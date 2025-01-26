China's tech start-up boom sets sights on building multiple Silicon Valleys

South China Morning Post
·5 min read

Li Zexiang, the Chinese professor credited with nurturing some of the country's most valuable tech start-ups, including DJI, is embarking on a new mission to create multiple Silicon Valleys across China and drive the next wave of innovation.

"For a large country like China, it can't rely on just one company. It needs communities, and these communities aren't just limited to Shenzhen or the Greater Bay Area," Li said in an interview with the Post this month. "It must span multiple cities nationwide, and only then can we see such communities emerge to bring variety and progress."

Known as China's start-up "godfather" and "billionaire maker", Li now dedicates most of his time to promoting his incubation system, which he believes is the key to nurturing the next DJI by building environments that can produce and sustain numerous tech start-ups.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If there were only one Hewlett-Packard in Silicon Valley, it wouldn't be the Silicon Valley we know today. Instead, it has witnessed the continuous emergence of generations of tech companies and entrepreneurs," Li said, adding that tech hubs such as Los Angeles and Boston have also contributed to the US tech landscape.

"We are talking about a country with a population of over a billion people, and true progress can only happen with the support of numerous innovative engines and communities," he added.

Li Zexiang, a professor at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, is credited with nurturing some of China's most valuable tech start-ups, including DJI. Photo: Handout alt=Li Zexiang, a professor at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, is credited with nurturing some of China's most valuable tech start-ups, including DJI. Photo: Handout>

Li talked to the Post at the start of January, a day before leading a team of more than 30 start-ups from his XbotPark incubator to Las Vegas to attend CES, the world's largest consumer technology conference. There he aimed to promote his incubation system and shared factories to the global tech community.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Many Chinese start-ups usually start from the corners of CES and gradually move towards centre stage," Li said. "We are trying to expedite the process by bringing them together through Xbotpark."

Li's CES trip came amid an increasingly complicated geopolitical environment for Chinese firms, as Washington has continued to tighten chip export controls and recently added more Chinese tech firms to trade blacklists during Joe Biden's final days as president. President Donald Trump's return to the White House on Monday has left the tech world clouded in uncertainty.

Against this backdrop, Chinese tech companies face increasing scrutiny as they try to expand abroad. DJI is still battling allegations of Chinese military links, which resulted in US sanctions. Huawei Technologies has become one of the biggest casualties of the tech war as years-long sanctions have restricted its access to American technologies.

"Trade conflicts and geopolitical issues such as tariffs [by the US] eventually hurt its own consumers and consumption market," Li said.

Despite these challenges, Li said it is still "without a doubt" the right time for Chinese companies to expand overseas. "For Chinese start-ups, it's just one of the many difficulties that entrepreneurs need to overcome when their companies grow," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Li himself benefited from the opportunities created by US-China exchanges. Growing up in a rural area of China's southern Hunan province, Li moved to the US in 1979 for his undergraduate studies at Carnegie Mellon University, then later completed a master's and PhD at the University of California, Berkeley.

In 1992, Li left the US to join the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, where he inspired students to turn their school projects into ventures. His best-known protege is Frank Wang Tao, who would go on to start Shenzhen-based DJI, now the largest consumer drone company in the world.

In 2007, a year after the company's founding, when it had dwindled to just one employee, Li gave a cash-strapped Wang a lifeline by investing in DJI. His students graduating from Harbin Institute of Technology's Shenzhen campus also provided the company with much-needed manpower.

A decade later, Wang had become Asia's youngest tech billionaire at the age of 36.

DJI CEO and founder Frank Wang Tao was encouraged to start the drone company by his professor Li Zexiang when he was studying in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout alt=DJI CEO and founder Frank Wang Tao was encouraged to start the drone company by his professor Li Zexiang when he was studying in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout>

ADVERTISEMENT

Li has since sought to replicate that success. He co-founded Songshan Lake XbotPark in Dongguan in 2014 to incubate more start-ups in robotics and hard tech, leveraging his investment returns from DJI.

The first team incubated by XbotPark was Narwal Robotics, a smart vacuum maker which is now valued at US$1.4 billion according to data by Crunchbase. Other unicorns from the incubator include logistics robotics firm Hai Robotics, valued at US$2 billion.

XbotPark has expanded to more cities across China, from Hong Kong to Ningbo, and incubated more than 140 companies.

While China's low-cost manufacturing advantage has been waning amid the rise of new hubs like Vietnam, Li said his innovation system combined with an abundance of engineers would be China's biggest advantage in global tech competition.

His strategy involves XbotPark incubation platforms working in close collaboration with local universities and governments. In addition to offering funding and training, Li wants to leverage the robust manufacturing prowess of the Greater Bay Area - a scheme that connects Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong province, including Dongguan - by connecting incubated companies to a vast network of established factories that can help build prototypes and first-batch products.

Li's vision also includes overhauling China's engineering education at universities to incorporate industrial and supply chain knowledge, better preparing students for entrepreneurship.

"Our base has increasingly attracted city or even district-level [government officials] to visit, eager to replicate the system in their regions," Li said.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2025 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2025. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Latest Stories

  • Exclusive-Japan's JERA plans to expand US LNG purchases to diversify energy supply

    DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -Japan's top LNG buyer, JERA, plans to increase its purchases of liquefied natural gas from the United States to diversify its supply and meet demand growth spurred by data centres and AI, a senior executive told Reuters. U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to unleash the U.S. energy industry to boost output and threatened the EU with tariffs if the bloc did not buy more gas, meaning JERA might have to compete with other buyers for more U.S. gas. Handling between 30-35 million metric tons (mt) of LNG annually, Japan's largest utility currently sources nearly half of this from the Asia Pacific region, including Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia.

  • A revival of Energy East? Here's why that's unlikely

    In the world of oil pipelines, there's political rhetoric and then there's the reality of dollars and cents.Provincial premiers may be talking about reviving the proposed Energy East pipeline from Alberta to New Brunswick, but so far, no private company is pitching it.It's unlikely one will."I think it's going to be daunting for any [corporate] board in Canada, given the experience of the last 10 to 15 years, to really take the risk — what I would call the political and regulatory risk," said De

  • China’s Surging Power Demand Creates a Climate Conundrum

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s electricity demand is becoming a key focal point in the global fight against climate change.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30As the world’s largest polluter, China holds outsized sway over whether emissions

  • Trump doubles down on U.S. not needing Canadian oil and gas. Canada's industry says that isn't true

    The Canadian energy industry is pushing back against Donald Trump doubling down on his claim that the United States doesn't need oil and gas from Canada."We don't need their oil and gas. We have more than anybody," said the U.S. president during his virtual address at the World Economic Forum. His comments come as Ottawa promises to retaliate against U.S. trade tariffs by withholding, reducing or exporting tariffs on Canadian energy — an approach Alberta's premier disagrees with.Rory Johnston, a

  • Rivian says other automakers 'knocking on door' about tech from VW joint venture

    PALO ALTO, California (Reuters) -A joint venture between U.S. electric pickup and SUV maker Rivian and Volkswagen is in talks with other automakers about supplying their software and electrical architecture, a senior Rivian executive said on Thursday. The German automaker agreed in November to invest $5.8 billion in the joint venture, which will integrate advanced electrical infrastructure and Rivian's software technology for both companies' future electric vehicles.

  • Trump pumps coal as answer to AI power needs but any boost could be short-lived

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s promise to go all in on fossil fuels includes praise for coal, a reliable but polluting energy source that's long been in decline.

  • Why Rivian (RIVN) Is Rising Today

    Electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN) is advancing 4.5% today after the company reported that it intends to introduce a hands-free driving option later this year. Additionally, RIVN noted that other automakers are interested in obtaining technology from its joint venture with Volkswagen (VLKAY). Upcoming Semi-Autonomous Offerings Later this year, RIVN will look to introduce hands-free […]

  • Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In January 2025

    As global markets show signs of optimism with cooling inflation and robust bank earnings propelling stocks higher, investors are increasingly turning their attention to dividend stocks as a potential source of steady income. In this environment, identifying strong dividend-paying companies can be particularly appealing, offering the dual benefits of income generation and potential capital appreciation amidst market fluctuations.

  • Why CF Stock Is Sinking Today

    Fertilizer maker CF Industries (CF) is dropping 7% today after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to Underweight from Neutral. The bank expects CF to be hurt by higher natural gas prices and weak nitrogen-based fertilizer prices. Natural Gas Prices and Nitrogen Prices Natural gas prices are likely to rise in America, JPMorgan analyst Jeffery Zekauskas warned. […]

  • Is Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Among the Best Commodity Stocks to Invest in According to Hedge Funds?

    We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Commodity Stocks to Invest in According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) stands against other best commodity stocks to invest in according to hedge funds. The year 2025 is shaping up to be a mixed […]

  • Undiscovered Gems On None Exchange In January 2025

    In January 2025, global markets are experiencing a notable upswing, driven by easing core U.S. inflation and robust bank earnings that have propelled major indices higher. With the S&P MidCap 400 and Russell 2000 posting strong gains, small-cap stocks are capturing investor interest as they often thrive in environments where economic indicators suggest potential rate cuts and improving market sentiment. Amidst this backdrop, identifying undiscovered gems involves looking for companies with...

  • Exploring Three Undiscovered Gems In The United Kingdom Market

    The United Kingdom's stock market has recently faced challenges, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices experiencing declines due to weak trade data from China, highlighting global economic interdependencies. In such a climate, identifying promising small-cap stocks requires a focus on companies that demonstrate resilience and adaptability amid broader market pressures.

  • Critical Minerals Boom Drives Mining Sector Consolidation

    The mining industry is experiencing a surge in mergers and acquisitions as companies seek to capitalize on the growing demand for critical minerals and secure their position in the global market.

  • Venture Global Stock Drops Below Offering Price. The IPO Could Signal Shift in Energy Investing.

    The transaction values the LNG company at $60 billion, instantly making it one of the largest U.S. energy businesses.

  • JSW Steel Posts 70% Plunge in Quarterly Profit on Weaker Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- JSW Steel Ltd. missed profit forecasts following sluggish global demand and weak domestic prices. Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?How Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30Net income for the three months through December plummeted 70%

  • Bill Gates Reveals 'Miserable' Divorce from Ex-Wife Melinda 'Was the Mistake I Regret the Most'

    The former couple split in 2021, and Melinda exited their shared foundation in 2024

  • What Jennifer Aniston Says About Obama Affair Rumors

    A wild story that Barack Obama is romantically involved with actress Jennifer Aniston has resurfaced amid growing rumors that the former president and his wife Michelle were headed for divorce. The Obama split rumors intensified after Michelle let her husband fly solo at two major presidential events: Jimmy Carter’s funeral, and Donald Trump’s inauguration. On Jimmy Kimmel in October, actress Aniston rejected the gossip after the late-night host handed her an In Touch magazine with a cover that

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • Trump’s calls with British leaders reportedly left staff crying from laughter

    Trump has not yet spoken with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer since taking office on Monday

  • Trump Fires Government Watchdogs in ‘Illegal’ Midnight Massacre

    President Donald Trump fired at least 15 government watchdogs in a Friday night bloodbath, marking his latest act in brazen defiance of the country’s norms and laws, according to multiple reports. The move appears to violate federal law, which requires at least 30 days’ notice to Congress before terminating an inspector general, as the watchdogs are officially known. However, Politico’s top legal reporter, Kyle Cheney, suggested on X that the White House is likely to argue that the violated prov