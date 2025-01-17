China's Vice President Han Zheng to attend Trump inauguration

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Vice President Han Zheng will attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, Chinese state news agencies said on Friday, with Beijing ready to enhance dialogue with the new U.S. administration.

Han's participation in the Washington, D.C. event comes at the invitation of the U.S. side, China's national television broadcaster reported.

"We are ready to strengthen dialogue and communication with the new U.S. government, properly manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and jointly promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations," China Central Television (CCTV) said.

"China has always viewed and developed China-U.S. relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation."

China is prepared "to find a correct way for China and the United States to get along in the new era," CCTV said.

Trump said on Jan. 6 that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping have been communicating through representatives, expressing optimism about their relationship.

Trump has named numerous China hawks to key posts in his incoming administration including Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state.

He has also said he will impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods unless Beijing does more to stop trafficking of the highly addictive narcotic fentanyl. He threatened tariffs in excess of 60% on Chinese goods while on the campaign trail.

(Reporting by Farah Master and the Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue and Jacqueline Wong)