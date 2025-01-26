How China's 'cultural confidence' push is sparking the revival of traditional crafts

Liu Qilan used to be a kindergarten teacher in Guiyang, capital of Guizhou province in southern China. About two years ago, she returned to her rural hometown in Rongjiang county to launch a community-focused business selling local products - from traditional silver to wax-dyed clothing. She has never looked back.

Despite her lack of experience in the field, the then 25-year-old opened her outlet in 2023 with help from the government. She also leveraged the immense popularity of Cunchao, a football tournament played by villagers from Rongjiang county.

Liu is one of many entrepreneurs from less-developed parts of China to have benefited from the country's renewed emphasis on preserving and revitalising cultural heritage - a cornerstone of President Xi Jinping's vision to instil "cultural confidence" in the population of 1.4 billion.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

ADVERTISEMENT

For decades, China's economic development was synonymous with mass production and industrialisation, with traditional craftsmanship relegated to the margins. But recent policies to support artisans, along with the success of entrepreneurs such as Liu, suggest both authorities and consumers have a new appreciation for these age-old skills.

According to observers, preserving craftsmanship is a way to build cultural confidence, which in turn is part of China's pursuit of socialism - particularly the "mass line" principle calling for close ties between the Communist Party and the people.

Cunchao, also known as the "Village Super League", is not just a tournament but a carnival blending sport and local culture, where football matches are interspersed with performances by ethnic minority dance troupes. Millions of people have watched the spectacle in person and online since it was launched in May 2023.

Liu Qilan takes part in a live-streaming course sponsored by the Rongjiang county government in June. Photo: Handout alt=Liu Qilan takes part in a live-streaming course sponsored by the Rongjiang county government in June. Photo: Handout>

ADVERTISEMENT

Cunchao's surge in popularity has brought unprecedented media attention to the Miao people, Guizhou's largest ethnic minority group. This is what inspired Liu, who is Miao, to leave her teaching job and start her store featuring traditional crafts from her culture.

"I found that many tourists were very interested in the traditional costumes of our local minority ethnic groups, but it was difficult to find authentic local products on the market," she said. "Therefore, I began selling authentic traditional clothing and silver jewellery in my store, and the response was enthusiastic."

Recognising the growing demand, Liu and her mother, a skilled embroiderer, started their own wax dyeing workshop in Rongjiang. Traditional Guizhou wax dyeing involves applying molten wax to cloth, which is then dyed. The wax resists the dye, creating intricate patterns. Each item typically takes a week to make.

"My mother poured her heart and soul into every step of the process, from selecting materials to finishing the product," she said.

"The patterns [the artisans] paint are inspired by their daily lives. For instance, animals such as fish, dragons and birds are all symbolic of the phoenix in Miao culture, and they are considered auspicious creatures."

ADVERTISEMENT

The method, also known as batik dyeing, has been practised in Guizhou for centuries and is deeply embedded in the province's cultural identity. The intricate patterns and vibrant colours often depict the stories, legends and spiritual beliefs of local communities.

Wax dyeing was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2011.

A decade later, Xi visited a Miao embroidery and wax dyeing workshop during an inspection tour of the province.

"What is 'folk' is also international," Xi said while speaking to an employee of the workshop in Bijie, a city in northwestern Guizhou.

He added that traditional ethnic minority culture could promote national and traditional culture and contribute to rural revitalisation, and it must be preserved and developed.

Wax dyeing, also known as batik dyeing, has been practised in Guizhou for centuries. Photo: Liu Qilan alt=Wax dyeing, also known as batik dyeing, has been practised in Guizhou for centuries. Photo: Liu Qilan>

ADVERTISEMENT

When she launched her business, Liu faced significant challenges in digital marketing, but the local government supported the young entrepreneur from the beginning.

"I had been considering investing in live-streaming e-commerce training, but I was pleasantly surprised to discover that local authorities were offering free training programmes," said Liu, who took part in a 15-day government-sponsored course in June covering filming, editing, and live-streaming - with free meals provided.

The county government has also given Liu subsidies of over 9,000 yuan (US$1,230) to cover expenses such as renting a storefront, and as part of a one-time payment for entrepreneurs who return to their hometowns to start a business.

She has also taken part in government-sponsored trips around the country, visiting Beijing, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, Jilin province and Shanghai to find inspiration and share her experience with other entrepreneurs.

Tings Chak, art director at Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, said Rongjiang's population of around 300,000 had been mobilised alongside party cadres, enterprises, and other sectors of society to promote the county through digital marketing and live-streaming, with a common vision for rural revitalisation.

Chak, who recently carried out fieldwork in Rongjiang, said that official support and resources had helped many women from the Miao and Dong ethnic minority groups set up workshops that were connected to people, places and markets across the country through online platforms.

Chak said government-led initiatives to protect and preserve cultural practices and knowledge - from building national museums to promoting activities at the grass-roots level - were closely linked to cultural confidence.

"Cultural confidence is inextricably linked to the construction of socialism, with the renewal of socialist culture and spirit playing an essential part - something that President Xi has emphasised," Chak said.

"This grounding in socialist culture and history and drawing from the 'mass line' is very present in a place like Rongjiang."

In Chinese political thought, the "mass line" is a methodology that emphasises the close connection between the Communist Party of China and the people. It requires the party to be responsive to the needs and desires of the people it represents, to govern with the people, and to continuously improve its work based on feedback from the masses.

China's intangible cultural heritage (ICH) law, introduced in 2011, aims to promote traditional culture and the building of a "socialist spiritual civilisation" while strengthening protection and preservation of intangible cultural knowledge, practices and expressions.

China now has 44 cultural elements or practices recognised by Unesco as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

"The support for ICH protection and preservation has focused on the ethnic minority communities, border areas, and historically underdeveloped regions, such as Rongjiang - one of the country's last nine counties to exit extreme poverty in 2020," Chak said.

"It's not about nostalgically looking to the past, but about the future of rural, peasant, and ethnic minority culture, that combines the digital tools and technologies of today with the inherited ancient cultures of the past."

While modern machine embroidery might offer advantages for Liu's business, she has so far opted against it in favour of handmade products.

She says manual skills are a unique and irreplaceable part of China's heritage and help to maintain a connection to the past.

"We cannot let this intangible cultural heritage be lost. If we rely too much on machine embroidery, these skills passed down from our ancestors will gradually be forgotten, and young people will no longer learn these traditional crafts," she said.

However, Liu said she might consider machine embroidery if orders were to increase or if some customers found handmade products too expensive.

According to Xiong Jie, director of East China Normal University's Global South Research Centre, Xi has repeatedly emphasised that China's traditional culture is its "outstanding advantage" to be protected and promoted.

"Culture thrives when it is displayed. Only through showcasing [it] can people develop a greater sense of fulfilment and happiness, thereby promoting its continuous development," Xiong said.

Xiong said the lasting impact of traditional culture and crafts could not be measured in short-term figures. He said this was especially true of culture's role in fostering a sense of group identity and cultural confidence, which could create new opportunities for people from rural areas to contribute to their hometowns - a key objective of rural revitalisation.

"Without this cultural confidence, people in a county might believe that the only path to success is to migrate to cities like Shenzhen or Guiyang for work. Now more young people realise that they can not only earn a living in their hometown but also take pride in its unique heritage."

Back in Rongjiang county, Liu beamed with pride when sharing that more than 40 female artisans from her birthplace and surrounding villages had sold their products through her workshop.

"Currently, our team has expanded to more than 10 embroiderers, all of whom were previously engaged in agricultural activities at home without a fixed source of income," she said.

"Now the women can earn more than 2,000 yuan per month, taking care of their families while realising their self-worth."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2025 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2025. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.