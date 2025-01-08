Deng Li takes reins as China's ambassador to France, pledging 'greater progress' in ties

China has named a diplomat with experience in North African and European affairs as the ambassador to France, succeeding Lu Shaye.

Deng Li began his tenure after presenting his credentials to the French protocol chief Frederic Pied on Tuesday.

"China-France relations have a solid foundation and broad prospects. I am committed to work with the French side to contribute to the greater progress of bilateral relations," Deng said in a statement from the Chinese embassy in France.

The appointment, in which he will also serve as ambassador to Monaco, came ahead of a visit to China by France's new Prime Minister, Francois Bayrou, in a bid to make progress on a trade dispute over brandy exports to China.

The announcement was made by French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday at an annual conference with French ambassadors. He did not disclose the date of Bayron's trip, according to Reuters.

Deng, 60, had been the vice-foreign minister since 2021 after spending a year as assistant minister for foreign affairs. Before that, Deng was the ambassador to Turkey and department head of West Asian and North African Affairs from 2015 through 2020.

He graduated with a French language major from the foreign ministry-affiliated China Foreign Affairs University.

Deng's appointment comes as China and Europe jostle through trade and geopolitical disputes.

In October, Brussels began enforcing hefty tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles after a year-long anti-dumping investigation.

In response, China has been charging provisional anti-dumping duties ranging up to 39 per cent on liquor, mostly on cognac shipments from France, since November.

Deng joined the foreign ministry in 1987, and was responsible for northern and western African affairs. He also served at embassies in former French colonies, including Mauritania and Algeria.

Deng also served as a counsellor in the embassy in Belgium in the early 2000s. He was the minister of the embassy in France from 2011 to 2015.

Lu, Deng's predecessor, announced in December that he would wrap up his tenure in Paris.

Lu earned a reputation for an uncompromising style as he had repeatedly caused uproar during interviews with local media.

In April 2023, he said ex-Soviet Union countries "do not have effective status" as sovereign countries under international law during a French televised interview when asked if he considered Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, part of Ukraine.

His remarks drew widespread anger and several European Union lawmakers demanded that the French government declare him persona non grata. Beijing, meanwhile, scrambled to distance itself from Lu's remarks.

Lu also drew criticism in 2022 when he said that re-education would be required for the Taiwanese population after reunification, and called a scholar critical of Beijing's alleged disinformation a "little rascal" and "rabid dog" in 2021.

European leaders, including Macron, are keen to leverage Chinese influence to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

China has proclaimed itself neutral in the conflict, and has maintained trade ties with Moscow.

In December, the EU added Chinese firms and individuals to its sanction list for allegedly fuelling Russia's war machine, an allegation that Beijing has long denied.

China and Europe are also at odds over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

In Novembere, the bloc's council approved a resolution banning products made with forced labour, largely targeting Xinjiang, and empowered customs authorities of member states to remove products from the market if they were found to be made with forced labour.

Also in November, the EU Parliament voted to require the council to revoke Hong Kong's favourable customs treatment, and review the status of the city's economic and trade office in Brussels.

The moves were taken in response to the imposition of the National Security Law and Article 23, Hong Kong's national security law, as well as the charges against former media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying.

