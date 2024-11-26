China's Ambassador to Australia says US trade policy to impact bilateral relations

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY (Reuters) - China's Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said on Tuesday the United States' policy on trade with China and other countries will have an impact on relations between Canberra and Beijing.

"U.S. policy on trade with China, with other countries as well will have an impact and that is an important element that we have to consider," Xiao told a press conference in Canberra, in response to a question on whether potential tariffs by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would impact Australia and China's bilateral relationship.

Xiao was speaking shortly after Trump announced he planned to impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports, as well as 25% tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada.

