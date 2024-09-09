China’s new strategy in Africa: is the continent getting a fair deal?

China has unveiled a bold new strategy to deepen its influence in Africa – with mixed reactions over whether the continent will truly benefit. At the close of the latest China-Africa cooperation forum, Beijing presented an elaborate proposal to boost African development while securing its own strategic foothold.



The Beijing Action Plan is China’s blueprint for the next three years, committing a staggering €46 billion in aid, investments and credit lines.

Building on the Dakar Action Plan – signed in the Senegalese capital in 2021 to strengthen cooperation in trade, infrastructure and development – the new deal promises African countries €27 billion in credit, €10 billion in assistance and €9 billion in direct investment from Chinese companies.

Its unveiling, made during the ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac) held last week in Beijing, marks a key moment in the strengthening relationship between the two regions.

But while the numbers sound promising, questions linger about the true impact on Africa.

“Monitoring these commitments is difficult, and it is not certain whether or when these targets will be met,” says Ibrahima Xalil Niang, an economist at Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar.

He warns that a lack of clear oversight and evaluation is one of Focac's biggest weaknesses.

Politics and security

Beyond financial aid, China’s strategy this time extends into new territory: political and security cooperation.

The plan also includes promises of training African military forces, participating in peacekeeping efforts and combatting terrorism.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

How Beijing has been recalibrating its expanding influence in Africa

China calls for more African representation in international bodies

China, Russia are 'destabilizing' Africa, warns United States