    Some Moncton residents can finally get some uninterrupted sleep, as the city puts an end to nighttime waste collection.  About half of Moncton residents currently endure loud beeping noises and the sound of garbage getting tossed in a dumpster in the middle of the night.That will end on Jan. 4 as the system which drew complaints, moves to daytime collection only. "It's definitely something that can bother residents, but I do have good news for them this morning," Austin Henderson, a spokesperson for the City of Moncton, told Information Morning Moncton on Wednesday. The zones assigned to nighttime collection can now expect an early rise with a new start time of 6 a.m. Residents in the other half of the city will continue having their garbage collected throughout the day, until 4 p.m. Henderson couldn't estimate how many complaints the city received over the years but said it seemed to be more bothersome to residents during the winter. He said city council has debated the waste collection schedule for years and is making the change now because it signed a five-year contract with a new private contractor, Miller Waste Systems Inc., which starts in the new year."Waste collection is probably, I would argue, one of the most important municipal services," Henderson said. "People want that to be collected on time."A lot of cities do things a little bit differently and that's just the way our zones are designed in the city." The schedule for waste collection can vary in each neighborhood depending on several factors, including the zone, the amount of houses and staffing levels.

  • Thunderstorm rumbles through St. John's as snow causes delays in central Newfoundland

    A storm system lit up the skies of the St. John's area overnight with lightning, while further west it turned into a sticky snowfall creating numerous closures Wednesday morning.The low-pressure system moving across Newfoundland created a mix of weather, including thunderclaps and flashes of lightning rarely seen in December, as heavy rain pelted St. John's and the rest of the Avalon Peninsula in the early hours of the morning.The showers are expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon. The Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista Peninsula and Clarenville areas remain under a wind warning, as westerlies are expected to pick up and gust to between 80 and 100 km/hr through the later morning into the afternoon. Further west, the rain fell as snow, causing numerous school delays in central Newfoundland.As of 6:30 a.m., about 13 centimetres had fallen in the Gander area, according to meteorologist Jody Boyd, who also said around 10 centimetres had fallen in the Grand Falls-Windsor and Lewisporte area.Check out the latest closures on Storm CentreThe Bonavista North, Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor areas remained under a snowfall warning for Wednesday, with another two to five centimetres expected to accumulate as the storm tapers off throughout the day.Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Real estate boom spreads to Guysborough County

    ‘Location, location, location’ — that used to be the catch phrase in real estate – but realtors in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) say that’s changed in the recent COVID-driven housing boom to ‘high-speed Internet’. The Journal interviewed four local realtors about the uptick in sales since the start of the pandemic and learned that Nova Scotia’s rural lifestyle is in high demand. Marta Anderson of Del Mar Realty says she’s been going full tilt for the past six months.  “I’m not complaining,” she says, “but I wonder how long this is going to last.” Anderson’s sales have tripled compared to the same period last year and housing stock is now in short supply. She’s seen unusual things this year; properties purchased sight unseen, bidding wars, and a requirement for good Internet service that, when not available, can scupper a promising deal. Along with Internet, Anderson says buyers are looking for waterfront properties, away from the city, with a good price point. And while prices have risen, the average price of an existing home is far less than a new build at this time.  “The price of material has gone up three times what they used to be,” she says – something buyers looking for a new home are likely to shy away from. Royal LePage agent Beverly Carter agrees.  “Selling prices have gone up a bit and if inventory continues to remain low, we anticipate a further increase in home prices. Listing prices haven't changed much, but we are seeing a substantial increase in strong offers,” she states in an email interview. Carmel Avery-MacDonald, an agent for View Point Realty, tells The Journal she’s been doing some research on the housing market in Guysborough County and found “from July 3 to Dec. 3, 2019 the average house price was $121,000; the average sold price was $109,000. For the same time this year, the average list price is $142,000 and average sold price is $138,000…. And that’s just on MLS (a cooperative selling systems operated by real estate boards and associations in Canada), there’s all sorts of private stuff going on.” Avery-MacDonald says what buyers are looking for depends on where they are coming from; Europeans want privacy, waterfront and land. Buyers from Ontario, Quebec, B.C. and Nova Scotia want “move-in ready, they want the bungalows on two acres.” They all want high-speed Internet and cell phone coverage. “If they don’t have good high-speed Internet—they’re not interested,” says Avery-MacDonald, adding that more people have been looking at rural properties because the pandemic has shifted work from office to online, which is not possible without a good Internet connection. In a recent news update provided to realtors across the province, Marilyn Sceles of Sceles Realty read that sales in October were up 30 per cent over the same period in 2019.  “Nova Scotia is definitely experiencing a bit of a boom,” she says. “Privacy, privacy, privacy is the number one priority, because … I am seeing complete and utter depletion of spirit; they’ve had it. COVID has made all of us stop in our tracks and say ‘What is important in my life? What the hell am I doing in the middle of a city with two hours to get to work and two more to get back, when I can work from home?’ So, we’re seeing that type of reaction,” says Sceles of the buyers she’s worked with over the past six months. What Sceles isn’t seeing is inquiries from potential buyers about local infrastructure; medical care, schools, stores and airport access. “All they care about is privacy and Internet service ... Internet became a demand item,” she says. While Sceles has not sold any properties in the MODG sight unseen, she has made such sales out of her Antigonish office.  “In the past, almost never would any buyer, that had not seen something, dare to make an offer and close a deal. What I am seeing is throwing caution to the wind for buyers.” With the increase in virtual tours and remote buying, Sceles says, “We must be very careful with this; we owe that seller the fiduciary duty, we owe all other human beings respect, honesty and forthrightness. And it takes a lot of strength in the industry to potentially tell buyers something that will send them away. “It is about being honest, ethical and being confident enough in your own abilities to be frank; kind to the person and tough on the situation,” and that, says Sceles, is the motto of Sceles Realty. “That way you can sleep at night.” Speaking of industry agents in the MODG, Sceles says, “I have great fondness and great respect for the local realtors here. I am proud to be one of their associates. They are top notch, top of the line and bravo to them. I am very proud to be among them; we’re blessed.”Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal

  • 'Breathe and count:' Simple act of breathing sapped energy, says Saskatoon woman hospitalized with COVID-19

    Speaking from her hospital room in Saskatoon, Kathy Ziglo recalls not being too worried about COVID-19 earlier this winter. "I remember not that long ago, six weeks ago, I was having a conversation with my mom," she said. "And [I know] COVID is real — no ifs, ands or buts — but ... I was like, 'Man, Mom, I don't even know anyone who's even gone for a test. I don't know anyone who's sick.'"But within the month, people she knew started getting sick — acquaintances, her neighbour across the street. Then her partner, Patty, tested positive for the illness, after attending a curling bonspiel in Regina where a number of participants were later diagnosed with COVID-19. And then Ziglo, a 47-year-old administrator at Reliance Home Comfort in Saskatoon, started showing symptoms. "I started feeling body pains, aches, flu-like symptoms," she said. "And then I had gastrointestinal symptoms.… I couldn't keep anything down."After a week of trying to manage her symptoms at home, Ziglo knew she needed medical attention. "So I called [HealthLine] 811, and they recommended that I call 911 and go to the hospital," she said."In my mind, I was just going to be going for IV fluids," she said. She had borrowed a blood oxygen monitoring device from a neighbour, which showed her levels were within a normal range."So I really just thought I was weak."When the paramedics arrived, Ziglo said they tried to persuade her to stay home despite her symptoms. "They said, 'You realize that by going into the hospital, as a COVID-positive patient, you're putting people at risk?'" she recalled."And I said, 'I'm putting myself at risk by not going to the hospital.' [So] I got into the ambulance, at which point in time they asked me again if I felt it was the right thing to be going to the hospital. And I said yes."By the time Ziglo got to the hospital, her oxygen levels were dropping and she started finding it difficult to breathe. She was first placed in a highly ventilated "makeshift ER," then transferred to the ICU. Within hours, she was told she might have to be intubated. "I asked the doctors how long I had [before intubation]," she said. "They said they had to do some bloodwork, and I had about two hours. So I just remember staring at the wall. … I started counting these tacks that were on the wall, and I just said 'breathe and count.'"In the meantime, she called her family. Her partner was "beside herself" that she brought COVID home, Ziglo said.She tried to sound healthy for her parents, even though her voice wasn't strong. 'I could see myself scrambling'And while her oxygen levels eventually stabilized enough that she did not require intubation, she said the simple act of breathing took all her energy and concentration for two days. "Honestly, for the next 48 hours, I stared at those two pieces of paper on the wall, and I counted tacks and I breathed and I counted and I breathed," she said."And it was honestly the only thing I thought about. I didn't think about my family, I didn't think about my friends … all I did was put all my energy into counting the tacks and breathing."When her focus shifted, she would stop breathing, she said."I could see myself scrambling. So I would just go back to the tacks and count. I don't think I slept in 48 hours. I think all I did was stare at the wall. But it worked."Now Ziglo is on the mend, and she feels "pretty good" about her recovery. She's looking forward to getting a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available. "Every day I've made progress," she said. "Baby steps — it's amazing. I had a shower and I dried my hair and it was like I ran a flipping marathon.… The nurses here have been absolutely incredible." But she hopes her experiences will be a "reality check" for people to keep maintaining and strengthening their COVID precautions where they can. "You can have all your procedures and protocols in place, but at the end of the day, you just don't know who has the virus and who's carrying it," she said. "And clearly, it can pass quite easily."

  • Criminals getting smarter in use of digital currencies to launder money

    Criminals are becoming more sophisticated in their use of cryptocurrencies to launder money, with hundreds of millions of dollars of dirty funds last year flowing through digital wallets that allow users to hide their trail, according to Elliptic. At least 13% of all criminal proceeds in bitcoin passed through privacy wallets - which make it harder to track cryptocurrency transactions - in 2020, up from 2% in 2019, according to a study by the digital currency forensics firm. Over the past decade, law enforcement has become better at tracking illicit activity on blockchains.

  • Municipality asks Halifax travelers to keep their distance

    ST. MARY’S – Of the countless ways a tourist area can address the travelling public, “please move along” is not ordinarily one of them. ​But these are not ordinary times, and that’s exactly how officials at the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s have decided to communicate with anyone, including residents, who recently spent time in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM). ​“We’re asking people who have been to the Central Zone (HRM) that they not attend our events and programs,” says St. Mary’s Warden Greg Wier. “We just have to go by what [Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert] Strang tells us to do.” According to Director of Finance Marian Fraser, municipal staff posted the public request on the district’s official website and Facebook page last week following the provincial government’s introduction of tighter controls on public gatherings in the Halifax area to staunch the COVID-19 infection rate there. “Let’s say somebody was out shopping there last week and not doing something essential like going to the doctor,” she says. “We’re asking them to not to take part in any of our recreational programs, like going to a public skate.” Wier added: “I do know there were a couple of people who play rec hockey here and they were at one game in Halifax. They were asked not to come [to the Recplex] for 14 days.” Fraser said the district already employs a monitor at the facility.  “That individual’s job is to check everyone who comes in,” she explains. “He gets them to sign their name and say where they’re from, and gets their telephone number. At that time, he also does the COVID-19 screening and asks them if they’ve been in and out of the affected areas of the HRM, that Dr. Strang is talking about, in the past 14 days.” While she emphasized that the precautions only apply to municipal facilities, some private businesses are also adjusting their practices accordingly. “It’s a big subject,” says Max MacDonald, co-owner with his wife Barbara of Beanie’s Bistro in Sherbrooke. “The good news is the doors to our restaurant are still open. We had to lose half of our seating, but then we built a screened-in area outside and created a take-out window. That used to be a very small percentage of what we do; now it’s a very large percentage.” MacDonald understands the municipality’s caution. “Look, we’re only two hours away form Halifax, and we are certainly very aware of that,” he says. “We ask everyone who enters our building whether they’ve been to the Central Zone in the past two weeks. If so, we say we’d be happy to offer them take out service.”Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal

  • Residents at Milton retirement home now have until the weekend to vacate for emergency roof repairs

    A retirement home in Milton, Ont., has extended the deadline for 23 residents to vacate until this weekend — after the grandchildren of one resident told CBC News they were given just three days notice to move out so the company can do roof repairs.The grandparent and 22 other residents at Birkdale Place were originally given written notice on Sunday that they would have to pack up and move by Wednesday. Revera Retirement Living, the company that owns the home, told the residents they need to leave "for your safety," and will have to find other accommodation for a year."We're a little bit panicked. We're worried," said the resident's granddaughter. The family was concerned about the upheaval of vacating and also having movers inside her grandparent's home, given the pandemic.She and her brother both spoke with CBC News on condition that neither the family nor the resident, who is over 90, be identified, because they're worried it could affect their housing options. Her brother says he was "just kind of shocked," upon seeing the letter their grandparent received. "Right before the holidays and with three days' notice ... It seems really disrespectful."But now, Revera has pushed the deadline back to Friday for some residents and to the weekend for others.Revera says the temporary evictions are due to emergency roof repairs, meaning all residents who live on the fourth floor have to vacate their suites. The company says it has apologized to the residents for the short notice.'We cannot risk waiting until January,' Revera says"Due to the extensive nature of the repairs, and most importantly for your safety, Revera needs vacant possession of your suite for approximately 12 months in order to complete the work," says Revera's letter to the residents, dated Dec. 6.But the family says they should have received more advance warning. The resident's grandson says they've been happy with the home but adds there have been ongoing issues with the building's roof and wonders when the company first learned residents would have to be moved.In a written response to questions from CBC News about the timing of the evictions, Revera communications director Larry Roberts explained on Wednesday that the company became aware of the structural damage as early as last month."Since then, we have been planning the scope of the project and exploring possible alternate locations for the residents at other Revera retirement living residences, because there are not enough vacant suites at Birkdale to accommodate them," Roberts wrote."The engineering reports outlined the potential risk of roof collapse from snow accumulation, and we determined that we must ask the residents to move, for their own safety, because we cannot risk waiting until January."The original letter sent to affected residents gave them three options. They can move to one of three other Revera homes in a different city  — for a year, or permanently if they choose — temporarily move somewhere else with compensation provided for three months' rent, or permanently leave the home, also with three months' compensation.Wednesday's statement says the company was forced to move the residents out much earlier after confirming with the public health units in jurisdictions where they'll be moving that they must go into isolation for 14 days — even though none of the Revera homes in question are in outbreak. "To ensure that these residents would not be in isolation during the holidays, they would need to be in their new homes by Friday, December 11, to complete their self-isolation on December 24," the statement says."Residents who plan to stay in their new home over the holidays, have been given until the weekend to move. We are committed to helping the residents in the ways that work for them, but in the interests of safety, we need to act promptly."The three other Revera homes are in Brampton, Cambridge and Oakville and the family worries about sending their grandparent farther away from their doctor and family supports."Just up and moving to a different city has major implications for daily life," the grandson said.He said in their case, they're lucky. They've decided that initially, their grandparent will move in with the family while they decide what to do for the year ahead.

  • Public transit has yet to get off the drawing board and onto the road

    Living in rural Nova Scotia has many advantages; fresh air, access to nature and community cohesiveness to name a few. But, one thing many rural areas don’t have is access to public transportation. Last week, the provincial government announced a $707,674 investment “to help 11 organizations purchase accessible vehicles to make health care, food, employment and education easier for people to access.”  None of the 11 organizations listed are in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG). In Oct. 2017, an open house was held in Guysborough to discuss the prospect of community transit in Guysborough County. Additional business plan meetings were held in MODG communities in the fall of 2019. The last of these scheduled meetings was in early December of 2019. The Facebook page for Community Transit Guysborough County & The District of St. Mary's has been dormant since that meeting announcement was posted on Dec. 2, 2019. Inquiries directed to the province about the development of a public transit system in the area were answered by Communities, Culture and Heritage spokesperson Matt Lumley, who told The Journal in an email that, to date, no service provider had been identified for a Guysborough community transit plan. MODG’s CAO Barry Carroll told The Journal in an email that two groups had approached council about, “possible involvement with them for supplying public transit to Guysborough, but neither proposal was acceptable to MODG council.” As is the case for many rural areas, population density is a major hurdle for the development of a public transit system. And that is especially true in the MODG, which is sparsely population over a wide area. “The geography [was] challenging with the usage cost per person use being very high especially as you moved further away from the village [of Guysborough],” Carroll said. In the provincial announcement last week, Cape Breton Regional Municipality was listed as one of the organizations receiving funds; $50,000 for a 16-passenger bus.  When asked about the possibility that the MODG might decide to take on a public transit service, Carroll replied, “Previous MODG councils have chosen not to run the service itself.”Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal

  • Council meetings closed to public due to COVID spike

    MULGRAVE – After a meeting last week with their emergency management officer, the Town of Mulgrave decided to, once again, close council meetings to the public due to concerns about the increase in COVID-19 cases in the province.  During the first wave of the pandemic, council meetings were live streamed via Zoom, but the Internet capacity in the Mulgrave Memorial Centre proved inadequate. The most recent council meeting on Dec. 7 was video recorded and will be made available to the public. Mulgrave CAO Darlene Berthier Sampson told The Journal on Tuesday [Dec. 8] that a work order has been placed with Eastlink for high-speed Internet in the building. The installation of the service should be complete in three weeks. Once completed, live streaming of council meetings will resume. Over the weekend, vandals damaged the baby barn located at the Duck Pond in Mulgrave. Berthier Sampson said the town keeps a close watch on infrastructure and made note of the incident at the council meeting. “We wanted to make sure it was reported to council, so that the public is aware and alert and would report anybody doing damage to property…. We’ll continue to monitor that.” The town has been receiving a disproportionate number of complaints regarding the approximately 20 public housing units in the area. “Some time ago there were some issues with one of them; bylaw issues and frequent RCMP calls. We found that challenging because, quite often, we never know the residents in those homes. It’s difficult to issue a bylaw notice to them because we don’t have their name or address. We have no contact with them and Housing (Eastern Mainland Housing Authority), we don’t feel, is responsive to some of our concerns,” said Berthier Sampson. “Back in the beginning of October we asked to do a site tour of one of those homes, where there had been an eviction; the state of the home was very concerning. For lack of better words, it was almost destroyed; significant holes in the walls, banisters ripped off. We are trying to open up communication. We spend money on that (public housing), and will that repeat itself again? The housing situation is not working for us here in Mulgrave,” she said. And the complaints keep coming in; derelict vehicles, unkept lawns, noise complaints and dog complaints. The town has recently started sending copies of the complaints they receive to the housing authority. The town pays for public housing, an amount that has almost doubled – from $17,000 to $32,000 – over the past year. It has not paid yet due to concerns expressed to the province about the large increase, which have not been addressed. Council is exploring ways to make use of and apply for the recently announced Rapid Housing Funding. Berthier Sampson said the town would like to turn the 47,000 square-foot Mulgrave Memorial Centre, which currently houses the town office, into a multi-purpose building. “We see that as being a good fit for three prior classrooms,” she added. Council is also working to bring a convenience store to the town; a high priority for many residents. “We have a location where some private landowners would be willing to give land to the town, only if we put a convenience store on it. That’s a real opportunity waiting,” said Berthier Sampson, adding that before they go down the path of new construction, the town will look into resurrecting the former convenience store location. That property is in private hands and the town would like to enter into talks with the owner about the possibility of leasing or buying the location. The search for a new CAO may be nearing an end. Berthier Sampson said they have a successful candidate who will be given an offer of employment within a week or two. If the offer is accepted, the new hire could be in the CAO’s seat by mid to late-January. The search for a finance administrative clerk continues, with former town CAO Jim Davis recently pinch-hitting in that role.Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal

  • QEH Foundation raising money to preform retina surgery on P.E.I.

    The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation is hoping to make life a little bit easier for Islanders diagnosed with a detached retina.Rosemary Herbert has had to make a trip off Island, to Halifax, three times for detached retina surgeries."You have to get there as quickly as you can and there is a lot of stress associated with that," she said.Depending on the time of year it isn't just the surgery to worry about."You're worried about the weather, the driving conditions," she said. "Trying to hold your head in a certain position so you don't make your detachment any worse."It is a "frightening" experience, Herbert said."I was well aware of the fact I could lose my sight."She said It would have been much easier to have the surgery on Island at the QEH — and that could soon be a reality.Now, the QEH Foundation is raising funds for equipment to perform sight-saving surgeries on P.E.I.Three new pieces of equipment are required including a vitrectomy machine to remove vitreous in a controlled environment, a cryotherapy machine to freeze retinas and induce healing and a visualizing system which allows for a clear visualization of the retina during an operation.The equipment would cost about $310,000."It is priceless to keep your eyesight," said Dr. Ibrahim Elaraoud, an ophthalmologist at the QEH.He is trained to perform the surgery to reattach the retina. He saw a couple of patients who had lost their sight because they didn't have someone who could take them off Island. Typically a detached retina needs to be treated in 24 hours, Elaraound said."Since I was trained in doing this important surgery I actually reached out to the QEH Foundation and asked if it is possible for us to acquire this equipment that will help us save sight for patients on the Island," he said.Elaraoud said there are a number of reasons why doing the surgery on P.E.I. makes economic sense.           "Patients who have to travel... they have to spend money either out of their own pocket or they might seek help from the province to support them," he said. "We're paying a premium to take these patients outside the province so the money is coming out of the community. But more importantly, it's importantly needed because if the patient, God forbid, because of delay or lack of attention they lost their vision, you can't count that for money."Donations for the equipment can be made online through the QEH Foundation website.More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Kim's sister slams Seoul for questioning zero-virus claim

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister lambasted South Korea's foreign minister on Wednesday for questioning the North’s claim to be coronavirus free and warned of possible consequences. South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said over the weekend that it is hard to believe North Korea’s claim that it has had no virus outbreak. She added that the North has not responded to a South Korean offer of co-operation in jointly tackling the pandemic. Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's sister, responded in a statement carried by state media. “It can be seen from the reckless remarks made by her without any consideration of the consequences that she is too eager to further chill the frozen relations between North and South Korea,” Kim said. “Her real intention is very clear. We will never forget her words and she might have to pay dearly for it,” she said. The remarks show how sensitive North Korea is to what it considers any outside attempt to tarnish its image as it steps up its efforts to guard against the pandemic and the economic fallout. Despite its zero-virus case claim, North Korea’s state media have repeatedly said there is a “maximum emergency” anti-epidemic campaign in which it has closed its international borders, flown out diplomats and isolated residents with suspected symptoms. North Korea's border closure with China, its biggest trading partner, is wrecking its already fragile economy. The country has admitted it is facing “multiple crises” due to the pandemic, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions imposed over its nuclear program. Experts have said a major disease outbreak in North Korea could cause a humanitarian disaster because of its broken healthcare system. Kang, the South Korean foreign minister, told a forum in Bahrain on Saturday that the pandemic had "made North Korea more North Korea — that is, more closed, very top-down decision-making process where there is very little debate on their measures in dealing with COVID-19.” “They still say they do not have any cases, which is hard to believe," Kang said. "So, all signs are the regime is very intensely focused on controlling the disease that they say they do not have.” Also this week, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, the top U.S. official on North Korea, is in Seoul for talks on North Korea and other issues. In Washington, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said Biegun met Wednesday with First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon. Biegun “reaffirmed U.S. support for inter-Korean co-operation, and continued U.S. readiness to engage in meaningful dialogue with (North Korea) in the pursuit of complete denuclearization,” Brown said in a statement. South Korea’s spy agency recently told lawmakers that Kim Jong Un had ordered diplomats overseas to refrain from any acts that could provoke Washington because he is worried about President-elect Joe Biden’s expected new approach toward North Korea. Some observers say North Korea could still do something provocative to try to draw Biden’s attention and create the need to restart stalled nuclear talks in which it could seek concessions. ___ Associated Press writer Matt Lee in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report. Hyung-Jin Kim, The Associated Press

  • OHV trails coming to the Ogden Round Lake Wilderness Area in 2021

    GUYSBOROUGH – “This represents a real victory for the trail organizations across the regions. We’re all excited by it because this provides a link that was missing in the trail system there,” Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines told The Journal Monday about the decision by the Department of the Environment to allow off-highway vehicle (OHV) trail development in the Ogden Round Lake Wilderness Area (ORWLA) in Guysborough County. In October of last year, the Wilderness Areas Protection Act was amended to allow off-highway vehicles access to designated trails in ORWLA. In the coming months, 12 kilometres of trails will be developed for ATV and snowmobile use through management agreements with the All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Nova Scotia (ATVNS) and the Snowmobilers Association of Nova Scotia (SANS). Hines said the trails are not open yet, but expects they might be this winter for snowmobile use.  “The process is underway…. We don’t want people rushing out there today thinking that it is all ready to go…. We want to let it be known that they’re (trails) coming, but there is a little bit of work to be done there yet; we’re well under way. Getting this changed after 20 years is a tremendous accomplishment.” Once the updated trail agreements between the environment department, ATVNS and SANS are approved, work will begin on the trails. “I can’t say enough good about the work that the trails groups have done over the last 20 years,” said Hines, adding, “I think that is a real accomplishment for the folks using this wonderful recreational opportunity, to enjoy the wonderful gift of nature that we have throughout Nova Scotia and in particular in Guysborough County.” ATVNS Trails Coordinator Corey Robar told The Journal Tuesday, “We’re extremely pleased with the minister and his staff recognizing that having the trail management agreement will help contribute to the protection of the area – having managed OHV (off-highway vehicle) use in there.” The next steps will involve developing a construction plan to manage issues, such as bridge repair and drainage problems, identified in ATVNS trail assessment in the ORLWA.  “Once those are addressed, we can have a legal route through there,” said Robar. Robar will then submit a work plan for approval to the environment department and hopes work will be done in the coming spring and summer. If everything falls into place, the designated trails could be open this summer. Snowmobile use on the designated trails may be possible this winter, but that is weather dependent. Robar said, “We’ll be talking to staff about that. If we have a good winter and there’s snow and things freeze up, there should not be an issue with snowmobiles using it this winter.” Work on the designated trails in the ORWLA falls to local ATV and snowmobile clubs. Use of the new trails, when they open, will require an ATVNS or SANS trail permit to legally travel on them.  In addition to ATV and snowmobile access to designated trails in the ORLWA, under the new trail management agreements with ATVNS and SANS, mountain bikes will also be permitted.  “Normally mountain bikes are prohibited in wilderness areas same as off-highway vehicles,” said Robar, noting that, “We have seen a big uptick in mountain bike use in wilderness areas where we have trail management agreements.”Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal

  • Laval pilot project sends COVID-19 saliva test kits home with elementary, high school students

    Laval Public Health is dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks in 31 schools. A new pilot project — the first of its kind in Quebec — is offering home saliva test kits to students at three of them.The tests were given to students at two elementary schools and one high school in the region, who are already isolating after a COVID case was reported in their class.Public health and the Laval School Service Centre are hoping the project will increase access to testing."You don't have to wait in line at a testing centre," explained Grade 11 student Gabriel Lebeau. "You just show up and drop off the tube.""It's really simple to do," said Lebeau, who completed the test at home without any issues.Each kit includes step-by-step instructions and a straw to insert into the tube to deposit saliva.Jean-Pierre Archambault, associate director at the school service centre, emphasized the efficiency of home testing."It's faster, it's easier for the family. So that's why we jumped into this pilot project," he said."You don't need to take an appointment, wait for the appointment to go at the centre, you already have the kit at home."Laval public health says it's just as effective as nasal swabs.Dr. Jean-Pierre Trepanier, director of public health at the CISSS de Laval, said right now, more than 300 people (staff and students) are affected by the outbreaks in Laval."We want to make sure that people are getting tested when they need to. That's why we want to increase the accessibility to these tests by the pilot project we're launching now," said Trepanier said this pilot reduces barriers for people to go and get tested, especially for families with young kids who have a lot on their plate.In the new year, public health is hoping to extend the pilot project to more schools, depending on the results of this first attempt.

  • Edmunds: All-wheel-drive SUV alternatives for winter

    Winter is coming, as is the unpleasantness of driving on wet, snowy or icy roads. A vehicle with all-wheel drive can help maximize traction in these conditions. With four wheels being powered instead of two, you’ll have a better chance of avoiding spinning your vehicle’s wheels and getting stuck.A lot of people buy an SUV to get all-wheel drive. But you might not need all the capability that an SUV provides. Maybe you want a smaller vehicle or one that’s more fun or fuel-efficient.In today’s marketplace, there are many non-SUVs that offer all-wheel drive. Edmunds’ experts have compiled five of their favourites. Note that the following prices include destination charges.2021 MAZDA 3The Mazda 3 is one of the most refined and enjoyable small cars to drive. Mazda offers two body styles: a regular sedan or a hatchback with more cargo space. You can get both with all-wheel drive. Look for a Mazda 3 in the 2.5 S trim level or the new-for-2021 2.5 Turbo. All-wheel drive is optional on the 2.5 S and standard on the 2.5 Turbo. The 2.5 S has a 186-horsepower four-cylinder engine, while the 2.5 Turbo offers 250 horsepower.The Mazda 3 doesn’t have as much rear legroom as other top small cars such as the Honda Civic, but what it does have is useful enough for adults on short journeys. Starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price: $25,0452021 KIA K5The Kia K5 should be at the top of your list if you’re looking for something with a spacious trunk, a roomy cabin, and a comfortable ride on the highway. The K5 name might be unfamiliar — it’s an all-new sedan that replaces Kia’s previous midsize sedan, the Optima. But don’t let the newness throw you off. Edmunds named the K5 its Top Rated midsize sedan, and it’s a class leader in almost every regard.All-wheel drive is up for grabs on the midlevel LXS and GT-Line trims, both of which feature a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 180 horsepower. Kia offers a luxury-oriented EX trim and an even more powerful K5 GT trim, but you unfortunately can’t get all-wheel drive on either. Starting MSRP: $27,5552021 TOYOTA SIENNAYou might think an SUV is the only way to get all-wheel drive and lots of family-duty versatility. But Toyota has offered all-wheel drive on its Sienna minivan for more than a decade now. That’s also true for the redesigned 2021 Sienna. Notably, the Sienna is now exclusively a hybrid. Its four-cylinder hybrid powertrain isn’t overly powerful ? it has 245 horsepower ? but it does provide an attractive EPA-estimated 35-36 mpg in combined city/highway driving.The new Sienna also has an SUV-inspired centre console, available second-row seats with extendable footrests, and seven USB ports to keep all of your electronics fully charged. And when it comes to all-wheel drive in the Sienna, you can have it on any trim level. Starting MSRP: $37,6352021 VOLVO V90With excellent interior materials and a sleek exterior look, the Volvo V90 wagon feels classy whether you’re staring at it in your driveway or you’re driving it to work. The V90 has abundant cargo space and a comfortable ride on the highway, plus it offers a few sporty options if you want your drive to be more entertaining.All-wheel drive comes with the V90's more powerful T6 engine, which makes 316 horsepower. Go with the R-Design trim level and you’ll get sportier suspension calibration, sport front seats, and paddle shifters on the steering wheel. Not bad for a family wagon that will easily see you through the winter months. Starting MSRP: $58,7952020 PORSCHE 911A sports car for the winter time? You can do it with the Porsche 911. Naturally, the 911 is engaging to drive thanks to its rapid acceleration and communicative handling. Yet with its small but useful back seat, comfortable highway ride and wealth of available driver safety aids, it’s also one of the best daily-driver sports cars out there.All-wheel drive is standard on the Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S trim levels, which have 379 horsepower and 443 horsepower, respectively. So, yes, the 911 is up to the task of winter driving. The only issue you might have is whether you can stomach sending your $100,000 Porsche out into the muck. Starting MSRP: $107,850EDMUNDS SAYS: No matter what kind of car you’re looking for, there’s probably a vehicle in the class that offers all-wheel drive. So if you need a vehicle that can handle a bit of inclement weather over winter, there’s no reason to restrict your search to just SUVs.___This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Travis Langness is a reviews editor at Edmunds. Twitter: @travislangness.Related links:—2021 Mazda 3 review: https://edmu.in/33CjjqI—2021 Kia K5 review https://edmu.in/2JybsTP—2021 Toyota Sienna review: https://edmu.in/2JwGP16—2021 Volvo V90 review: https://edmu.in/2I7sKXQ—2020 Porsche 911 review: https://edmu.in/3lsDVI2Travis Langness Of Edmunds, The Associated Press

  • Hiring rapidly, U.S fintech startup Stripe plots Asia expansion

    U.S. digital payments company Stripe plans to expand across Asia, including in Southeast Asia, Japan, China and India, after boosting its staff in the region by 40% to more than 200 people this year, a senior executive told Reuters. The decade-old San Francisco-based startup, which set up regional headquarters in Singapore a couple of years ago, has also launched earlier in 2020 a pilot project in Indonesia enabling interbank transfers for businesses. Noah Pepper, the company's business head for Asia Pacific, said Stripe, which counts Amazon as a client, was rapidly adding engineers in the region.

  • Hazardous travel conditions in parts of southern Ontario Wednesday

    Travel may be hazardous in eastern and central parts of southern Ontario Wednesday morning due to snowy conditions.Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for a large section the region.The weather agency says drivers can expected rapidly accumulating snow, slippery conditions and reduced visibility.Between two and four centimetres of snow is expected, with more falling in some areas at higher elevations.Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by late morning.At the same time, precipitation will become lighter or mix with showers, offering some improvement to travel conditions.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Puppy uses pool cover to escape from Newfie playmate

  • At least 22 COVID-19 outbreaks linked to Sask. hockey teams, leagues or curling clubs in less than 4 weeks

    Nearly two dozen COVID-19 outbreaks were declared for Saskatchewan curling clubs and hockey teams or leagues in less than four weeks — including 10 outbreaks after the sports suspension was in effect.Five curling clubs and at least 17 hockey teams or leagues have had COVID-19 outbreaks since Nov. 13, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority's (SHA's) outbreak list."Don't play hockey, is the simple answer," said Ryan Demmer, University of Minnesota associate professor of epidemiology and community health, when asked how to avoid spread in those environments."The fact of the matter is this virus spreads by people breathing on each other."The Saskatchewan government announced on Nov. 25 that sports would be suspended starting that Friday.As of 12:01 a.m. CST on Nov. 27, all team sports and group activities were suspended. But athletes and dancers 18 years old or younger can keep practising in groups up to eight, assuming masks are worn and at least three metres of distance is maintained at all times.The suspension is in effect until at least Dec. 18, yet a combined 10 hockey teams or leagues and curling clubs have had COVID-19 outbreaks since the team sports suspension was in effect. The most recent was declared on Dec. 5 for the Adult Safe Hockey League in Saskatoon."While there have been a number of outbreaks recently associated with sports activities, the increased measures are a result of the fact that there is now significant community transmission of COVID-19," the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health said through a spokesperson."The measures introduced Nov. 27 are designed to slow transmission of the virus and its impact on the health care system, while being mindful of the impact on people's livelihoods."CBC News contacted the league manager, but they did not immediately responded.Some outbreaks, such as those declared on Nov. 22 for the Fort Knox hockey team of the Prairie Junior Hockey League and Balcarres Broncos senior hockey team, were linked to events outside the hockey environment.But the typical indoor hockey rink creates an environment that allows air to fester and germs to spread, said Demmer.Cold air drops toward the ice, but the boards trap the air on the ice surface. Players are then moving quickly, breathing heavily and within close proximity of each other in air that isn't being circulated, he said.Close contacts are defined as people who have been less than two metres from a positive case for more than 15 minutes.Hockey players and curlers are going to be on the ice for at least an hour, then could be congregating somewhere else such as a locker room afterward, said Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, University of Saskatchewan professor of community health and epidemiology."If you are a curler and not wearing a mask, you will be exposing yourself and others to the virus," said Muhajarine. "If you are a hockey player, you will be wearing a mouth guard, there will be a face shield… and that could cut down the amount of virus that's being exasperated out."But hockey players don't necessarily keep their mouths shut when they're careening down the length of the ice… and if they happen to be positive, they will be expelling this virus."Muhajarine suggests people consider how much of the virus is spreading in their respective community before participating in sports like hockey or curling. Instead, they could do something outdoors, he said.Both Muhajarine and Demmer noted that COVID-19 vaccines are starting to roll out, so if people can hang on for just a few more months as immunity builds, then sports can get back to normal.

  • Chubby raccoon tries to fit into box, hilariously falls over

