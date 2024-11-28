China's military says it's conducting patrols around disputed shoal in South China Sea

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's military deployed naval and air forces to conduct patrols around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea on Thursday, the military's Southern Theater Command said in a statement.

The military has deployed forces to enhance patrols in the sea and airspace around the "territorial waters" of Scarborough Shoal since the beginning of November, the statement said.

Tensions between China and the Philippines over the South China Sea have escalated throughout the year, particularly over the Scarborough Shoal.

