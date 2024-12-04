Philippines, China trade accusations on new South China Sea confrontation

Neil Jerome Morales, Joe Cash and Liz Lee
Updated ·3 min read
National flags are placed outside a room where Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and China's Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng address reporters after their meeting in Beijing

By Neil Jerome Morales, Joe Cash and Liz Lee

BEIJING/MANILA (Reuters) -China and the Philippines gave conflicting versions on Wednesday of a maritime confrontation around a contested shoal in the South China Sea, the latest row in a longstanding dispute between the neighbours.

Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons and side-swiped a Manila fisheries bureau boat on the way to deliver supplies to Filipino fishermen in the area, according to Philippines officials, a move that drew condemnation from the United States.

The incident follows a diplomatic spat in November after China drew baseline "territorial waters" around the prime fishing patch of the Scarborough Shoal, and submitted nautical charts this week to the United Nations setting out its claim, which Manila said was "baseless" and "illegal."

"This is actually overkill," Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)Spokesperson Jay Tarriela said in a press conference where he shared video clips showing a larger Chinese coast guard ship approaching the smaller fisheries vessel until they collided, and the same Chinese vessel firing a stream of water at the same Manila boat.

China's actions disrupted Philippine maritime operations and put lives at risk, United States Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said on social media platform X, adding that the U.S. stands with likeminded allies in support of a free and open Pacific.

But China's Coast Guard said four Philippine ships had attempted to enter its territorial waters around the Scarborough Shoal, which Beijing claims as Huangyan Island.

Philippine ships had "dangerously approached" the coast guard's "normal law enforcement patrol vessels", prompting them to "exercise control" over their counterparts, Liu Dejun, a coast guard spokesperson, said in a statement.

In a further statement, Liu added that one of the Philippine ships "ignored" repeated warnings, with actions that "seriously threatened" the safety of a Chinese coast guard vessel.

"We warn the Philippines to immediately stop infringement, provocation and propaganda, otherwise it will be responsible for all consequences."

Manila and Beijing have sparred at sea this past year, as Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, which has angered neighbouring countries that dispute some boundaries they say cut into their exclusive economic zones.

Tarriela said it was China's Coast Guard "that is provocative and escalating tensions." He also raised concerns over the actions of a Chinese navy vessel on Wednesday which he said shadowed a PCG vessel for the first time in the shoal.

On Monday, China submitted to the United Nations nautical charts showing its territorial claims to the waters around the Scarborough Shoal.

The submission was "a legitimate activity to defend (China's) territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," as a party to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), it said in a statement.

Alexander Lopez, spokesperson for the Philippines' National Maritime Council, maintained "that area is ours" and that China's claims were baseless and illegal.

In the same press conference, Lopez called on China to exercise self-restraint.

"The aggressive posture of the Chinese vessels highlights a continuing pattern of aggression, coercion, and intimidation within Philippine waters," Lopez said.

The Philippines and other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have spent years negotiating a code of conduct with Beijing for the strategic waterway, with some nations in the bloc insisting that it be based on UNCLOS.

China says it backs a code, but does not recognise a 2016 arbitral ruling that its claim to most of the South China Sea had no basis under UNCLOS.

Sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoal has never been established, but the tribunal did rule that China's blockade there violated international law that the area was a traditional fishing ground used by fishermen of many nationalities.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)

Latest Stories

  • Chinese coastguard uses water cannon, blocks Philippine vessels near Scarborough Shoal

    China has blocked four Philippine vessels that attempted to "intrude into the territorial waters" of the disputed Scarborough Shoal on Wednesday, the country's coastguard said. "On December 4, four Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels attempted to intrude into the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Island and came dangerously close to the normal law enforcement and inspection vessels of China's coastguard," spokesperson Liu Dejun said in a statement on Wednesday morning, referring to the sho

  • Philippine Coast Guard says encountered "aggressive" Chinese actions near Scarborough Shoal

    The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Chinese navy and coast guard vessels had taken "aggressive actions" against a routine patrol by it and the fisheries bureau near the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Wednesday. A Chinese coastguard fired a water cannon at a PCG vessel "aiming directly at the vessel's navigational antennas", Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the South China Sea, said in a statement. Philippine vessels also faced "blocking, shadowing, and dangerous manoeuvres" from Chinese navy and coastguard ships, he added.

  • Chinese ships fire water cannons, collide with Philippine vessels in disputed waters

    Chinese warships and Coast Guard cutters fired water cannons and collided with a Philippines maritime patrol in disputed waters on Wednesday, marking the latest skirmish between the countries in the South China Sea.

  • China hits out at latest US effort to block Beijing’s access to chip technology

    The Chinese government has slammed America’s introduction of fresh export controls on US-made semiconductors that Washington fears Beijing could use to make the next generation of weapons and artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

  • FBI investigates large drones spotted flying over New Jersey

    The devices, which are larger than ones typically used by hobbyists, raised questions due to their proximity to a military installation and President-elect Donald Trump's golf course, officials said.

  • China bans exports to US of gallium, germanium, antimony in response to chip sanctions

    BANGKOK (AP) — China announced Tuesday it is banning exports to the United States of gallium, germanium, antimony and other key high-tech materials with potential military applications, as a general principle, lashing back at U.S. limits on semiconductor-related exports.

  • A US ally in the Pacific spotted a Russian submarine in the contested South China Sea

    The Philippines said it spotted a Russian submarine in the South China Sea last week, in the latest sign of tensions in the contested waters.

  • Vardy helps Van Nistelrooy to first win with Leicester as Guehi defies the FA with religious message

    It was a fine first win for Ruud van Nistelrooy, and perhaps one final defeat for Julen Lopetegui.

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Takes Menacing Jab At Justin Trudeau In Mar-a-Lago Meeting

    The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.

  • McConnell cries foul after 2 Democratic judges cancel retirement after Trump victory

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vented his displeasure Monday after two Democratic-appointed federal judges reversed their decisions to retire in what appear to be efforts to stop President-elect Trump from nominating their successors. McConnell called the unusual decisions to forgo retirement following Trump’s sweeping victory last month a “partisan” gambit that would undermine the…

  • John Dean Reveals Biden Move That Could Doom Trump's 'Revenge' Plot

    The Watergate figure said the president could "take the wind" out of Trump's plans for revenge and retribution with a stroke of his pen.

  • Laura Loomer Mocks MTG Over Trump Pardon Comments

    Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and far-right activist Laura Loomer are fighting again. This time, it’s over a post by Greene regarding Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, for tax evasion and gun charges. While Greene and Loomer may seem like two sides of the same coin— both are MAGA provocateurs with long histories of incendiary comments— their frequent spats on social media show the two aren’t allies outside of their allegiance to Donald Trump. After Biden’s surprise move to pardon his

  • Joly touts 'private' diplomacy as Mexico criticizes Canada's culture, trade

    OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.

  • Singh won't support Conservative non-confidence motion that uses his own words

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he won't play Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's games by voting to bring down the government on an upcoming non-confidence motion.

  • Canada pulls refugee welcome mat, launches ads warning asylum claims hard

    Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.

  • 'Banana Republic Stuff': Mehdi Hasan Nails GOP Hypocrisy Over Trump's Latest Move

    The former MSNBC host put the right on blast for their silence over two questionable moves by the president-elect.

  • Jesse Watters Demands ‘Eye Candy’ From Female Trump Appointees

    Jesse Watters faced blowback online after saying he wanted to see more “eye candy” from female Trump appointees. The Fox News host said he’d “like to see Linda McMahon doing yoga” or Tulsi Gabbard “surfing.” His remarks came after The Five show screened footage of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. showing off his muscles in a shirtless workout ahead of his Department of Health and Human Services confirmation hearing.

  • CNN Digs Up Clip of Pete Hegseth Attacking ‘Armchair Tough Guy’ Trump

    Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense, called him an “armchair tough guy” on national television during the 2016 presidential campaign. In the March 4 Fox News clip, which CNN unearthed, along with a number of other comments he has made about Trump in the past, Hegseth wasn’t sold on the then-Republican candidate. “It’s typical Trump: all bluster, very little substance. He talks a tough game, but when pressed on it, he’s an armchair tough guy,” Hegseth said during t

  • Trump argues he has presidential immunity now, as president-elect

    SCOTUS gave presidents broad immunity from prosecution. Trump says that protection extends to him now, before he's sworn into office.

  • Fighter jets, tanks and more: Syrian army’s retreat from Aleppo is a windfall for rebels

    It took just 72 hours for the Syrian army and its Russian- and Iran-backed allies to lose all the territory they had “liberated” from Islamist rebel groups in Aleppo province in five years of bloody fighting between 2014 and 2019. The regime forces left behind an unprecedented stockpile of weapons and ammunition, including jets, missiles, and tanks. In Iran – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s most important ally – criticism has mounted, with some observers deriding the Syrian army as being “not