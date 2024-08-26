China Says It’ll Raise Taiwan, Tariffs With Visiting Biden Aide

(Bloomberg) -- China will bring up issues related to Taiwan and “arbitrary measures” like tariffs when US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan visits this week, a trip aimed at maintaining dialogue between the geopolitical rivals.

“The Chinese side will focus on raising serious concerns, articulating its position and laying out serious demands on issues related to the Taiwan question, the right to development and China’s strategic security,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday, citing a Foreign Ministry official.

Beijing would also raise “continuous arbitrary measures against China in the areas of tariffs, export control, investment review and unilateral sanctions” during Sullivan’s trip, which is scheduled for Tuesday to Thursday and include a meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Sullivan and Wang have met face-to-face every few months as part of President Joe Biden’s push to keep open lines of communication despite friction with China but the visit will be Sullivan’s first to the Asian nation as the president’s top national security aide.

Beijing has long complained about US measures to cut off China from high tech, including semiconductors, and the White House’s efforts to work with allies on security and economic issues. It has also expressed anger about Washington’s support for Taiwan, the democracy of 23 million people that Beijing has pledged to bring under its control someday.

Sullivan’s trip comes months before the US presidential election in November. A senior US official, who had earlier briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said Sullivan will aim to make clear he won’t speak for the next administration, whoever may win.

Sullivan will raise US concerns over China’s continued backing of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces, and restate positions on the South China Sea and Taiwan, the senior official said. The US has not yet accused China of providing direct lethal support to Russia but has instead said Beijing is enabling the war by supporting the Russian defense-industrial base.

Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have both said they’ll get tougher on Beijing, with Trump threatening across-the-board tariffs against all countries and a 60% duty on imports from China.

The Xinhua article also indicated that China would raise the topic of people-to-people exchanges, saying that “the US should work in the same direction with China and take more measures to facilitate the flow of people between the two countries.”

Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently pledged to bring 50,000 US students to China to stabilize ties but so far those efforts have been marked by scripted events lacking open dialogue.

Ambassador Nicholas Burns has also complained that Chinese security officials have interfered in US embassy and consulate efforts to host some 60 public events since November.

