China sends help to quake-hit Vanuatu as it expands Pacific island ties

China sent a team of four technical specialists to Vanuatu to help with earthquake recovery efforts this week, in a Pacific islands first for Beijing as it steps up engagement with nations in the region.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday that the team would conduct scientific surveys on structures in the hardest-hit areas, as well as safety assessments and studies on secondary disaster risks.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacific island nation in mid-December, killing at least 14 people, injuring more than 200 others, and causing major damage to infrastructure. A 6.1-magnitude quake followed on December 22.

It is the first time Beijing has sent a technical team to a country in the Pacific islands, an area where China is looking to develop closer relations.

Ian Chong, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, said the assistance was part of Beijing's diplomatic playbook.

"Assistance and aid are among the tools that China uses to build ties. [The recovery support from Beijing is] consistent with its efforts elsewhere around the world. This is especially apparent in places that are less developed and poorer," Chong said.

China has been expanding its footprint in the Pacific, largely through development and infrastructure support, stoking fears among Washington and its allies.

The Pacific islands are integral to Washington's "island chain" security concept in which these locations are part of a defensive line between Asia and the United States.

For many Pacific island nations, the approach has been - in the words of former Solomon Islands prime minister Manasseh Sogavare - to be "friend to all, enemy to none".

This has meant engaging Beijing while maintaining long-standing ties with traditional partners like Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

Nevertheless, Beijing is now the region's biggest trading partner and its second-largest bilateral donor after Australia.

In the past, its assistance to the Pacific islands has largely been in the form of loans but, according to the Lowy Institute's annual Pacific Aid Map published in late November, China appears to be shifting its strategy towards grants and new infrastructure project commitments.

Wen Shaobiao, a Taiwan affairs specialist at Shanghai International Studies University, said the southward extension of the belt and road to the region, together with Beijing's growing influence, had generated unprecedented anxiety among the US and its allies.

"The US and its regional allies tend to perceive China's cooperation and support in the region through a geopolitical and security lens, interpreting it as a geopolitical challenge to their influence," Wen said.

One case, he said, was the police cooperation pact signed between China and Solomon Islands in 2022. The deal alarmed both Washington and Canberra because it was seen as a strategic play but, in reality, it was meant to increase the capacity of police to maintain social order, according to Wen.

"This support, although not in the traditional sense of military security, should be considered an aspect of cooperation in social governance. It is not driven by geopolitical or political intentions," he added.

Chong said there was a prevailing belief among the Pacific island states that the regional rivalry between the major powers had "minimal relevance" to their lives, seeing it instead as an opportunity to secure economic and development benefits.

He said that underdevelopment, lack of opportunity, and climate change were among the Pacific islands' long-standing list of unaddressed concerns.

"Cooperation with China, for the moment, seems to promise an addressing of these issues," Chong said, adding that the consistency of Chinese help over the longer term remained less clear.

Meanwhile, Australia, New Zealand and the US were worried about how stronger ties between China and certain Pacific island states might affect security, including the potential establishment of military bases, satellite surveillance, and access to crucial undersea cables, according to Chong.

They were also worried that any hostile military presence could jeopardise the trade routes of Australia and New Zealand, and parts of the US, including Guam and Hawaii, could be at risk, he said.

The region holds added strategic significance for Beijing, given that the Marshall Islands, Palau and Tuvalu are among the few remaining countries in the area that still recognise Taiwan diplomatically.

According to Wen, Beijing has been actively working to reduce such recognition, which Taipei has traditionally seen as important.

Chong said Beijing had occasionally directed support towards specific politicians and political parties in the region, which on assuming power, often severed official diplomatic relations with Taipei. That action was followed by an increase in development assistance from Beijing.

The Lowy Institute's report noted a significant change in country-level allocation of Chinese development finance in 2022 that appeared linked to diplomatic changes.

Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Samoa have seen declines in Chinese support from pre-pandemic levels. However, the declines in these countries have been offset by increases in other parts of the Pacific, notably in Kiribati and Solomon Islands, which shifted their diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 2019, according to the report.

