China’s aircraft carrier Fujian is at sea, and now it’s a very different world

Lewis Page
·5 min read
Chinese aircraft carrier Fujian leaves harbour for initial sea trials, May 1, 2024. The ship boasts electromagnetic catapults and will receive a fully capable fifth generation air wing
Chinese aircraft carrier Fujian leaves harbour for initial sea trials, May 1, 2024. The ship boasts electromagnetic catapults and will receive a fully capable fifth generation air wing - Pu Haiyang/Xinhua via AP

On Wednesday morning China’s third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, left the Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai for her initial sea trials – and Beijing’s journey towards world dominance took another big step forward.

It won’t be all that long before the Fujian completes trials and gets her first aircraft. The learning curve for the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) will be steep: the new ship is China’s first catapult carrier, and a big step up from the PLAN’s previous ships, Liaoning and Shandong. But one of these fine days the Fujian will have a complement of tailhook J-15B fighters (late fourth generation, derived from the Russian ‘Flanker’) and – almost more importantly – KJ-600 radar planes. Not so very long after that she will start getting carrier-capable J-35 fifth-generation stealth fighters. China already has a profusion of powerful escort warships, supply vessels and submarines ready to form a strike group around the Fujian.

British F-35B Lightning jump jets prepare to depart carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and return to their base ashore, 17 March, 2024. Eight jets were embarked in the ship for Exercise Steadfast Defender: Britain has, so far, never been able to spare more. British carriers have no catapults and cannot operate fully capable warplanes

Once the PLAN has learned how to use her, the Fujian will be more than a match for a British carrier, or the single French one. She will only be a little less powerful than one of the US Navy’s mighty supercarriers.

The implications of this are huge. Seventy per cent of the world is salt water. Almost all of the human race lives within range of aircraft launched from a carrier in the nearest sea or ocean. The vast majority of world trade moves by ship, especially bulk commodities like iron ore.

At the moment, no matter where across the aqueous globe one may find oneself, the most significant naval force is nearly always the nearest US Navy carrier strike group. On its own, that US carrier group is capable of defeating most national navies and air forces. It dominates the sea and the sky, and can project hard power many hundreds of miles inland. It can remain present for months on end without any land-based support or consent from the local region, fighting hard or just poised for action. This is true blue-water naval capability. Despite many claims to the contrary, it has not been rendered obsolete by ballistic or even hypersonic missiles.

As a result, with certain exceptions, it’s an American world run by America’s rules. Americans being essentially rather decent, and most of us adequately happy with the situation, we call this “the rules-based international order”, but it is what it is – the Pax Americana.

There is, of course, an emerging axis of opposition to this. Russia, China and Iran make no secret of the fact that they don’t like the world the way it is. India appears to be slipping into this camp: certainly to the extent of snapping up cheap Russian oil, and thereby bankrolling Putin’s atrocities in Ukraine.

These malign actors extend their tentacles around the globe. Wagner Group operatives are active in Africa and other places. Iran, as is well known, has its proxies in Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen. Chinese money, often lent under the Belt and Road Initiative, has extended its influence worldwide. Last month deals were signed for $15bn of finance, mostly Chinese, which is expected to finally get the giant Simandou iron ore project in Guinea moving. New and massive supplies of iron ore will apparently begin to ship from West Africa before the end of 2025.

China buys over 70 per cent of all seaborne iron ore, and at the moment it is heavily dependent on Australian supplies – supplies which would probably cease, in the event of China invading Taiwan. In just a few years, perhaps, this dependency will be lessened. The government of Guinea will probably not be overly concerned about Taiwan. One of the rules of the rules-based order is that nobody is allowed to interfere with freedom of navigation on the high seas, so China will probably be able to get its ore even having invaded Taiwan.

The ore will be turned into steel, and steel will be turned into ships. The next carrier to follow the Fujian is already building, and this one will probably be fully the equal of a US vessel. Beijing plans to have six carriers by 2035.

More and more in future, no matter where you may be in the world, the nearest carrier strike group may be Chinese, not American. At first this will influence thinking and military realities in places like the Gulf – China has already found itself in naval control there for a spell recently. Then, perhaps, the Torres Strait north of Australia. Soon enough there may be a Chinese carrier group nearby anywhere in the Pacific, the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and from time to time the English Channel and the North Sea.

This is blue water carrier power. It can reach almost anywhere.

It’s going to be a very different world.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Cannibal and Double-Murderer Selfie That Sums Up Ukraine War

    via OK.ru Russia appears to have two new poster children for its war against Ukraine and supposed crusade to save “traditional values” from the deviant West: a cannibal and a murderer united on the battlefield.Nearly two years after Moscow first hatched its deranged prison-recruitment scheme to use hardened criminals as cannon fodder in Ukraine, a selfie shared on social media provides a glimpse of the country’s new normal.Dmitry Malyshev, sentenced to 25 years in 2015 for murdering a man and fi

  • How China's J-20 stacks up to USA's F-22 fighter jet

    The US claims China stole American tech to make a copycat of the F-22 Raptor, known as the J-20 Mighty Dragon. We compare the stealth, accuracy, and radar technology of the two fighter jets.

  • Russia may not start an all-out war with NATO, but already has plans to destroy it from within

    Western leaders are warning of a Russian attack on NATO. But the Kremlin is playing the long game.

  • Ukraine's new ATACMS could make Crimea 'militarily worthless,' war expert says

    Long-range ATACMS supplied by the US to Ukraine could strike Crimea, a crucial logistics and military hub for Russia, hard, a military analyst said.

  • China’s Biggest Carrier Starts Sea Trial in Show of Power

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest and most advanced warship has begun its first sea trial, paving the way for the country to enhance its navy’s capability to project power amid US concerns of Beijing’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.Most Read from BloombergUS and Saudis Near Defense Pact Meant to Reshape Middle EastBiden Calls Ally Japan ‘Xenophobic’ Along With China, RussiaSaudi Arabia Steps Up Arrests Of Those Attacking Israel OnlineHuawei Secretly Backs US Research, Awarding Millions i

  • Russian forces have hit on a cheap way to foil US precision weapons in Ukraine

    The Pentagon said some US GPS-guided weapons given to Ukraine had been repeatedly stopped by Russian electronic warfare.

  • Why Israel is so determined to launch an offensive in Rafah. And why so many oppose it

    Israel is determined to launch a ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost town, a plan that has raised global alarm because of the potential for harm to more than a million Palestinian civilians sheltering there. Israel has approved military plans for its offensive and has moved troops and tanks to southern Israel in apparent preparation — though it's still unknown when or if it will happen.

  • Drone footage shows devastation in Ukraine's strategic eastern city of Chasiv Yar as Russians near

    Months of relentless Russian artillery pounding have devastated a strategic city in eastern Ukraine, new drone footage obtained by The Associated Press shows, with barely a building left intact, homes and municipal offices charred and a town that once had a population of 12,000 now all but deserted. The destruction is reminiscent of the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, which Ukraine yielded after months of bombardment and huge losses for both sides. The strategically important city has been under attack by Russian forces for months.

  • Taiwan reports second Chinese 'combat patrol' in a week

    Taiwan's defence ministry on Thursday said that China had carried out a "joint combat readiness patrol" near the island for the second time in a week. Over the past four years, China's military has significantly ramped up its activities around democratically-governed Taiwan. The ministry said that starting from 4 p.m. (0800GMT) on Thursday it had detected 15 Chinese military aircraft, including Su-30 fighters, carrying out "joint combat readiness patrols" with Chinese warships around Taiwan.

  • Portuguese-flagged ship is hit far in Arabian Sea, raising concerns over Houthi rebel capabilities

    JERUSALEM (AP) — A Portuguese-flagged container ship came under attack by a drone in the far reaches of the Arabian Sea, corresponding with a claim by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they assaulted the ship there, authorities said Tuesday. The attack on the MSC Orion, occurring some 600 kilometers (375 miles) off the coast of Yemen, appeared to be the first confirmed deep-sea assault claimed by the Houthis since they began targeting ships in November. It suggests the Houthis — or potentially their ma

  • China launches sea trials for next-generation aircraft carrier

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China on Wednesday launched sea trials for the Fujian, its third and most advanced aircraft carrier, state media reported. The start of tests by the Chinese navy came nearly two years after the aircraft carrier was first unveiled in June 2022. The Fujian, entirely designed and built domestically, is larger and more advanced than the Shandong, commissioned in late 2019, and the Liaoning, which China bought second-hand from Ukraine in 1998.

  • Colombian military loses millions of bullets, says president

    Military personnel have been selling weapons to arms traders, says President Gustavo Petro.

  • Ukrainian forces near besieged Chasiv Yar say they badly need ammunition

    Ukrainian forces defending the strategic eastern stronghold of Chasiv Yar say they are still waiting for fresh ammunition after the United States approved a major military aid package, amid intensifying attacks from Russian troops and drones. Moscow's army is advancing west of Avdiivka, a city it captured in February, and its troops have reached the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, another major objective that would allow them to command higher ground and target towns and cities further to the west. Oleh Shyriaiev, commander of Ukraine's 225th Separate Assault Battalion that is fighting near Chasiv Yar, said more artillery shells would help his unit hold their positions.

  • Kremlin brags about Western arms captured from Ukraine at Moscow show

    Military hardware, including tanks, captured by Russia in Ukraine, are on display in Victory Park for a month-long open-air exhibition leading up to the country’s Victory Day celebrations.

  • Russian missiles strike Odesa again as situation worsens on eastern front

    Kyiv's struggle has been deepening for months as Ukrainian forces keep waiting for vital new military aid.

  • Russia is displaying its war 'trophies' — an array of captured Western hardware like Abrams and Leopard tanks — saying 'victory is inevitable'

    Russia is showing off more than 30 captured NATO vehicles as it seeks to blame the treaty organization for the Ukraine war.

  • Stolen Colombian weapons, ammo may have ended up in hands of Haiti gangs, president says

    Some of the weapons and ammunition recently discovered stolen from two Colombian military bases might have ended up in the hands of armed gangs in Haiti, according to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who warned that arms smugglers have created alliances with corrupt members of his country’s military.

  • South Korea considers joining alliance for sharing military technology with Australia, US and UK

    South Korea is considering sharing advanced military technology with the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia through the so-called AUKUS partnership, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said. Shin said the possibility was discussed during two days of meetings between South Korea and Australia’s defense and foreign ministers that ended in the Australian city of Melbourne on Wednesday.

  • New US sanctions against Russia target weapons development, ban uranium imports for nuclear power

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on hundreds of companies and people tied to Russia's weapons development program, more than a dozen Chinese entities accused of helping Moscow find workarounds to earlier penalties, and individuals linked to the death of Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The actions by the departments of Treasury and State target Russia’s military-industrial base, chemical weapons programs and people and companies in third countries t

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy: We must speed up deliveries of weaponry for frontline soldiers

    Zelenskiy, looking stern, made his comments in his nightly video address amid an acknowledgment from his top commander that Ukraine's forces have pulled back from villages in some of the most hotly contested sectors in the two-year-old war. "We need a significant acceleration of supplies to enhance tangibly the capabilities of our soldiers," Zelenskiy said. He pointed specifically to deliveries of U.S. weapons, after a six-month slowdown in supplies, as critical in righting the situation at key points in the 1,000-km (600-mile) front line.