China and the US will plan a Biden-Xi call in the coming weeks, the White House says

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing and Washington will plan for a phone call in the coming weeks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, the White House said Wednesday after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

Sullivan's first trip to China as national security adviser was aimed at keeping high-level communications open and stabilizing bilateral relations to avoid conflict.

The White House statement said both sides would keep lines of communication open, including planning for a “leader-level call" in the coming weeks.

There was no indication the two leaders might meet in person before Biden leaves the Oval Office.

The White House said the two sides also planned to hold a military theater commander telephone call in the near future.

China has rapidly expanded its military, and there are concerns that Taiwan and the South China Sea are becoming flashpoints.

Wang told Sullivan that Taiwan's independence poses the greatest threat to stability in the immediate region. He demanded that the U.S. “stop arming the island but support China's peaceful unification," according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy that split from authoritarian communist China in 1949, has rejected Beijing's demands that it accept unification with the mainland by peace or by force. The U.S. is obligated under a domestic law to provide the island with sufficient hardware and technology to deter invasion.

The White House statement said Sullivan “underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Sullivan planned to meet with China’s Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia on Thursday morning, according to a senior Biden administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the yet to be publicly announced meeting.

Zhang has spoken in the past of Beijing’s determination to take control of Taiwan. At an international naval gathering earlier this year in northeast China, Zhang said China would strike back with force if its interests came under threat.

He said China’s territorial sovereignty “brooks no infringement and its core interests cannot be challenged. We do not provoke trouble, but we will never flinch in face of provocation. The Chinese military will resolutely defend the reunification and interest of the motherland.”

Beijing also warned Washington “not to support or indulge the Philippines to infringe” upon China's rights and interests in the South China Sea. China and the Philippines have clashed over the Second Thomas Shoal and lately the Sabina Shoal.

The U.S. military has pushed back against China’s claim to virtually the entire South China Sea, saying this week it would be open to consultations about escorting Philippine ships in the disputed sea amid a spike in hostilities between Beijing and Manila on the issue.

The White House said Sullivan reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defending its Indo-Pacific allies and expressed concern about Beijing's destabilizing actions against “lawful Philippine maritime operations” in the South China Sea.

The Philippines has called for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to do more. The 10-nation Southeast Asian bloc includes the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, which have South China Sea claims that overlap with each other as well as China’s and Taiwan’s.

The U.S. has shifted its policy with China from engagement to competition. The Biden administration has made it a priority to prevent the competition from spiraling out of control, while seeking to collaborate with China in areas such as climate change, artificial intelligence and enforcement against illicit drugs.

John Podesta, the senior adviser to the president for international climate policy, will travel to China, and Sullivan and Wang discussed “next steps to reduce the flow of illicit synthetic drugs” and “continue repatriation of undocumented migrants," the White House said.

The U.S. Border Patrol in July made 1,851 arrests of Chinese immigrants on the border with Mexico, down from the December high of 5,951.

The two sides also agreed to hold a second round of dialogue over artificial intelligence, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Sullivan raised continued concerns about China's trade policies and non-market economic practices, the White House said.

Wang demanded the U.S. “stop suppressing China in the areas of trade, economic and technology," the Chinese foreign ministry said.

By resorting to protectionism, the U.S. would only “hurt the global green development and affect the global economic growth,” Wang told Sullivan.

__

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Top US, China officials to meet on military, Taiwan, fentanyl

    BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan is embarking on several days of talks with top Chinese officials in Beijing this week, aimed at quieting tensions between the two superpowers ahead of the Nov. 5 U.S. election. Sullivan, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and others meet for the talks from Tuesday to Thursday as the two countries are at odds over the Middle East and Ukraine, Chinese territorial claims from Taiwan to the South China Sea, and trade.

  • Top-level meeting shows China - and Xi - still a priority for Biden

    Jake Sullivan is on his first visit to China as national security adviser, for talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

  • China says Mekong dam did not discharge water downstream amid heavy flooding in Thailand

    China said on Tuesday a major dam on the Mekong River did not discharge floodwaters last week amid heavy flooding in Thailand. Monsoon rains across large areas in Thailand have caused extensive flooding that has killed at least nine people and affected more than 51,700 households, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. They have also caused landslides that have killed 13 people on the island of Phuket. But the flooding along the banks of the Mekong has heightened conc

  • TikTok owner ByteDance hires prominent talent from start-ups in long-term commitment to AI

    ByteDance, the owner of TikTok and its Chinese sibling Douyin, is furthering plans to boost its research capabilities in large language models (LLMs), the technology used to develop generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tools like ChatGPT, as the firm's recent efforts begin to bear fruit. The company has added at least two prominent AI experts to its technology team focused on language and graphics model development. Huang Wenhao, a Microsoft alumnus, last worked as vice-president at 01.AI,

  • U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan lands in Beijing for talks

    STORY: :: U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan arrives in Beijing for talks aimed at softening tensions with China:: Beijing, China:: August 27, 2024Sullivan was set to meet with China's top diplomat Wang Yi and others to discuss issues relating to the Middle East and Ukraine, Chinese territorial claims from Taiwan to the South China Sea, and trade.Sullivan's trip is the first by a U.S. national security adviser since 2016. He has held regular talks with Wang with an eye to managing competition between the superpowers, and they last met in January in Bangkok.

  • Nuclear Watchdog Says Russia Elevates Risk Running Kursk Reactor

    (Bloomberg) -- Monitors from the United Nations atomic watchdog said Rosatom Corp. is elevating the risk of a radiological emergency by continuing to operate a nuclear power plant on Russian soil that’s near territory seized by Ukraine this month. Most Read from BloombergNazi Bunker’s Leafy Makeover Turns Ugly Past Into Urban EyecatcherChicago Overcomes DNC Skeptics With Calm, Parties and Sun“The fact that the plant is operating makes it even more serious,” International Atomic Energy Agency Dir

  • Israelis rescue hostage in Gaza

    Plus, Iran is possibly opening the door to negotiations over a nuclear program.

  • Iran opens the door to resuming nuclear talks with US

    Iran’s supreme leader has hinted that his country is open to renewed talks with the US on the Islamic Republic’s vast nuclear programme.

  • Agenda for US-China talks includes Taiwan, South China Sea, Russia and AI

    In addition to Taiwan and tariffs, when US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meet this week, they will discuss counternarcotics, better communication between the nations' militaries and improved artificial intelligence security, a senior White House official said Monday. The meetings, scheduled to run from Tuesday to Thursday in Beijing, are to build on the talks that began at last year's summit in California between US President Joe Biden and Chinese P

  • Iran's supreme leader opens door to negotiations with United States over Tehran's nuclear program

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's supreme leader opened the door Tuesday to renewed negotiations with the United States over his country's rapidly advancing nuclear program, telling its civilian government there was “no barrier" to engaging with its “enemy.”

  • Beijing diplomat urges China and Japan to take long view on tense ties to manage friction

    Meeting a cross-party delegation from the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union on Tuesday, Liu said relations were at a critical point. "It is hoped that both sides will approach Sino-Japanese relations from a broader and long-term perspective, enhance strategic communications and cooperation in various fields, and manage differences constructively," Liu was quoted as saying. Liu is head of the International Department for China's ruling Communist Party, and the group from Japan is led by Toshihiro Nikai - a House of Representatives member and a heavyweight in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

  • Biden administration throws cold water on prospect of renewed Iran nuclear talks

    After the supreme leader of Iran signaled a willingness to return to nuclear negotiations with the United States, the Biden administration cast doubt on the likelihood of resuming talks in the near future. "We will judge Iran's leadership by their actions, not their words," a State Department spokesperson said Tuesday. "If Iran wants to demonstrate seriousness or a new approach, they should stop nuclear escalations and start meaningfully cooperating with the IAEA," they added, referencing the International Atomic Energy Agency, an intergovernmental watchdog that Tehran has often subverted.

  • A top White House official says US and China are working to avoid conflict at talks in Beijing

    BEIJING (AP) — The United States and China are working to ensure the competition between them does not veer into conflict, a top White House official said Tuesday as the two sides started talks on a relationship that has been severely tested during President Joe Biden's term in office.

  • US admiral says American ships could sail into a South China Sea standoff to shield an ally amid tensions with China

    Tensions are high in the South China Sea after a string of maritime and air clashes between China and the Philippines.

  • NATO must learn lessons from Ukraine to keep its air superiority, US general says

    NATO needs to learn lessons from the ongoing war in Ukraine to avoid the "terrible" cost of a stalemate in the air, according to Gen. James Hecker.

  • Two people charged after infant dies in First Nation on Manitoulin Island

    WIKWEMIKONG, Ont. — Police say two people have been charged in the death of an infant in a First Nation on Manitoulin Island.

  • Michael Cohen Reveals Classic Trump Hand Gesture That Shows When He’s Lying

    The former Trump attorney explains the ex-president’s “tell.”

  • Newt Gingrich Offers Extreme Debate Idea That Kamala Harris Fans Actually Love

    "That would actually be kinda awesome," one person wrote of Gingrich's proposal.

  • Jesse Watters Called Out By Colleagues For Vile Comment About Kamala Harris

    Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, also chimed in to defend the vice president.

  • Melania Shares Cryptic Post About New York Amid Barron College Mystery

    Melania Trump marked her 28th anniversary as a New Yorker on Tuesday by posting an aerial photo of Manhattan and sharing one of her more effusive public comments on any subject to date.“New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived 28 years ago today,” the former first lady wrote in a cryptic post on X, formerly Twitter. “This electrifying town isn’t just my home; it’s a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York’s iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day.”There’s