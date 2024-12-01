China sends officials to study effects of sanctions on Russia as it eyes up Taiwan invasion

Director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Centre says ‘for the Chinese, Russia is really a sandbox’ for managing sanctions - I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg

China has sent officials to the Russian central bank to study the effects of Western sanctions for a better understanding of how it would be affected if it were to invade Taiwan.

Beijing had already set up a task force months after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, which was tasked with producing reports about the impacts of Western sanctions on the Russian economy.

China is “very interested” in “practically everything” about the sanctions, including potentially positive effects on domestic production, a person with knowledge of the specialist task force told the Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, China vowed “resolute countermeasures” on Sunday after the US approved an arms shipment to Taiwan.

In addition to reports produced through the inter-agency, Chinese officials have been sent on recurring trips to Moscow’s central bank, ministry of finance and other government agencies that deal with Western sanctions.

Western sanctions on China triggered by an invasion of Taiwan could put $3.7 trillion overseas bank assets and reserves at risk - Sergei Bobylev/Pool Sputnik Kremlin

“For the Chinese, Russia is really a sandbox on how sanctions work and how to manage them. They know that if there is a Taiwan contingency, the tool kit that will be applied against them will be similar,” said Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Centre.

Russia’s economy defied expectations after Western sanctions were imposed, with consumer confidence increasing and wages growing in the months after the invasion.

However, the Kremlin was recently forced to reassure Russians who feared they would be significantly impacted by the sudden collapse of the rouble, which plunged to its lowest level since the invasion began.

The creation of a task force reflects deepening relations between Beijing and Moscow. Chinese companies are believed to be playing a pivotal role in the supply of weapons used by Russia in Ukraine.

It also reflects concerns in Beijing over the $3.3 trillion it holds in foreign-exchange reserves – the largest in the world.

Officials in China have therefore been tasked with diversifying away from dollar-denominated assets, including American treasury bonds.

Western sanctions on China triggered by an invasion of Taiwan could put $3.7 trillion in Chinese overseas bank assets and reserves at risk, according to a report by the Atlantic Council and Rhodium Group .

One lesson China has learnt from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is preparation, according to analysts, after watching how Russia diversified foreign reserves and de-dollarised its economy in the months before February 2022.

But it has also learnt that the “West can get their act together on sanctions when they have to,” according to Agathe Demarais, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Lai Ching-te, president of Taiwan, said in the United States on Saturday that we have to “fight together to prevent war”, as he kicked off a week-long tour of the Pacific.

“Peace is priceless, and war has no winners, we have to fight, fight together to prevent war,” Lai said during a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbour.