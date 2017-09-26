China says situation on Korean peninsula very dangerous

BEIJING (Reuters) - The situation on the Korean peninsula is at a very dangerous stage, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told counterparts from the BRICS group of nations, China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The urgent task is to prevent North Korea's nuclear and missile programs progressing and to avoid a further escalation in tensions and to especially prevent resorting to arms, Wang said, speaking in New York on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting.

