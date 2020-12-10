COVID-19 updates:

Tell us: Do you plan on taking the COVID-19 vaccine?

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with doses expected to arrive next week

Canada says 2 citizens held in China have not been tried

·3 min read

BEIJING — Canada said Thursday that it has confirmed with China that two Canadians held for two years in China in a case linked to a Huawei executive have not been put on trial, contrary to remarks by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined by China since December 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese telecommunications equipment giant.

Asked about the Canadians at a daily briefing on Thursday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Hua Chunying said the two had been “arrested, indicted and tried,” in what appeared to be the first public assertion that they had been brought to court.

Hua gave no details, and Canada’s Global Affairs Department issued a statement later Thursday saying that Canadian Embassy officials in Beijing had spoken with the ministry, which confirmed that the men had not gone on trial.

Chinese officials “confirmed that the confusion was caused by an inaccurate characterization of the process made by the Chinese MFA spokesperson,” the statement said.

Chinese prosecutors announced earlier this year that Kovrig had been charged on suspicion of spying for state secrets and intelligence, and Spavor on suspicion of spying for a foreign entity and illegally providing state secrets.

Neither China nor Canada has released specifics about their cases.

Canada detained Meng at the request of the United States, which is seeking her extradition to face fraud charges.

Hua said her case and those of the Canadians were ”different in nature," with Meng's being a “purely political incident." Despite that, China has consistently linked the fate of the two Canadians to its demands that Meng be released immediately.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne issued a statement Wednesday marking their two years of captivity, saying: “These two Canadians are an absolute priority for our government, and we will continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release and to stand up for them as a government and as Canadians."

“I am struck by the integrity and strength of character the two have shown as they endure immense hardship that would shake anyone’s faith in humanity," Champagne said.

Meng’s arrest severely damaged relations between Canada and China, which has sentenced two other Canadians to death and suspended imports of canola from Canada.

Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, is living in a luxury Vancouver home while her extradition case continues in a British Columbia court. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to deceive banks and do business with Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

It's not publicly known where Kovrig and Spavor are being held or under what conditions, although Canada's ambassador to China testified to a House of Commons committee this week that they were “robust."

Canadian diplomats had been denied all access to the two men from January to October because of coronavirus precautions cited by the Chinese side. On-site visits were banned and not even virtual visits were permitted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has described China's approach as coercive diplomacy, spoke last month with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden about the case of the two men and said he expects Biden to be a good partner in persuading Beijing to release them.

The United States marked the second year of the men's imprisonment on Thursday by calling for their immediate release.

The acting American ambassador to Canada, Katherine Brucker, said in a statement that they are being arbitrarily and unjustly detained.

“We echo the calls from the Canadian government, the international community, and the families of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor for these two men to be released immediately and returned home,” Brucker said.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Michigan's top court spikes election lawsuit by Trump allies

    DETROIT — The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an unprecedented request to take control of ballots and ballot boxes from the Nov. 3 election and appoint someone to investigate claims of vote-counting fraud in Detroit. The court said it is “not persuaded that it can or should grant the requested relief.” The order was 4-3, with a Republican-nominated justice, Elizabeth Clement, joining three Democrats in throwing out the lawsuit. The case was filed days after the Board of State Canvassers certified Joe Biden's 154,000-vote Michigan victory over President Donald Trump. It was another lawsuit aimed at changing the outcome of the election. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud anywhere in the U.S., experts say. “I consider it imprudent to hear this matter, a conclusion only amplified by my view that it is irresponsible to continue holding out the possibility of a judicial solution to a political dispute that needs to be resolved with finality,” Clement said. Three dissenting conservative justices said they were in favour of at least hearing arguments. “The case before the court is no small matter. Election disputes pose a unique test of a representative democracy’s ability to reflect the will of the people when it matters most,” Justice David Viviano said. “But it is a test our country has survived, one way or another, since its inception. ... By closing the courthouse door on these petitioners, the court today denies them any ability to have their claims fully considered by the judiciary.” The lawsuit by Trump allies took aim at a number of issues, including the mailing of absentee ballot applications by the Democratic secretary of state months ago. “The time to challenge this scheme may have been before the applications were mailed out — or at least before the absentee ballots were cast — rather than waiting to see the election outcome and then challenging it if unpalatable,” Clement said. Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and justices Megan Cavanagh and Richard Bernstein joined Clement in dismissing the case but didn't offer separate remarks. ___ Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Ministry investigating North Shore Road blast

    An incident last Wednesday, Dec. 2 that some area residents believed could have been an earthquake or home explosion turned out to be a  “blast gone wrong” at the Thomas Contracting Quarry, located on North  Shore Road near Highway 35 in Algonquin Highlands. Shortly before  2 p.m. dozens of people, some as far away as Minden and Haliburton  Village, reported experiencing a loud blast and subsequent rumbling.  While there was much immediate speculation online about what could have  caused the issue, Algonquin Highlands Mayor Carol Moffatt moved quickly  to allay the public’s fears. “As everything shimmied and shook on  my desk at home, I blurted out things I won’t put on this page. I  wondered if it was an earthquake or rock blast; and after making a few  quick calls I can confirm the blast occurred in the aggregate pit on  North Shore Road,” Moffatt posted on her political Facebook page. While  the pit is owned by Thomas Contracting, they weren’t the ones  responsible for last week’s blast. According to Gary Wheeler, a  spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks  (MECP), blasting operations at the site have been contracted out to  Fowler Construction, who in turn subcontracted the blasting work to  Austin Powder Ltd. The incident was reported to both the MECP and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry on Wednesday. “The  ministry is working to determine the cause of the blasting noise limit  exceedance, any potential violation and address public concerns.  Currently, it is too early to determine the results of the ministry’s  review and assessment of the incident,” Wheeler informed the Times. Wheeler confirmed the MECP received numerous complaints from the public following the incident. A  post on a local community page on Facebook discussing the blast has so  far garnered 104 responses. Many local residents are using it as a  platform to share their experiences in the aftermath of the explosion. “It was pretty crazy how the house rumbled and the trees shook for a while afterwards,” noted Joleen Thomas. Andrea  Coysh reported hearing the blast at her home just east of Minden, on  County Road 21, approximately 20 kilometres away from the blast site.  Emmy Lester, who lives in nearby Ingoldsby, said she too heard the  explosion. Susan Deborah works in Minden, and she said the blast “reverberated in the windows of our office building”. “Knew it was a blast, but unbelievable it was that far away,” Deborah noted. Living  in the vicinity of the Thomas Contracting Quarry, Bert Kennedy is no  stranger to the usual noises that emanate from the site. Last  Wednesday’s blast was anything but usual, Kennedy claimed. “We live  quite close to the pit where the blast took place and our house vibrated  and shook,” Kennedy wrote. “I was in my wood shop and thought a big  tree was coming through the roof. Neighbours report things like  structure damage, window and concrete cracks.” Some residents  wondered if there was a connection between the 2 p.m. blast and an  earlier sighting of a falling meteor, which came into view at around  noon and could be seen across much of southern Ontario, but that was  quickly chalked up as being a coincidence. The MECP is currently  working with both Fowler Construction and Austin Powder Ltd. to ensure  the companies take appropriate action to address the public’s concerns  and ensure similar incidents do not occur at the site in the future.  Wheeler noted the organizations will be required to meet with  individuals who claim the blast damaged their property. “We are  requiring that the company conduct inspections of the reported damage to  determine what steps are necessary to restore the property. The  ministry will monitor the progress of these inspections and ensure that  the parties involved take appropriate action,” Wheeler stated. John  McBride, director of operations with Fowler Construction, informed the  Times that he has already met with representatives from Austin Powder  Ltd. in an attempt to find what, exactly, occurred last week. While he  acknowledged there was an exceedance on the acceptable noise level of  the blast, as regulated by the ministry, the two companies were still  working to determine its cause. “We are collecting data from the  subcontractor. We monitor for noise and vibrations on every blast, so we  have to look at the seismograph readings and see where they are. We  photograph and film it all too, so we can look at that frame by frame to  determine, number one, what happened, and then number two, what can we  do to make sure this never happens again,” McBride said. “There are  rules and regulations that we have to abide by and we take that very  seriously. We do enough of this stuff that we have to fit within those  guidelines.” McBride said interviews with the blasters on site  had already been conducted, and the two companies were now working to  understand what went wrong. “We have to be able to explain this to  the ministry, but we also have to be able to explain this to the public  too. That’s my concern right now,” McBride said. “This sort of thing  just cannot happen. We have to stay within the standards, period.”Mike Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Haliburton County Echo

  • Young farmers in B.C. hope new funding will grow their ranks

    It’s tough breaking into the industry for new farmers, but recently announced funding in B.C. could make it easier. The provincial government's new Small Farm Business Acceleration Pilot Program will offer up to $800,000 to new small-scale farmers for business plan coaching and cost-shared funding for commercial farm infrastructure and equipment.  Through the program, individual farm businesses — which must have an annual gross revenue of less than $60,000 in the last two years — can receive a maximum of $17,500. Sara Dent, the executive director and co-founder of the Young Agrarians, a network for young and new ecological farmers across the country, says her organization views the B.C. government's new pilot program as a needed investment. “It basically means that government is willing to invest in startup, especially at a time where we have market failure conditions for agriculture, where the cost of land and production exceed, generally, what farmers can make farming the land,” she said. Dent points to the low number of people becoming farmers as something she hopes to see shift as a result of initiatives like the pilot program. B.C. lost about 3,000 farmers between 2011 and 2016, according to the provincial government, and only nine per cent of the province's farmers are under the age of 35.  Yuko Suda, owner of Brave Child Farm in Surrey, has experienced the difficulties of being a new farmer first-hand. She started her small-scale operation, which focuses on Asian vegetable production, three years ago. Like almost two-thirds of farmers in the country, Suda doesn’t come from a farming background and had to start from scratch. She says having financial help when starting up would have made a big difference in how much food her farm was able to grow. “I think we could have increased production quite dramatically because we would have the right equipment right off the bat. But the first year ... we went with a cheap (greenhouse) tunnel. And it still works. And I suppose some people will say, ‘Well, that's how you run a business,’” she said. “But given that food is not a profitable business, having the right equipment right off the bat, I think, is huge.” The government says the program’s goal is to help build a stronger food economy following the pandemic and that the number of applicants is expected to exceed available funds. The program is open to applicants until Dec. 15. “During COVID-19, we have seen the incredible importance of having a strong local food economy to put food on the table and keep people working,” said Agriculture, Food and Fisheries Minister Lana Popham in a press release. “B.C.’s farmers and food producers have stepped up to the challenges of COVID-19, and we are working with them to put us on the path to a strong recovery with investments in new and improved programs that will feed people and strengthen our economy.” Dent sees the program as a stark contrast to where agricultural funding has gone thus far. She says economic support for agriculture at the federal and provincial level has historically gone to medium or large-scale farms. B.C. is also behind other provinces in offering support — Quebec has a similar program that has been around for years, offering $10,000 to $50,000 in funding for young producers. Ultimately, Dent says young farmers being successful could mean a chain reaction — the start of new farms being able to transition to new generations. She adds that a program like this being offered annually could be a good start. “I think what we really need is a renaissance and people growing food and reconnecting to their food and their food supply as a way to have healthier lives,” she said. “I really think food is the kind of vehicle for change in the world.” Cloe Logan / Local Journalism Initiative / Canada’s National ObserverCloe Logan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, National Observer

  • Looser care home visitation rules 'not going to be possible right now,' Sask. minister for seniors says

    Saskatchewan's Minister Responsible for Seniors Everett Hindley says allowing more people to visit loved ones inside long-term care homes is "not going to be possible right now."Hindley made the remarks Tuesday at the legislative assembly, about a week after Premier Scott Moe expressed hope for Christmas visits at extended care homes.The province has restricted care home visitation in recent weeks to only allow visits from people with loved ones in end-of-life care or whose care needs are being unmet."You know, there was a period of time where we were thinking that it would might be possible to perhaps ease up on those restrictions," Hindley said. "Clearly, that's not going to be possible right now in the case of extended care."There are now more than 200 cases of COVID-19 inside Saskatchewan care homes, according to the latest province-wide update released by health officials. That's up from 86 cases on Nov. 26.On Wednesday,  Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said the risks of allowing Christmas visits in long-term care homes would be "very high.""I think we just need to think [this] through very carefully," he said. "My recommendation from a public health perspective is that we are very cautious about visitation, really support the staff and the residents and sustain COVID free as much as possible."Moe has previously said a final decision will not be made until Dec. 17 at the earliest. Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili has accused the government of not doing enough to prevent long-term care outbreaks, in light of outbreaks that happened in care homes in Ontario and Quebec earlier in the pandemic. "This is a government that did nothing to prepare long-term care, a system that has been under a great deal of pressure, understaffed, overcrowded for years," Meili said.

  • Canadians invited to be part of solution in effective handling of radioactive waste

    While Canada has an existing framework to ensure the safety of nuclear energy, a long-term management solution for radioactive waste is lacking. On November 16, Seamus O’Regan, minister of Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN) launched an inclusive engagement process to modernize Canada’s radioactive waste policy. Minister O’Regan has also asked the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) to lead a dialogue to develop an integrated strategy for Canada’s radioactive waste.  The NWMO is a not-for-profit organization that was created under the Nuclear Fuel Waste Act in 2002 and its mandate has been to develop a long-term management plan for used nuclear fuel. In November 2020, NRCAN asked NWMO to lead the development of an integrated strategy for all of Canada’s radioactive waste. “What that means is that we are going to be consulting widely with Canadians, Indigenous peoples, industry, civil society organizations and taking all of those inputs as well as looking at what is being done in other countries to develop long term management plan options for all of Canada’s radioactive waste,” said Karine Glenn, strategic projects director with NWMO. “We won’t be reinventing the wheel. We’re going to focus on where there are gaps.” There is already a plan for used nuclear fuel, said Ms. Glenn. “We’re going to acknowledge that plan as part of the strategy and not start that process again. The minister was very clear that this is not meant to replace existing solutions or existing facilities. There is other waste in Canada that also has existing disposal facilities and I’ll mention uranium mine and mill waste. That waste is already being disposed of at facilities at or near where it’s being generated. Those solutions are already going to be acknowledged as part of our plan, but the real focus is going to be on all of Canada’s intermediate level waste and some of Canada’s low level waste, which doesn’t have solutions yet.” NWMO’s scope is the waste, regardless of how that waste is generated, and it will be responsible for the long-term management of that waste, which is all classified as either low level, intermediate level or high level waste. Whether it comes from the production of medical isotopes, the production of nuclear power from traditional nuclear plants or from small modular reactors in the future, waste disposal options will focus on its classification. “What’s important, regardless of whether or not there will be future applications of nuclear, we need to deal with the waste,” she said.  Ms. Glenn said that all the waste is currently being stored in a safe manner that is regulated by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. “All the waste is currently handled in a safe manner but most of that waste doesn’t have a long term plan, by which I mean most of the facilities are temporary or interim storage so they’re not meant to last 500 years or 1,000 years. That’s what this project is about. It’s about coming up with options that will deal with the waste for as long as it remains hazardous to people and the environment. It’s being managed; the low and intermediate level waste from the power plants is being managed at facilities located next to the plants.” Most radioactive waste that exists in Canada (98 percent of the volume) is classified as low level waste. This mostly consists of gloves, mop heads and personal protective equipment that was generated as part of the day to day operations of facilities. Most of the high-level waste in Canada is spent fuel. This is engagement rather than consultation under the law, said Ms. Glenn, and NWMO does not have a predetermined engagement plan because they want to work with all the communities. The focus will be on nuclear host communities as well as Indigenous communities that are located near those facilities where the waste is located today, as well as communities that are part of the NWMO siting process for adaptive phase management. “What we want to do is actually work with those communities to find out what would be the best ways to engage with them and create activities and engagement opportunities that will suit the needs of those communities as well as fulfill our purpose of getting that engagement done,” she said. While virtual engagement will be utilized as much as possible due to COVID-19, if there are communities where it is possible to have some in-person meetings then it will be considered as an option. “Our engagement extends into the summer of 2021, so obviously any activity we put forward will respect public health guidelines.” A public symposium in the first quarter of 2021 will kick off the engagement process; this will be followed by individual community session. An online survey is also planned. “We don’t have a set date for submission of our strategy recommendations to the minister; however, the strategy is a companion piece to the policy review that NRCAN has undertaken, modernizing Canada’s radioactive waste framework policy,” said Ms. Glenn.  NRCAN plans on completing its engagement on that by the end of March 2021 and then submitting its revised policy to the government in the fall of 2021. NWMO cannot complete its work on the strategy piece until the policy is complete as whatever is in the strategy must align with the policy. NWMO hopes to submit its strategy recommendation to the Minister of Natural Resources by the end of 2021. It will be up to the minister to decide on whether or not the strategy will be implemented in full or in part and what recommendations he will move forward. “It’s really important that we would like to get all voices at the table,” Ms. Glenn said. “This isn’t a debate on whether or not we proceed with nuclear energy. It’s taking charge of the waste and ensuring that we manage that waste in a safe manner over the long term and all voices are really important for that conversation. We don’t have a predetermined outcome. It’s a little bit different from some of the waste projects that have occurred in the past. We’re not coming to people with a solution and asking them for comments on the solution. We’re actually asking them to help build that solution together. I think it’s really important that interested Canadians, Indigenous peoples and communities really participate in this dialogue.” This is a first step, she said. There will be opportunities later on for further dialogue because they are not siting any of those facilities at this time. “Our engagement will be about what kind of facilities we should be building, how many we should be building and who should be responsible for operating them over the long term rather than where we should be putting them at this point in time.” Nuclear power is expected to play a significant role in helping Canada meet its commitment of net-zero emissions by 2050, creating jobs and economic opportunity across the country and around the world. “Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is our top priority when it comes to nuclear energy,” said Minister O’Regan. “The views of Canadians and the best science will direct us as we build our net-zero future.” Canadians can participate in the policy review engagement process by visiting radwastereview.ca. Lori Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor

  • Budget now, or later? Jasper Municipal Council report

    To pass the 2021 operating budget outright, or an interim operating budget: that decision was rallied around the table at the town’s committee of the whole meeting on Dec. 8.  Administration recommended council approve the budget as presented, but an option is to approve an interim operating budget to allow for continued municipal service provision into 2021 until the final budget is approved. Councillor Bert Journault said council needs to pass a “bare bones budget” in consideration of the hardship in the community, and that the incoming chief administrative officer Bill Given, who starts in January, should have a chance to review the details first.  Coun. Jenna McGrath agreed and said council needs to move ahead conscientiously.  Mayor Richard Ireland said council needs to start with a base budget to which councillors add or subtract.  He said approving an interim budget might delay the approval of the final operating budget.  “That’s been done in the past,” he said.  Coun. Helen Kelleher-Empey said she’s conflicted about what to do.  “I know we have to grow, but with what’s happening with COVID I’m very cautious,” she said.  Coun. Rico Damota said it would be pertinent to study how to save money for residents.  Deputy mayor, Paul Butler, said, “If we pass an interim budget, we’ll still be talking about it in April.”  Coun. Scott Wilson agreed, saying council has talked about moving ahead with its $8.4 million requisition. “We planned for recovery,” he said. “We have to do that. We’ll be hobbling ourselves if we extend it into the new year.” A decision about the operating budget is scheduled for council’s Dec. 15 meeting.  Chamber taking the lead Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce has taken the lead on submitting a permit application with Parks Canada, about sidewalk seating for 2021. Council needs approval from Parks Canada to renew the patio and retail space expansion that was put in place this summer, to boost business for Jasper businesses.  Pattie Pavlov, general manager of the Chamber, said they have until Dec. 28 to submit the application to the Planning and Development Advisory Committee (PDAC). With approval, council can go ahead with a decision about the renewal.  Asking for support Restaurant owners are asking council for support so they can build an extension to their patio. Stephanie Kalamoutsos and Darryl Huculak, owners of Olive Bistro & Lounge, want to build an extension that is on their property, to the existing patio, which will give them eight additional socially distanced seats.  They have approval from Parks for a parking variance – on the condition that they make a contribution to the Municipality of Jasper Parking Authority for the value of one stall.  This value is $7,700 – and the restaurant owners have asked council to either waive or significantly decrease the fee. “The patio extension has the potential to save our restaurant,” the owners said in a letter to council, “however, we will likely not be able to go through with it with that high of a fee.” They drew comparison to this summer’s pilot sidewalk seating project, where businesses in the downtown core paid $100 for a sidewalk seating permit, plus $25 per seat added.  McGrath said the fee is understandable under normal circumstances, normal times.  “This is different,” she said. “(People) need council’s support.” Councillors Wilson and Butler, and mayor Richard Ireland, suggested a deferral of the fees, with Damota noting other businesses were required to pay into the parking authority. Huculak joined the meeting via his phone and said, “A deferral wouldn’t help us out much. It doesn’t help us get back on our feet.”  He said revenue is down more than 50 per cent from last year and they are looking for solutions.  Huculak thanked council for their consideration. Interim CAO John Greathead will look into the matter and bring further information to an upcoming meeting. NoneJoanne McQuarrie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Jasper Fitzhugh

  • Air Canada cuts not surprising, but disappointing, says Deer Lake Airport Authority

    Air Canada's decision this week to suspend a slate of flights in Atlantic Canada didn't come as a surprise to Tammy Priddle, CEO of the Deer Lake Airport Authority. Still, she says it's just another sign of the struggle the aviation and travel industry is facing."Since the announcement of the closure of the Atlantic bubble we certainly have seen a decrease in travel through Halifax into Deer Lake, and I wasn't surprised by it. But we're disappointed by it, obviously," said Priddle.As of Jan. 11, Air Canada will be suspending its flight between Halifax and Deer Lake. It will also be cutting a daily flight between Deer Lake and Toronto to just four days a week.That Toronto route has already been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Priddle said; the once-daily flight was introduced in July after earlier reductions in service.Priddle said the people most affected by these changes will likely be rotational workers, which account for the majority of travel through Deer Lake Airport these days, since passenger traffic is down by about 80 per cent."We're pleased that Air Canada has continued with four days a week, and they have scheduled those around the days of greatest demand, so I am hopeful that it will meet the need of most of the rotational workers in terms of when their rotation changes, but absolutely that is a group of people, a workforce, that have been significantly hit by the pandemic," said Priddle.Air Canada will run the Toronto-Deer Lake flights on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.Priddle said this could mean an even greater strain for rotational workers and their families, which have already been struggling."I'm sure are wondering what this means for them, I've already received messages from some workers around what the change is gonna look like, what will this mean," she said."They're having challenging times right now, and I'm sure it's quite challenging and stressful for them and their families."In a statement, Air Canada said it continues to "experience significantly reduced traffic due to COVID-19, ongoing travel restrictions and quarantine rules, low seasonal demand and the termination of the travel bubble," leading up to the decision to suspend some services for Atlantic Canada."This decision was not taken lightly and we regret the impact on our customers and community partners, but it is increasingly difficult to continue to operate in this challenging environment, without specific financial support from government, with whom continue to wait for negotiations to start," the company said in a statement. "Air Canada is still carrying less than eight per cent of its normal passenger volumes due to factors beyond our control and with no horizon for recovery."'There is very little that we can do'Priddle echoed Air Canada's request for financial assistance from the federal government, saying the state of the industry "is a sign of the times," but won't be able to recover on its own — even with vaccines on the horizon."I think that we will survive. I think that we're going to have a long recovery over the next five years ... it's gonna be a hard road to get back. However, we do need help. We can't get through this on our own," she said."There is very little that we can do to reduce our spending when our fixed costs are so great to recover from a $2 million loss this year in revenue, and a projected $1.5 million loss … for next year."Priddle said the airport authority is looking at all options — including jobs — as a way to save money. Businesses that operation inside the airport, too, she said, will have to look at their hours of operation to be open when there will be actual travellers.Monthly losses change month to month, she added, and losses are higher in winter months when their costs go up to deal with snow-clearing and weather."But on average we're losing around $200,000 to $250,000 in revenue each month," she said."Nine months into the pandemic it is becoming more desperate, and we need to have a comprehensive solution to help us regain confidence for travel to happen."Priddle added it's even harder for smaller regional airlines — like Deer Lake — to continue services when they are more heavily impacted, and for longer periods of time.WATCH | Air Canada says it has no choice but to trim routes in the Atlantic provinces: "In good times, they [airlines] are willing to maybe take a little bit of a loss knowing that it will recover in the short-term. However, in this pandemic right now, what we're seeing is that Atlantic Canada in particularly is being disproportionately impacted," she said."That is directly related to our travel restrictions, and so because it's more challenging to come into Atlantic Canada, to come into Newfoundland, the demand is not there."Priddle said she's been told the Air Canada suspensions will be reassessed in February — Air Canada said in a statement is continues "to constantly revise our schedule based on the current situation" — but recovery won't be swift."I know that people are really excited about the vaccine — I'm excited about the vaccine. However, it's not going to be the silver bullet that saves all of us," she said, adding that she'd like to see a national testing strategy that will see people tested either on departure or arrival."What we do need to see is a layered approach."Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Ang Lee on 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' 20 years later

    NEW YORK — It’s physically impossible to get to the forest fight scene that hovers atop slender bamboo trees in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and not say out loud “Whoa.”Twenty years later, the exhilarating grace of Ang Lee’s martial-arts masterwork is just as breathtaking. The way figures glide across the water. The extraordinary lightness of it. Its craft and choreography are only further evidence of a mantra uttered in the film: “A sword by itself rules nothing. It only comes alive in skilled hands.”Take that scene, where Chow Yun-fat and Zhang Ziyi clash in a dance across bamboo stalks. Asked what he remembers about shooting it, Lee doesn’t hesitate: The sweating. Not from heat but from the stress of suspending a few of Asia’s biggest movie stars high in the air, held aloft by cranes over a valley.“You use very heavy ways to imitate lightness,” said Lee, speaking by phone from Taiwan during a recent trip from his home in New York. “Each actor hanging up there, you need 30 people down on the ground mimicking how the bamboo swings in the wind. I probably did about a third of what I wanted to do. The way you dream about a movie, it’s very difficult to make real.”Tuesday marked the 20th anniversary of the release of “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon,” an occasion being celebrated with a new limited-edition 4K UHD Blu-ray. It remains a movie unlike any other. An international co-production filmed in China and shot in Mandarin, it still ranks, easily, as the most successful non-English language film ever in the U.S. The $17-million movie grossed $128.1 million in North America.Arguably more than any other film, “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon” opened mainstream American moviegoers not just to a new genre known predominantly in Asia -- the wuxia tradition -- but to subtitled films in general. It set another record with 10 Academy Awards nominations, a mark since equaled by “Roma” and “Parasite.” “Crouching Tiger” took home four Oscars.Did Lee feel that when Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” became the first non-English language best-picture winner in February that he had helped pave the way?“Yeah, I did,” says Lee, laughing. “I wouldn’t say it happened because of me. But as people paved the way for me, I paved the way for that movie. And that movie paved the way for future moviemakers and goers. We’re a community. We’re all part of a history.”“Crouching Tiger” is poised between worlds. Its elegantly choreographed action scenes have the meter of poetry. Its conflicts between duty and freedom, master and disciple take on soulful dimensions — particularly in scenes with the film's antagonist: the rebellious Jen Yu (Zhang), a commanding figure of feminist fury and empowerment who at the time drew comparisons to Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Twenty years later, she still feels like a brilliant outlier in a male-dominated genre.The film is a fusion of East and West, of Asian film history and Hollywood, of action movie and art house. Lee and writer-producer James Schamus — who together adapted Jane Austen in 1995 — took to referring to it as ”‘Sense and Sensibility’ with martial arts.” Over five months of prep and a five-month shoot across China, Lee agonized over the delicate balance of “Crouching Tiger.”“Halfway through our difficulties, I remember thinking this is a B-movie, supposedly. I’m fighting the genre, trying to make a great movie,” Lee says. “I didn’t have experience in martial arts. It’s a very special skill and cinematic sense, which I learned from the Hong Kong crew -- the choreographer Yuen Wo-ping and the cinematographer Peter Pau. I learned so much about moviemaking. Not just about action, but about the essence of the medium.”Every project tends to become all-consuming for Lee, the protean director of “Life of Pi,” “Brokeback Mountain” and “The Ice Storm.” “Sometimes it feels like every movie is a lifetime,” he says, chuckling. But he considers “Crouching Tiger” his most difficult film. Not just for the technical challenges but because of the pressure he put on himself to capture the cinema of his youth.“It was the toughest movie and the toughest part of my life. Making a film in China in 1998, 1999 was pretty impossible. Usually in martial arts films, you just focus on fighting scenes,” Lee says. “I still wanted good fighting scenes. I also wanted a good art department, historical look, acting. I was just too greedy. It was kind of my childhood fantasy. I joke that it’s a childhood fantasy and midlife crisis all clenched together.”That’s also what Lee ascribes the film’s success to: its sense of childlike wonderment.“What I think people respond to is the innocence,” Lee says. “Putting yourself in an unknown situation, somehow you have a better chance to find that innocence. It’s the reason we go to the theatre.”In recent years, Lee has remade himself as a digital convert, in pursuit of a new kind of cinema -- “which I have not found,” he adds, laughing -- that includes high frame rate, 3-D and other innovations that he believes are the future of film. While some of the results have been fascinating, his forays into digital -- 2019's “Gemini Man,” 2016's “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” -- haven’t been received well. Lee says he's still brooding, still curious.“I don’t want to give up just yet,” Lee says. “The movie gods have been very great to me. As long as I can, I’ll do my service -- whether digitally or if someday I go back to making something on a flat screen. But I think the way I view things has changed, and I have to be honest with that. At the end of the day, honesty is very important. You might get blamed for it, you might fail, but a part of you has to keep honest and fresh. I just hope the whole career is like a never-ending film school.”___Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAPJake Coyle, The Associated Press

  • Yellowknife woman discovers theft from mailboxes on Gitzel Street

    Sophie Hatto was out walking her Olde English Bulldogge around 6:30 this morning when she came around Gitzel Street past the McNiven Place apartments. "I noticed the first set of mailboxes was all popped open and I thought, 'oh my God, how horrible.'" She kept walking and found a second mailbox near Matonabee Street, also popped open, with dropped parcels still on the ground. Hatto is self-isolating in part of the family's house. When she got home, she asked her husband, who's in a different part of the house, to drop off the mail key so she could start checking the mail more regularly. To reach her, he had to walk through the alley. "And that's where he saw all of the parcels that had been opened and all of the garbage all over the ground." Hatto called the RCMP and posted a note on Facebook to warn others. She's since got permission from police to pick up the mail she found, which she intends to distribute to the addressees. "It is a very big disappointment," Hatto said. "People are gonna be missing out on Christmas stuff, and it's already been a rough year for everyone."There's people in the neighbourhood that have little kids and you know, potentially it's been [rough] for them too." Hatto said it's also a good reminder to people to check their mail more frequently.Yellowknife RCMP say they received a call around 8 a.m. this morning regarding an alleged theft of mail in the Gitzel Street area. There are at least three sets of mailboxes that have been vandalized. They said they are investigating and that they have no suspect at this time.The RCMP is reminding citizens that mail theft is a criminal offence, punishable by law."At this time of year, thefts of opportunity are tempting, so the citizens of the Northwest Territories can try to lessen the opportunities. One of these ways is to regularly check your mail, or arrange for the drop off of packages to your home or office where you can receive it directly," said Sgt. Yannick Hamel.

  • Bank of Canada warns of bumpy economic start to 2021 despite vaccine rollout

    OTTAWA — Positive news about vaccine delivery won't be enough to give the economy a shot in the arm to start 2021, the Bank of Canada said Wednesday as it kept its key interest rate on hold and warned rising COVID-19 cases in Canada will weigh on near-term growth.The central bank said business restrictions in response to burgeoning case counts will hold down economic growth for the first three months of the new year and that the virus will "contribute to a choppy trajectory until a vaccine is widely available."It also made a nod to federal aid to households and businesses that the bank said should maintain incomes during this second wave of COVID-19, and aid in recovery efforts.The Canadian economy took a nosedive in March and April when the pandemic first washed over the country, as non-essential businesses were ordered closed, workers told to stay at home and some three million jobs were lost.Since then, the country has clawed back just over four-fifths of those job losses, with growth for the last quarter of 2020 outpacing what the bank expected.The central bank's most recent economic forecasts were based on having a vaccine becoming widely available in 2022, not by next year as now appears the case.Positive vaccine news was "providing reassurance that the pandemic will end," the bank's statement said, adding that questions marks remain around the "pace and breadth of the global rollout."Shortly after the statement went out, Health Canada approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in this country."That positive vaccine news really more than offsets those concerns about the near-term economic backdrop," said RBC senior economist Josh Nye."There is reason for the bank to be a bit more optimistic, but...they were sort of guarded in that optimism." Indeed, Wednesday's statement said the economy will need "extraordinary monetary policy support" in the forms of a rock-bottom policy rate and a continued bond-buying program unprecedented in the central bank's history.The central bank held its key policy rate at 0.25 per cent. It also announced it would continue its quantitative easing program by buying $4 billion of bonds per week.Both moves are designed to drive down interest rates on things like mortgages and business loans to prod spending and ease debt loads.The central bank said it will hold the policy interest rate at the effective lower bound, meaning it is as low as the bank believes it can go, until economic slack is absorbed so that its two per cent inflation target is sustainably achieved. In its statement, the Bank of Canada said it doesn't expect inflation to get back on target until some time in 2023.Benjamin Reitzes, BMO's director of Canadian rates, noted the caveat that the projection is from October's forecasts, "suggesting the timeline could change in the January" update. The announcement marks the last interest rate decision the central bank will make this year, after an extraordinary 2020 that saw it slash rates in response to the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.The central bank's extraordinary actions have put it into political crosshairs on Parliament Hill, where Conservatives have questioned its bond-buying program that effectively provides low-cost financing of federal debt.During Tuesday's meeting of the House of Commons finance committee, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the bank's independence from the government under questioning from Conservative critic Pierre Poilievre."It is something that I as finance minister prize and respect and I think that all MPs should do likewise," she said.The bank's next rate decision will be in late January, at which time it will update its economic and inflation outlook. Wednesday also marked a change in the upper echelons of the bank's leadership, as senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins departs after a nearly 20-year career at the Bank of Canada.In a tweet, Freeland thanked Wilkins for her years of service, saying her "leadership, dedication and expertise have been invaluable," particularly during the pandemic.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

  • Iran says US sanctions hinder access to COVID-19 vaccines

    TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that U.S. sanctions are making it difficult for Iran to purchase medicine and health supplies from abroad, including COVID-19 vaccines needed to contain the worst outbreak in the Middle East.President Donald Trump's administration has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran's banking sector and its vital oil and gas industry since unilaterally withdrawing the U.S. from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.While the United States insists that medicines and humanitarian goods are exempt from sanctions, restrictions on trade have made many banks and companies across the world hesitant to do business with Iran, fearing punitive measures from Washington. The country is also cut off from the international banking system, making it difficult to transfer payments.“Our people should know that for any action we plan to carry out for importing medicine, vaccines and equipment, we should curse Trump a hundred times," Rouhani was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.He said even simple transactions to purchase medicine from other countries had become extremely difficult and that it can take “weeks” to transfer funds.Rouhani said authorities are nevertheless doing what they can to buy vaccines from abroad, hoping to deliver them to high-risk individuals as soon as possible.Last week, Iran said it is working on its own vaccine, with testing on human patients expected to begin next month. It plans to buy 20 million vaccine doses from abroad, for a population of more than 80 million people.Iran has reported more than 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus out of more than a million confirmed cases — the worst outbreak in the Middle East.Authorities have been reluctant to impose the kind of lockdown measures seen elsewhere in the region, partly because of concerns it would further exacerbate an already dire economic crisis. The sanctions have contributed to a plunge in the country's currency in recent years that has caused the price of basic goods to soar and wiped out many Iranians' life savings.In a separate development, Iran's foreign ministry on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the U.S. ambassador to Yemen, Christopher Henzel, because of his alleged help “in organizing, providing financial and arms support" to the Saudi-led coalition waging war in Yemen against the country's Houthi rebels.Under the measure, which is mainly symbolic, Henzel would be denied an Iranian visa, should he ever apply for one. He is also barred from holding any accounts in Iranian banks and financial institutions and having financial transactions with Iranian entities.On Tuesday, the Trump administration said it imposed sanctions on Iran’s envoy to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Hasan Irlu, and the Iranian Al-Mustafa International University for alleged recruiting fighters for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard to foment instability in Yemen and in Syria.Iran and the U.S. support opposite sides in Yemen's conflict. In August, Iran imposed similar symbolic sanctions on Richard Goldberg, a hawkish former expert with the White House National Security Council. And in 2017, Iran sanctioned 15 American companies over their alleged support for Israel, terrorism and repression in the region.Nasser Karimi, The Associated Press

  • Facebook faces U.S. lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

    Facebook Inc could be forced to sell its prized assets WhatsApp and Instagram after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state filed lawsuits against the social media company, saying it used a "buy or bury" strategy to snap up rivals and keep smaller competitors at bay. With the filing of the twin lawsuits on Wednesday, Facebook becomes the second big tech company to face a major legal challenge this year after the U.S. Justice Department sued Alphabet Inc's Google in October, accusing the $1 trillion company of using its market power to fend off rivals. The lawsuits highlight the growing bipartisan consensus to hold Big Tech accountable for its business practices and mark a rare moment of agreement between the Trump administration and Democrats, some of whom have advocated breaking up both Google and Facebook.

  • Which age group — old or young — should get the COVID-19 vaccine first may depend on timing

    If supplies of COVID-19 vaccine are initially limited, who should be vaccinated first? A mathematical model shows when and why it’s best to start with the young, and when older people should go first.

  • Michigan will borrow $600M for Flint water settlement

    LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers on Wednesday began swiftly passing a plan to borrow $600 million to fund the state's proposed settlement with the residents of Flint, who sued after their municipal water supply was contaminated with elevated levels of lead for 18 months.Under the bipartisan legislation that received unanimous Senate approval, the loan from a state economic development fund would cost more than $1 billion to repay over 30 years — $35 million annually. It is believed to be the state government's largest-ever legal settlement, pending approval from a federal judge.Other defendants contributing to the $641 million deal include the city of Flint and McLaren Flint Hospital, which each will pay $20 million, and Rowe Professional Services Co., an environmental consulting company that will pay $1.25 million. The House is expected to pass the bills next week and send them to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.“We all determined together that that was the quickest way to get the money to be available for the families and to fulfil the settlement requirements,” said Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, a Flint Democrat who is sponsoring one bill. The mechanism, he said, will avoid a large drawdown from Michigan's savings account, known as the “rainy day” fund.Flint switched its drinking water source in 2014 from Detroit’s system to the Flint River in a money-saving move while under supervision of a state financial manager. City workers followed state environmental officials’ advice not to use anti-corrosive additives. Without those treatments, water from the river scraped lead from aging pipes and fixtures, contaminating tap water.Elevated levels of lead, a neurotoxin, were detected in children, and 12 people died in a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak that experts suspect was linked to the improperly treated water.Officials said this week that Flint has taken important steps toward resolving the crisis, such as replacing more than 9,700 lead service lines.The state attorney general's office said U.S. District Judge Judith Levy may rule on a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement in mid-January. The state deal was first announced in August. Other defendants joined in November, and full details of the agreement were filed in court.___Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • Dollarama hikes dividend, offers employee bonus but no wage increase planned

    MONTREAL — Dollarama Inc. said it will pay a bonus to employees for their work during the pandemic as it raised its dividend and reported a higher third-quarter profit.The discount chain had come under fire earlier this year from employees and their supporters who demanded that Dollarama enact greater health precautions in its warehouses and extend the pay raise it temporarily offered employees at the start of the pandemic.“I wish to recognize our people for their efforts and dedication as the pandemic has become our new reality and with COVID-19 safety measures now part of our everyday operating procedures," Dollarama president and CEO Neil Rossy said in a statement Wednesday.Under this year's bonus program, full-time employees will receive $300, while part-time workers will receive $200.The one-time payment comes as the retailer raised its quarterly dividend to 4.7 cents per share, up from 4.4 cents.In March, Dollarama extended wage increases to its store and warehouse employees, but ended the pandemic pay program in August, a month and a half later than expected. Dollarama said in September that the wage increase cost the company roughly $11 million in its second quarter.At a demonstration in August protesting the end of the pay raise, Dollarama employees described inconsistent adherence to health measures at company facilities and said it was not possible to maintain physical distancing inside its warehouses.Discount stores such as Dollarama have fared well during the pandemic, as consumers spend less on discretionary items but continue to buy food and household essentials.On a call with analysts Wednesday, Rossy said Dollarama's performance in the third quarter was boosted by strong demand for seasonal products such as Halloween items. Rossy added that sales of seasonal items, particularly during the next two weeks of holiday shopping, will be crucial to the company's bottom line in the fourth quarter.Still, with an uptick in virus cases prompting new restrictions in Canada, Dollarama executives cautioned that government measures restricting store capacity could hurt the company's sales even though it has been deemed an essential service in Ontario and Quebec.Dollarama earned $161.9 million or 52 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 1, up from $138.6 million or 44 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.Sales totalled $1.06 billion, up from $947.6 million in the same quarter last year, as shoppers reduced the frequency of store visits, but bought more when they did visit the stores.Comparable store sales rose 7.1 per cent, as the number of transactions fell 15.2 per cent, but the average transaction size climbed 26.3 per cent.Analysts on the earnings call asked about the potential for Dollarama to expand its merchandise to cover higher price points, such as $4.50 and $5, but Rossy said the company was not ready to offer products at those prices for the time being.However, Rossy noted that the costs of raw materials and freight are increasing, which could force Dollarama to raise prices on some goods to maintain its margins.Dollarama expects to open between 60 and 65 net new stores before the end of 2020, Rossy said.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL)Jon Victor, The Canadian Press

  • Haliburton retirement residence to open May 2021, will create up to 60 new jobs

    The Gardens of Haliburton retirement residence will open up its doors on May 1, 2021 and with it create between 50 and 60 new jobs in the  local community.  Phil McKenzie, representing one of the three partners involved in the  multi-million-dollar project, informed Dysart council back on Nov. 24  that contractors were making good progress on the four-storey complex,  located on Sunnyside Street near Maple Avenue in Haliburton Village.  This is good news for senior residents across the region, McKenzie  says. Offering both assisted and independent living units, the Gardens  of Haliburton will go a long way towards plugging a sizeable gap in the  local community.  “This is an option for seniors that Haliburton didn’t have before,” McKenzie previously told the Echo.  “Certainly there are condos and apartments and obviously residential  homes and cottages [locally] but … if there came a point where that  situation wasn’t working for you anymore and you needed some assistance,  then you had homecare to a certain level, but beyond that, there was  this big jump to long-term care.” McKenzie told Dysart council that around 70 percent of people over  the age of 75 will need assistance of some kind during their day-to-day  life.  Once up and running, the Gardens of Haliburton will run a whole gamut  of services for its residents. With 70 units on site, spread across one  level of independent living and two levels of assisted living, staff  will work alongside residents to ensure they are well taken care of,  McKenzie says. Individuals, or couples, residing in the independent living units  will have access to hands-on care from nurses and PSWs, but won’t  receive specifically scheduled daily care. Those in assisted living  units will receive up to two hours of care per day, with additional  services available on an “à la carte” basis, as McKenzie described, for  an additional cost.  Suites start at around $3,000 per month for the smaller units, which  includes accommodation and access to all services, and run as high as  $5,000 per month for the more plush units. Around a third of the 70  units available have already been reserved. While there is some  excitement throughout the community over the news the facility is less  than six months away from opening, McKenzie was rather frank when  talking about the Gardens and the reason they were being built.  “Our product is not something that is aspirational. Never has a  couple driven by a retirement residence and said ‘you know, if  everything works out perfectly, wouldn’t it be great if one day we could  live in a place like that’,” McKenzie said. “We are a very needs-driven  product, and people come to us because something is not working in  their current situation.” He says there are typically three reasons why people may look to move  into a retirement residence – they’re not eating properly, don’t have  access to a car and can’t drive anymore, or they may have lost their  spouse/partner.  Having been involved in more than 60 retirement residence  developments over the course of his career, McKenzie says, while the  circumstances behind their relocating to a retirement facility may not  be positive, he has seen many people given a new lease on life after  moving in and meeting fellow residents.  “There is an opportunity to find new friends, and they live literally right down the hall, so it’s perfect,” McKenzie said.  With everything going to plan on the construction side, McKenzie says  he and his partners are getting to work on building a team that can  help to deliver success at Haliburton’s first retirement residence. He  expects to hire a general manager before the end of the year, then look  to fill other upper-management positions in the early stages of 2021.  Ward 4 Coun. John Smith was pleased to hear that preference would be  given to local residents who apply for positions at the site, with the  organization hoping to fill up to 60 spots, encompassing both full-time  and part-time, by May 1, 2021.  Dysart Mayor Andrea Roberts said she has watched on with excitement as the Gardens project has progressed in recent months.  “It’s been a long time [from] when [Fleming] college closed there  [and moved to a new location in town]. That property was going to be  several different things over the years, so it’s really nice to see this  actually come to fruition. Housing is a huge need in our community, and  this is just one more option for people,” Roberts said.  “I think it’s fabulous. This is a wonderful addition to our township,  and also the county. It’s something we’ve never had here. It’s  something that so many people have had to move away for, because we  didn’t have (a retirement residence) option in town,” Roberts  concluded.  The Gardens of Haliburton has a sales office, located at the  Haliburton Village Barn on Highland Street. For more information, visit  gardensofhaliburton.ca, or contact Patti-Lou Robinson, the Gardens’  director of community relations, at 705-457-4848, or by email at  pattilou@gardensofhaliburton.ca. Mike Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Haliburton County Echo

  • How these P.E.I. salons are dealing with the latest COVID restrictions

    Hair salons on P.E.I. are trying to navigate the new COVID-19 restrictions announced over the weekend after a cluster of cases was identified.While salons are allowed to stay open under the new rules — some have closed up temporarily to reassess the situation."Monday, a lot of clients cancelled," said Shawna Ryan, owner of Tangerine Hair and Spa."At least 30 per cent for the whole entire week cancelled Monday morning. Everybody is a little bit nervous about the new outbreak."As well as the new restrictions, Premier Dennis King and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison asked Islanders 20-29 in the capital region to get tested, even if they were asymptomatic.The salon didn't open on Tuesday because of the average age of staff and many customers falling in the demographic of those who should be tested.Out of Ryan's 16 employees, 13 of them fall into the age range."We thought we'd take a few days to let them get tested and then kind of reassess on Thursday," Ryan said."I'm really hoping to open on Friday."Ryan understands clients being worried — it's the first time community spread has been discussed on P.E.I. and physical distancing can't be maintained during appointments."While masks are effective they are not 100 per cent," she said. "We want clients to know that we do take this very seriously and we are doing everything we can to keep our clients, staff and our family safe."Staying openPrism Hair Studio in Charlottetown has stayed open.> People are nervous. — Emily Cooper, Prism Hair Studio"We've had a few people that have had to reschedule if they had their test done," said co-owner Emily Cooper."We've been asking people not to come in if they had any symptoms anyway."The shop is closed on Mondays and Cooper said staff took the day to go get tested. Cooper has yet to get her test results back."I feel pretty safe, I know we are taking every precaution possible," she said.Cooper said the business made masks mandatory before the province did.Trained hairdressers are taught proper sanitation, she said, and learn about how infectious diseases can spread. The salon is also using hospital-grade disinfectant."People are nervous," Cooper said, adding a few things have changed."We are kind of locking the door unless people have appointments. So we aren't taking walk-ins at the time," she said, adding people can make appointments to buy products.The holidays are typically a busy time for hair salons, Cooper said, and if there are no more outbreaks she is expecting the end of this year will be no different.Reminder about symptomsThe symptoms of COVID-19 can include: * Fever. * Cough or worsening of a previous cough. * Possible loss of taste and/or smell. * Sore throat. * Headache. * Shortness of breath. * Extreme or unusual fatigue * Runny nose.More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Annual ''Twas the Night Before Christmas' Poems Gets Pandemic Twists

    Three MPs offered colleagues some laughs in following a traditional of writing and sharing their own political renditions of a Christmas classic.

  • Le navire Trois-Pistoles- Les Escoumins radoubé pour 5 M$

    Absent du paysage fluvial du Saint-Laurent l'été dernier, l'Héritage 1 fera de nouveau la navette entre Trois-Pistoles et Les Escoumins en 2021, après des travaux de radoub de 5M$. La coque du navire, particulièrement la partie avant qui frappe la vague, s'est refait une beauté.  Un grand lifting qui a nécessité le remplacement de 120 000 livres d'acier. Des pièces vieillies ont été restaurées et quelques-unes ont été repeintes. L'objectif étant de redonner vie au bateau pour un autre 40 ans, minimum. La Société des traversiers du Québec estimait que ce même navire était en fin de vie et ne pouvait recevoir les 5M$ nécessaires pour réaliser les travaux jugés essentiels afin de lui assurer une navigation sécuritaire à long terme. « Il aura fallu une mobilisation citoyenne des deux côtés de la rive pour démontrer au gouvernement l'utilité de cette traverse et l'importance d'octroyer la subvention », mentionne le capitaine de l'embarcation, Jean-Philippe Rioux. Une contre-expertise est également venue contredire les chiffres de la STQ. Des experts indépendants ont effectivement conclu que la longévité du bateau, construit au début des années 70, pouvait être encore de 40 ans, une fois les travaux de modernisation complétés. Encore la COVID-19 Au départ, l'Héritage 1 devait être en cale sèche en octobre 2019 pour lui permettre de reprendre du service au printemps 2020. Mais le refus du gouvernement de subventionner les travaux qualifiant le bateau de ''trop vieux'' aura mis au chômage forcé une vingtaine d'employés en plus de faire perdre quelque 5M$ en retombées économiques à deux régions dites défavorisées.  Ensuite, la COVID-19 a occasionné d’autres retards. Finalement, le navire n'aura été sorti de l'eau qu'en juillet par le Groupe Océan à L'Isle-aux-Coudres. Avec son look rétro rafraîchi, l'Héritage 1 poursuivra sa cure de rajeunissement au cours des prochaines années alors que le restaurant et l'espace réservé aux passagers seront revampés. Rappelons qu'en 1990, l'Héritage 1 avait été coupé en deux pour être allongé et qu'en 2017, le groupe motopropulseur avait été refait.  Bon an mal an, plus de 35 000 passagers traversent le fleuve à bord du Heritage 1 entre les mois de mai et octobre. Une période de l'année où les traverses Matane-Côte-Nord et Rivière-du-Loup-Saint-Siméon sont souvent à pleine capacité d'où toute la nécessité d'un troisième joueur sur le Saint-Laurent.  Stéphane Tremblay, Initiative de journalisme local, Ma Côte-Nord

  • BC Health Care Report Reveals A Widespread And Insidious Problem In Its Treatment Of Indigenous People

    (ANNews) – Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond – lawyer, judge, and legislative advocate for children’s rights – completed and released a report last month which examined the Healthcare system within B.C and how it affects Indigenous Peoples. The report, In Plain Sight: Addressing Indigenous-specific Racism and Discrimination in B.C. Health Care, stems from an independent investigation following allegations that surfaced earlier this year about a “Price is Right” game being played in some BC hospital emergency rooms in which health care workers were guessing blood alcohol levels of Indigenous patients entering those ERs. The specific “Price is Right” game was not found to be a wide-spread activity which all B.C hospital workers participate in, however, there was evidence of widespread pervasive systemic racism that is encountered on a regular basis by Indigenous patients and their families, as well as Indigenous health care professionals. There was “extensive profiling of Indigenous patients based on stereotypes about addictions.” The report includes first-hand accounts from patients, witnesses and health-care workers through 11 key findings, followed by two dozen recommendations for change, with nearly 9,000 people participating in the investigation. Out of the findings, it was discovered that eighty-four percent of Indigenous people who participated, reported experiencing some form of discrimination in health care. More than half of the Indigenous health-care workers who participated said they had personally experienced racism at work. “Our review found clear evidence of a much more widespread and insidious problem – a lack of cultural safety and hundreds of examples of prejudice and racism throughout the entire B.C. health care system,” Turpel-Lafond said. “It doesn’t mean every Indigenous person who gets health care will experience direct or indirect racism, but it does mean that any Indigenous person could experience it – anywhere in the system. We have a significant problem that must be urgently addressed.” The report is putting forward 24 recommendations to government, including improving accountability, legislative changes, and an improved complaint process. There are also recommendations focused on mandatory health professional education, better public education about Indigenous history and health, and a new School for Indigenous Medicine. The review also recommends that the province establish three key new positions to provide leadership on the issue: a B.C. Indigenous health officer, a B.C. Indigenous health representative and advocate and an associate deputy minister of Indigenous health. Cheryl Casimer, First Nations Summit Political Executive, spoke on the matter by saying, “The extent of systemic racism identified by Dr. Turpel-Lafond is very disheartening. Every person in this province deserves to have access to the same level of quality healthcare regardless of race or colour.” “It is offensive to know that there are Indigenous people in BC that are afraid to seek medical treatment because of the racism they may face. Our healthcare system must be one based on equality and cultural inclusion. The recommendations Ms. Turpel-Lafond provides paint a clear path forward towards a more accountable, inclusive system that has no place for racist attitudes, actions and inactions.” Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the BC Assembly of First Nations said, “We have known for years that the healthcare system in this province treats First Nations people with disrespect and discrimination.” “Now, thanks to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond and her team, we have the proof of this deep seated, systemic and horrific racism within the healthcare system. This is not a matter of a few bad apples; the investigation found that many high-level administrators knew of this racism and chose to ignore it.” “I urge the provincial government to immediately engage with First Nations leadership to shape a way forward for our own structures, but to also support, inform and direct those in leadership to achieve cultural safety and a strong Indigenous human rights foundation within the system. It’s time that the BC government takes hard and urgent action to enforce Indigenous peoples’ right to safety, dignity, and respect when seeking medical assistance,” said Teegee. B.C. health minister Adrian Dix has apologized for the treatment of Indigenous Peoples in the healthcare system, “Racism de B.C.’s health-care system an unsafe place for many Indigenous peoples to access services and the care they need.” “I want to make an unequivocal apology as the minister of health to those who’ve experienced racism in accessing health-care services in British Columbia now and in the past,” he said. Dix said he will appoint an associate deputy minister to lead a task force responsible for implementing the recommendations, which include legislative, policy and structural changes focused on changing systems, behaviours and beliefs. Meanwhile, A coalition of First Nations leaders who have been calling on BC’s Ministry of Health to share COVID-19 case information with their governments for months, say they feel vindicated by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond’s report on systemic racism. The nations have been requesting the following COVID-19 information since May 2020, and have been engaged in government-to-government negotiations for months, but with no result: “Dr. Turpel-Lafond’s powerful truth-telling report underscores the importance of eliminating systemic racism on an urgent basis,” said Marilyn Slett, Chief Councillor of the Heiltsuk Nation. “We are calling once again on the BC government, and its new task force, to eliminate discrimination in our health care system, including the Ministry of Health’s failure to share vital COVID case information with Indigenous governments, which puts our people at risk.” Judith Sayers, President of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, said, “The Ministry of Health’s ongoing refusal to share this information is based on stereotypes about First Nations governments. Our governments receive and work with confidential information every day. It’s insulting to suggest that we can’t be trusted with this information.” “The racism must stop now.”Jacob Cardinal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News