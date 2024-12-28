What will China's new mega dam mean for India ties and fragile Tibetan ecosystem?

South China Morning Post
·9 min read

Beijing's approval of a controversial mega dam in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo River, which flows from Tibet autonomous region into India, has sparked concerns about the environmental impact of the project, as well as the effect it could have on China-India ties amid signs of a thaw between the two neighbours.

The dam is expected to be the world's largest hydroelectric project and could generate three times the power of the Three Gorges Dam. Its construction will mark a major step in China's plan to tap the hydropower potential of the Tibetan plateau.

But it could also intensify a dam-building competition between the Asian neighbours near their disputed Himalayan border, according to diplomatic and environmental experts.

State news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday that the Chinese government had recently approved the massive project, which was included in Beijing's 14th Five-Year Plan for the 2021 - 2025 period.

The report did not specify the exact location of the project on Tibet's longest river, which becomes the Brahmaputra River when it flows into the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, viewed by China as part of southern Tibet. The river also flows into Bangladesh, where it is called the Jamuna.

But what is known is that the project will be built on a section referred to as the Grand Canyon, or the "Great Bend", on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo.

According to a 2020 estimate by state-owned Power Construction Corporation of China, the dam, located in one of the most hydropower-rich areas of the world, is expected to produce nearly 300 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually.

It would dwarf the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River, now the world's biggest dam, which was designed to generate 88.2 billion kWh a year.

Xinhua hailed the proposed dam as a "safe project that prioritises ecological protection" and a "green project aimed at promoting low-carbon development" that would help the country meet its carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals while cutting its coal reliance.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday that the project had undergone decades of research, including measures to address risks in project security and environmental impact and prevent negative effects downstream.

"China will continue to maintain current exchange channels with downstream nations and step up cooperation on disaster prevention and mitigation," she said.

But most experts were far from convinced, expressing concerns about how the project could affect the fragile ecosystem of the Tibetan Plateau, local communities and downstream countries - in addition to its enormous engineering costs and challenges.

Fan Xiao, a geologist based in Sichuan province, said the dam's location was in a rare "biodiversity hotspot" in a geologically unstable area, which could potentially lead to "irreparable damage" to the environment.

He noted the area is very seismically active, and building a cascade of mega hydropower stations - involving high dams, large reservoirs and giant tunnels - would increase the risk of landslides and other disasters.

"The geological instability and the likelihood of geological disasters in the Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon are much higher than those of other rivers in western China, where we've seen plenty of instances of negative impacts as a result of cascaded hydropower development," he said.

"I'm afraid the construction of the proposed hydropower project would incur unprecedented huge costs and face enormous risks."

He added that a dam-building frenzy in southwest China over the past two decades had resulted in the overdevelopment of hydropower in the region and an oversupply of power due to a lack of market demand, both domestically and internationally.

Fan questioned official claims touting hydropower as "green, renewable and zero-carbon electricity", noting that mega dam projects were mainly driven by economic considerations and vested interest groups, without proper scientific feasibility studies or adequate public involvement.

"It remains unclear if the incalculable cost of possible geological disasters, environmental damages, and social and cultural impact has been included in the assessment and decision-making process, or if the ecological and environmental impact on the downstream Brahmaputra River and the plains of the South Asian subcontinent has been fully taken into account," he said.

Sayanangshu Modak, a researcher on transboundary rivers and water governance at the University of Arizona, said that for India, a major concern was the risk of dam failure during emergencies caused by unprecedented weather or seismic events.

"This area is highly prone to earthquakes of varying magnitudes due to intense seismic activity from endogenic forces," he said, noting that a massive glacier collapse in March 2021 near the Great Bend area blocked the river and caused water levels to rise by 10 metres (33 feet).

"These cascading effects underscore the fragility of the region and the grave risks associated with large-scale hydropower projects," he said.

Tibet's longest river, the Yarlung Tsangpo, becomes the Brahmaputra when it flows into India and the Jamuna River in Bangladesh. Photo: Xinhua alt=Tibet's longest river, the Yarlung Tsangpo, becomes the Brahmaputra when it flows into India and the Jamuna River in Bangladesh. Photo: Xinhua>

The project has long been a source of friction between China and its downstream neighbours, with India and Bangladesh repeatedly raising concerns about China's dam construction plan upstream of the Brahmaputra River, a critical source of fresh water for both countries.

While New Delhi may have limited options to prevent China from constructing the proposed dam within its territory, Modak said it would cast fresh uncertainty over bilateral ties, which had been on the mend in recent weeks.

Days after a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October - their first since a deadly border clash in 2020 - the two sides agreed to de-escalate tensions along their disputed Himalayan frontier.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi and India's national security adviser Ajit Doval also met in Beijing earlier this month for their first high-level border talks in five years.

Modak said India's concerns were "both immense and legitimate", although it was still too early to tell if the colossal dam project would escalate into a new flashpoint between the two countries.

He said for China, the hydropower project would showcase "China's technical prowess and superiority in hydraulic engineering" while "bolstering China's position as a pre-eminent expert in dam construction - a reputation it has actively sought to export through state-owned enterprises and overseas investments".

Modak said it was "only a matter of time" before Beijing moved to tap the hydropower potential of the Yarlung Tsangpo basin, where only 0.3 per cent of the total energy potential has been harnessed so far.

"With the Yarlung Tsangpo River dropping nearly 2,000 metres as it winds around the Namcha Barwa [mountain] and through the Grand Canyon, this area offers one of the world's most favourable hydraulic gradients for hydropower development," he said.

"Its remote location, only connected to the rest of the country by highway in 2013, has delayed such exploitation."

Modak said India increasingly viewed the water issues surrounding the mega dam through the lens of national security, with Delhi accelerating its own dam construction downstream on the same river.

"This move appears to be part of India's strategy to assert its prior appropriation rights, reflecting the competitive and strategic nature of this unfolding scenario," he said.

Reuters reported in July that India planned to spend US$1 billion to expedite construction of 12 hydropower stations in Arunachal Pradesh in response to China's planned dam project.

A 2022 report published by the United States Institute of Peace said China and India were intensifying their competition over Brahmaputra water and dam projects as "a form of territorial demarcation and control along a contested frontier".

It described the so-called Great Bend Dam as the most ambitious and controversial project on the mainstem of the Brahmaputra, where nearly 20 dams have been identified with satellite imagery.

India has planned as many as 150 dams within Arunachal Pradesh since the early 2000s as part of its strategy aimed at "signalling control of not only water but territory", said the think tank report.

Modak also expressed concerns about the "profound ecological and cultural consequences" as a result of the escalation of the dam-building spree, including the displacement of people in both Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh.

"Between India and China, one certainty emerges: the region's unique biodiversity and the heritage of its indigenous peoples will inevitably suffer," he said.

Ni Lexiong, a Shanghai-based security analyst, said the mega dam project was likely to reignite a war of words between the two countries over whether Beijing was trying to control the flow of the Brahmaputra as strategic leverage over Delhi.

"There has been a lot of talk about 'water wars' in the Indian press. The building of a dam within China may not have been a big deal if the two countries had friendlier ties, but when they treat each other increasingly as a rival, anything could be used as a weapon, including water issues," he said.

While Beijing insisted that tapping the potential of the Yarlung Tsangpo River was a matter of sovereignty, Ni said a mega dam at the Great Bend may effectively put China in a favourable position in its dealings with India.

"Intentionally or not, it would effectively create geopolitical leverage vis-a-vis India diplomatically, and it's not surprising that India sees it as a threat. But it may also deal a blow to bilateral ties, which have just begun to show signs of a thaw," he said.

However, Liu Zongyi, a senior fellow with the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies' South Asia and China Centre, said Beijing had taken into account concerns from its downstream neighbours when rolling out the dam project.

Liu said the impact of China's dam-building activities on the flow of the Brahmaputra was "not as significant as commonly perceived".

He rejected the notion that Beijing is trying to contain India as the hydropower project is within China's territory.

Liu said India's plan to expedite dam construction in Arunachal Pradesh laid bare its focus on strengthening its control of the area, which China claims as southern Tibet.

"While India and its Western partners are likely to vent their frustration over the project by smearing China, I don't think the dam project will have a lasting impact on Sino-Indian ties," he said.

Liu added it was possible there would be setbacks in restoring the China-India relationship, especially after the return of former US president Donald Trump to the White House in January.

"It is ultimately about trust, and it is no secret that China and India still do not trust each other," he said.

