China sees one of its slowest years of growth since 1990 as recovery stalls

China’s economy last year grew at one of its slowest rates in more than three decades, official figures showed Wednesday, as it was battered by a crippling property crisis, sluggish consumption and global turmoil.

The figures were in line with expectations and even beat Beijing’s target but will likely pile fresh pressure on officials to unveil more stimulus measures to kickstart business activity and get the country’s army of consumers spending again.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics revealed that gross domestic product expanded 5.2 percent to hit 126 trillion yuan ($17.6 trillion) last year.

The reading is better than the three percent recorded in 2022, when strict zero-Covid curbs destroyed activity, but marks the weakest performance since 1990, excluding the pandemic years.

While 5.2 percent would be looked on enviously by other governments such as the United States and those in the eurozone – which each expanded around two percent in 2022 – it is well down from the levels around six or seven percent constantly enjoyed in the 2010s.

After lifting its draconian Covid measures at the end of 2022, Beijing set itself a growth target of “around five percent” for last year.

The economy enjoyed an initial post-pandemic rebound, but ran out of steam within months as a lack of confidence among households and businesses hit consumption.

Officials are due to release their growth target for 2024 in March.

(AFP)



