China stabbings: At least eight dead after student goes on rampage in college 'after failing exam'

Police officers keep watch near an entrance to the Wuxi Vocational College of Arts and Technology following the knife attack (Reuters)

At least eight people have been killed after a man went on a stabbing spree at a school in China.

A 21-year-old has been identified as being behind the attack in Yixing City in the country’s eastern Jiangsu province on Saturday.

An additional 17 were said to be injured in the attack at the Wuxi Vocational College of Arts and Technology.

The man was arrested by police and is said to be a former student at the college and has been locally named by his surname Xu.

Police said he had failed his examinations and could not graduate, and that he was dissatisfied about his pay at an internship.

Flowers left at the scene were moved by authorities (Reuters)

Xu is said to have confessed to the killings.

"According to preliminary investigations, the suspect... attacked others after failing an exam and not receiving his graduation certificate, as well as being dissatisfied with his internship compensation," the Yixing Public Security Bureau said in a statement.

"They were just 18, 19-year-old kids. It's such a pity and so sad," said a man who arrived to lay a bouquet of chrysanthemums near one of the school gates, giving his surname as Duan.

"We really have to give young people better psychological guidance," he added.

Security swiftly removed the bouquet.

Also on Saturday, authorities in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai said they had charged a 62-year-old man, reports Reuters.

Authorities said he rammed his car into a crowd outside a sports stadium, killing 35 people and injuring 43 on Monday night.

In both cases, the suspects lashed out with fatal violence against unrelated bystanders after suffering an economic loss, according to the sparse details released by police.

The incidents are understood to have been sparsely reported by the Chinese media.